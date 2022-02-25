Customer Reviews of BMW of Tucson
Juan our go to guy!
by 02/25/2022on
Juan did a professional job of providing support to our search for a reliable vehicle. He listened, provided options, worked on our timeframe, with limited pressure.
Always Satisfied
by 03/08/2022on
Taking my X5 to the service department on Wetmore is always a very positive experience. Ryan listens to my concerns and addresses each one during my visit. I am thankful to always work with him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Juan our go to guy!
by 02/25/2022on
Juan did a professional job of providing support to our search for a reliable vehicle. He listened, provided options, worked on our timeframe, with limited pressure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New ride in no time
by 02/14/2022on
Friendly service. Anthony was my go to guy and I walked out with my dream car. The whole crew was very nice and helpful from the coffee to the kind smiles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Jay Owens is the man.
by 02/02/2022on
Jay Owens is the man. He was the difference between me walking out of the dealership because there wasn't a car that I liked, and coming back the next day for a car that was just about to get off the truck. I was shopping around for luxury cars and Jay gave me plenty of reasons to go BMW. He also gave me the 101 on the technology in the car which was a huge help. I actually just met someone who bought a BMW from the this dealership a few days later, and they said they never got the tech 101 rundown, and was so disappointed. Jay should be salesman of the year.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
My experience with the recent purchase of a new 330i was amazing.
by 01/16/2022on
I would highly recommend dealing with Kevin White who was my salesman during my purchase. Kevin is very knowledgeable of all aspects of the cars and was very patient with all that I wanted in the deal. I look forward to purchasing many cars from this dealership in the future.
Great Experience!
by 01/14/2022on
I enjoyed an awesome experience purchasing my car with BMW Tucson. While conducting the vast majority of the purchase over email and telephone, each dealership representative was knowledgeable, respectful and responsive to my requests and needs. I highly recommend BMW Tucson! I will undoubtedly return for more purchases.
This Is the Way It Should Be
by 12/28/2021on
Recently we purchased a new BMW from BMW of Tucson. This is the second BMW from them. The first was a 2017 BMW 740i. The 740i has performed exceedingly well over the years with no problems. There service is exemplary. It is the most comfortable road car we have ever owned. When you take 5,000 plus mile trips you need comfort as well as performance. As the time came for another red sports car. We went to BMW of Tucson and worked with a wonderfull sales representive. She helped us pull together all the information we needed to build a 2022 Z4 M40i to meet what we wanted in a two seater. She kept us informed during the entire process from order to build to shipment and arrival. Even after taking possession she still checks in to see that all is well and if we have any questions. We highly recommend BMW of Tucson.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Very Disappointed!
by 12/27/2021on
This location ran 15 minutes late from the scheduled appointment to drop off my car. They had me listed under an incorrect name. They had my car listed as the wrong model. The service person had an attitude when I told him that I had been waiting and asked what was going on. When I attempted to bring the matter to the service manager's attention, he attempted to ignore me (in fact, walk past me as if I wasn't there) and then made excuses. No apologies. When I returned to pick up my car, I was ignored by the service person, so the cashier had to ask if I needed anything. The service manager came out and saw me, but made no attempt to come and apologize. Is this what BMW of Tucson service has come to?
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Little red stunner!
by 12/01/2021on
I was in the neighborhood of the BMW dealer in Tucson and called to ask about a used car they had listed on their website. They told me on the phone that it was available and ready to drive. I arrived at the dealership within 10 minutes. I made contact with Anthony in the lobby and the car quickly arrived at the front door for me to see and drive. The little red beauty was spotless inside and out! Anthony was very knowledgeable about the car and answered my questions quickly and confidently. Anthony and all of the staff were friendly and outgoing. I enjoyed my car buying experience at this location.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Six Star Review!
by 10/06/2021on
My wife and I were shopping for a second car to use as a backup to our primary transportation. We stumbled onto a 2008 Toyota Camry on the BMW of Tucson car lot. One look and one test drive and the car was ours! There was no pressure to buy ever during the entire process. Everyone that we came into contact with was friendly and more than willing to help in anyway they could.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best car purchase experience ever
by 09/16/2021on
Looked for months for my new “baby”. So glad I found mine here. Anthony (my sales guy) was responsive and patient. He got right back to mr with answers to my many questions. Since I was buying long distance he was my eyes. Follow up after sale was just as good. Martin (sales manager) also deserves a big thumbs up! I would HIGHLY recommend them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Well Done!
