Buying a used car from this dealership was just about one of the worst experiences of my life. You would think that in the year 2017 a woman could buy a car and not be treated as they were inferior. Maybe it's a cultural thing, or maybe it's just a chauvinist thing, I'm not sure I was given the runaround from the beginning. Details are always vague. Once I settled on a car they change the price for what I showed them on the Internet. I have screenshots to prove that they try to change the price while I was there. They even tried to tell me that they have the wrong invoice amount in the system. And suddenly it changed while I was there. I decided to do the purchase after spending numerous hours. I was worn out and tired. I probably shouldn't have have made a financial decision under these circumstances. Once I got the car home we discovered it had hail damage. It was loaner car. It was also a certified preowned. They knew it had hail damage there's no way you could not know what is in your inventory and has had damage. The damage shows in the system anytime work is done to the vehicle, how much it cost them, and how much they got insurance back on. They factor it in every car so that way a dealership can understand how much they can discount or sell a car for. They tried to play dumb about the whole situation saying we didn't know it had hail damage. They showed me a Carfax with the page missing. They pulled up an identical vehicle, it also had the exact same damage. One manager try to play it off as we haven't had any hail damage at this dealership and it probably just got hail damage while I was in a customers possession being loaned out. Another manager said "we had dozens of cars that have hail damage" and there's no way to keep track of what's damaged or not" They were constantly contradicting themselves without even realizing it. They offered to try to make amends on the deal but after spending numerous hours and time with them we decided not to go ahead with the purchase. Every time we came up with a solution they said they couldn't do it. Even the "I'm sorry's" feel short of actual apologies. They just kept saying we never tried to be dishonest. I truly believe that the management, the sales structure, and people culture needs to be closely look at. In this day and age people should not feel like they would have to kowtow just to try to get a purchase done or be bent over like this is 1970 and I'm some little lady that doesn't know what's going on. Read more