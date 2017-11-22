1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Don't BUCK yourself at Buck Chevrolet. Stay Away from Buck Chevrolet or at least know what you are getting into when dealing with a low end car dealer like Buck Chevrolet. The low prices are reflected in a severe lack of professionalism, customer service, and overall disrespect for the retail consumer. After spending nearly 2-hours at the dealership on June 11th looking at and test driving cars, my wife and I finally agreed on a used Chevy Cruze to purchase for our daughter. Once agreeing on a price for the car and completing the preliminary paperwork we thought we were pretty much done. That was until the sales manager (not our sales person) comes over to inform us that the car was purchased by an online buyer a few minutes earlier and that we would not be able to buy the car. Needless to say, I was upset; however, what came next blew us away. First, the sales manager never even introduced himself (still don't know his name). He never apologized for the mix up or even showed any concern or empathy for our time or situation. Secondly, he justified the bait and swith by informing us that dealer to dealer sales (apparently the online buyer was another dealer) were more important to Buck Chevrolet than retail customers. He stated that he had "more to lose by not selling the car to the online dealer" than selling it to us. Thirdly, he made unjustified and inaccurate accusations about our finances (We had ALREADY moved money from one account to another and were merely deciding whether we should pay cash for the car or finance the purchase). Finally, when my wife and I had had enough we said that it was probably best that we just leave. His parting words to us were: "Good, that would make it easier for me." I have been purchasing cars for my family and business for many years. I have never been treated with so much disrespect. It is very disappointing to know that a fellow business owner in Canal Fulton could be so unprofessional. This is a small town and I like to think that we try and support one another, but in this case, I just can't do it and would not want to see another person have to experience what Buck Chevrolet put us through. I can only imagine what it might have been like should we had purchased the car and had any problems with it. Be cautious when dealing with Buck Chevrolet or save yourself the hassle and just go to a more professional dealer. Which is what we ended up doing yesterday afternoon. The $100 more you may pay at another dealer is worth saving yourself the frustration in dealing with Buck Chevrolet. Read more