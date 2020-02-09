Germain Lexus of Naples

13491 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34110
(888) 971-0135
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Germain Lexus of Naples

4.9
Overall Rating
(139)
Recommend: Yes (137) No (2)
sales Rating

Great customer service

by Joe Buttacavoli on 09/02/2020

Germain Lexus is a great dealership to do business with. They work very hard to earn you as a customer and give you a deal you will be over the top happy with. Great job Jeff Smith, and the front administration staff for keeping me a happy Lexus customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by Rk on 09/01/2020

Beverly Coppola was a true professional and a delight to deal with. Germain Lexus IS represented extremely well by their service specialist.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Very Pleased

by Stephen on 08/31/2020

Dan Rusinik at Germain Lexus IS available, responsive, smart, followed up, explains everything and provides attentive service. Excellent skills. Very pleased at each visit.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Service Consultant

by Ron Medley on 08/31/2020

Jackson Kirby does excellent job taking care of me when my car needs service. Great attention to detail and makes me feel comfortable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service is top notch

by J Bloom on 08/28/2020

Dan Rusinik is the BEST service person in the business in my opinion. Dan is Always courteous, friendly, knowledgeable and thorough without overselling. I couldn't be happier with my Lexus and Dan Rusinik.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service Appointment Review

by Robert Pleban on 08/28/2020

I had my Lexus towed to Germain Lexus to assess battery/electrical system problems. Jackson Kirby was my service consultant. He listened to my description of the problems, took notes and then reviewed his summary remarks with me to make sure he accurately captured all details. He described the procedures to be performed and related costs. I had to leave the car overnight. The car was ready to pick up the next day. Throughout this time Jackson was courteous and very professional. Overall, a great service experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Thank You!

by James Pence on 08/26/2020

Jeff Smith was a pleasure to work with and took the time to help us find the perfect car for us. He made the entire process enjoyable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Danny Rusnik

by Priscilla Kovalsky on 08/21/2020

Danny Rusnik and the team at Germain Lexus always exceed my all expectations. First rate! Treats me like I’m part of the family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Lexus car service

by Wendy Aguilera on 08/13/2020

Beverly Coppola is absolutely amazing to work with. She takes her job very proudly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Exemplary Service and Courtesy

by Cheryl N on 08/12/2020

The service representative, Jackson Kirby, takes a personal interest in his customers. He provides both excellent customer service and efficient communication with the service technicians. Germain Lexus of Naples definitely meets the gold standard of Lexus service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Jackson Kirby

by Susan Fleming on 08/11/2020

Jackson Kirby is always helpful and very professional. He is always available to assist us with any questions or problems.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Emergency repairs

by Stew on 08/11/2020

I had a catastrophic blowout at 75 miles an hour which destroyed my passenger tire and did some minor damage. The car was towed to Germain and my service representative, Beverly Coppola, handled the replacement in her usually expert matter. I was able to take the vehicle home that night. As I had tire insurance, there was no cost for the tire or the minor damage.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Germain Lexus satisfaction

by JEFF SHEAR on 08/11/2020

Had to have car towed to Germain. They found battery was defective even though less than 2 years old they replaced

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Survey

by Carol Solterisch on 07/31/2020

John McCloskey. Did a great job. Completed everything with a professional manner

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Germain Lexus

by Al Viltre on 07/30/2020

Beverly Coppola at Germain Lexus is excellent. She is always so professional and customer centric. I always appreciate her.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great car buying experience

by David Ward on 07/28/2020

Last week I purchased my second Lexus RX 350 at Germain Lexus in Naples. The service I received from the GM Don Nelson to my sales representative Chuck Koenig was fantastic. Chuck took me through the process with no stress on putting a deal together. Everything went as smooth as you could ask for. The finance and service advisor both greeted me and spoke to me about my new vehicle. I would recommend Chuck Koenig and the Germain staff to anyone looking to purchase a new vehicle from Germain Lexus.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

used car purchase

by Dennis G on 07/28/2020

Sal Pelliccota was a great help during our purchase of a 2013 RX 350 Lexus. Germain was a nice to buy a car. No hassle. Thank You.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Jackson Kirby is excellent at customer service

by Jackson Kirby on 07/27/2020

Jackson Kirby has been my service rep for quite a few years at Germain Lexus. I had an RX350. Jackson Kirby was always super attentive, patient, thorough and very friendly always wearing a smile. Jackson listened to my concerns and answered my questions promptly and thoroughly. I have other luxury vehicles and the service I receive at Germain from Jackson Kirby stands far above the others, it’s not even close. Jackson Kirby made a point to make sure I wasn’t just another customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Top Quality Work

by Recall on 07/24/2020

The work took longer because they had to check on a problem with the battery and one additional issue. However, the service was excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Awesome

by Kelly K on 07/19/2020

I received excellent service at Germain Lexus! Thank you Jackson Kirby I’ve been a customer for over 12 years and enjoy all the wonderful people that work at the dealership!Believe it or not, I look forward to my service day😊

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Purchase of 2017 RX350

by Excellent experience on 07/12/2020

Easiest time with the whole process. Treated very professionally by Jeff Smith and Steve Hiram 5 star service ovarall

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

