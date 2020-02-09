sales Rating

Last week I purchased my second Lexus RX 350 at Germain Lexus in Naples. The service I received from the GM Don Nelson to my sales representative Chuck Koenig was fantastic. Chuck took me through the process with no stress on putting a deal together. Everything went as smooth as you could ask for. The finance and service advisor both greeted me and spoke to me about my new vehicle. I would recommend Chuck Koenig and the Germain staff to anyone looking to purchase a new vehicle from Germain Lexus. Read more