by 08/13/2021on
Mr. Peterson was very accommodating. We were in at the appointment time and out within Mr. Peterson's estimated time. BMW Tucson needs more 'goodies" in the store area. Always looking for more goodies.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Buying long distance- cannot beat the service
by 08/10/2021on
I was searching to quickly replace a car lost in an accident. I filled out a few autotrader inquiries for several cars across the US. Within minutes (on a Friday night no less) I had a call from the sales manager who put me in touch with Rachel. She immediately FaceTimed me to shine me the car. She pointed out defects in such an honest way that i knew i could trust her. She showed the car top to bottom, inside and out. She answered all questions and made us feel like we were there. She had a quote to me before i was even asleep for the night. Unfortunately it was out of budget but Rachel didn’t give up (even though I did). She worked all that she could to find a deal that worked for everyone. She kept me updated every step of the way. She took my texts when i forgot about the time change and she wasn’t even at work yet! She is the very definition of above and beyond service. When i asked if there was one key or two, she was able to get me a second key at cost, and take it over to the mini dealership to get it programmed. She was thoughtful, considerate, prepared, and an excellent communicator. I cannot say enough about what a wonderful experience I had. This is my 4th car to buy in 2.5 years and my second car to buy across country to have delivered. The other experiences left me wondering frequently and frustrated often. And i get those feelings when i drive those cars and think of the buying experience. I have nothing but positive energy from BMW of Tucson and especially Rachel. I will forever smile when I see the car and think of the experience. If you are in the area, I wouldn’t do business with anyone else. And you better believe that the next time I’m looking for a car, I’m going to check their inventory first- even though I live 17 hours away.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent service and beautiful cars!
by 07/21/2021on
I was deciding between BMW and a few other brands, but BMW made it an easy decision because they actually have cars in stock and they are all beautiful cars. Even if the car I wanted wasn't here in Tucson, they said they can get it and they did. They said it would take at least a week, but it only took 3 days from California. The overall process was one of the easiest I have ever dealt with for an auto dealership. My salesman Wenmin was very polite, knowledgeable, and efficient. Their electronic signing made life so much easier and less time consuming, and everyone was super nice! They were all very patient and no one ever made me feel pressured.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 06/24/2021on
Great experience wouldn’t have changed anything. Made buying a car easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New X7 purchase
by 06/21/2021on
Rachel at tucson BMW was fabulous. She was straight forward, responded to calls and emails incredibly quick and ultimately was very easy to deal with. I initially reached out the Rachel on a Thursday afternoon, the car was in my hands less than 24 hours later!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service & overall experience
by 06/19/2021on
My experience with Rachel at BMW Tucson was beyond excellent! I have been putting off buying a new car until I reached out to her where she proceeded to make the process so smooth, easy and pressure free. She was professional and listened to what I was looking for. Being a small business owner who also works other jobs, she really made buying my new (used) car an easy, efficient and stress free process - it was great to be back to my busy schedule as quickly as I was afterwards! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Larry Fowler
by 05/28/2021on
The service writer and all those i came in contact with at your dealership were very cordial and professional and preformed as I would have expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great sales experience!
by 05/26/2021on
Just bought a low mileage certified BMW and had a great sales experience, as I have had with BMW of Tucson on 3 previous sale or lease experiences. My sales rep Ernie Buck knows BMW's like the back of his hand, which is very important to me, as I am a car guy. He is a fair, no pressure, straight shooter and a pleasure to work with. I have the same to say about Zane in Finance. I love the brand, and this dealership is first rate!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
BMW of tucson
by 05/26/2021on
Wenmin Xu [contact info removed] Sales Associate did a great job on my new bmw 228i!! he was verg fast and did such a great job! Go to him if you need a fast sales guy or someone who is willing to help!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent service!!!
by 05/21/2021on
Very happy, Jayme Larson was very sweet, and helpful, you guys should give her a promotion!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
We make it easy - we'll buy your car with a check that you can deposit the same day, our pre-owned vehicles come with a 5-day return policy* and we'll even sanitize your vehicle so you can buy and service safely. Now that’s easy. Schedule an appointment today!
*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.
1 Comments