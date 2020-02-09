Germain Lexus is a great dealership to do business with. They work very hard to earn you as a customer and give you a deal you will be over the top happy with. Great job Jeff Smith, and the front administration staff for keeping me a happy Lexus customer.
Germain Lexus is a great dealership to do business with. They work very hard to earn you as a customer and give you a deal you will be over the top happy with. Great job Jeff Smith, and the front administration staff for keeping me a happy Lexus customer.
Dan Rusinik is the BEST service person in the business in my opinion. Dan is Always courteous, friendly, knowledgeable and thorough without overselling. I couldn't be happier with my Lexus and Dan Rusinik.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I had my Lexus towed to Germain Lexus to assess battery/electrical system problems. Jackson Kirby was my service consultant. He listened to my description of the problems, took notes and then reviewed his summary remarks with me to make sure he accurately captured all details. He described the procedures to be performed and related costs. I had to leave the car overnight. The car was ready to pick up the next day. Throughout this time Jackson was courteous and very professional. Overall, a great service experience!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The service representative, Jackson Kirby, takes a personal interest in his customers. He provides both excellent customer service and efficient communication with the service technicians.
Germain Lexus of Naples definitely meets the gold standard of Lexus service.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I had a catastrophic blowout at 75 miles an hour which destroyed my passenger tire and did some minor damage. The car was towed to Germain and my service representative, Beverly Coppola, handled the replacement in her usually expert matter. I was able to take the vehicle home that night. As I had tire insurance, there was no cost for the tire or the minor damage.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Last week I purchased my second Lexus RX 350 at Germain Lexus in Naples. The service I received from the GM Don Nelson to my sales representative Chuck Koenig was fantastic. Chuck took me through the process with no stress on putting a deal together. Everything went as smooth as you could ask for. The finance and service advisor both greeted me and spoke to me about my new vehicle.
I would recommend Chuck Koenig and the Germain staff to anyone looking to purchase a new vehicle from Germain Lexus.
Jackson Kirby has been my service rep for quite a few years at Germain Lexus. I had an RX350. Jackson Kirby was always super attentive, patient, thorough and very friendly always wearing a smile. Jackson listened to my concerns and answered my questions promptly and thoroughly. I have other luxury vehicles and the service I receive at Germain from Jackson Kirby stands far above the others, it’s not even close. Jackson Kirby made a point to make sure I wasn’t just another customer.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I received excellent service at Germain Lexus! Thank you Jackson Kirby
I’ve been a customer for over 12 years and enjoy all the wonderful people that work at the dealership!Believe it or not, I look forward to my service day😊
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
1 Comments