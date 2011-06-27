Used 2005 Cadillac SRX Consumer Reviews
I'm 62 years old and worse car I've ever owned
I bought this car new in 2005, first 4 months it went through 5 or the dashboard computers. We have 85,000 miles on it and have spent 1500.00 on the rear end, 2 battery's (not because I've done anything wrong), had to have the engine rebuilt at 71K and now at 85K the ECM has gone out and the key won't come out of the ignition. This was supposed to be my dream car and instead has become my nightmare car. I will never again own a GM product of any kind unless it is given to me. The dealership is very nice, but I had no intention of having a frequent visitor card. This is not a dealer issue, but a quality issue, right from the start.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
quite a few problems
I purchased this new. you'd expect a $55,000 will be flawless but that i snot the case quite a few mechnical problems. Suspension noise- got replaced, driveshaft seal noise, exhaust system noise, troque converter noise, audio replced twice. interior bracket and clips replced. When it is not in the shop it is awesome. rides great, not a great touring car due to uncomfortable rea seats.
Cadillac 2005 SRX
I was in love with my 05 SRX until I started having major problems. I have replaced the Catalytic Converter,The Transmission and there is a definite problem with the engines that treats oil like water! General Motors has always had a bad reputation for the quality of the automobiles they deliver and as far as I am concerned ,I am very disappointed in the major problems consumers are having that are not addressed by GM. I will Never purchase another GM automobile. Its beginning to sound like an old truck and I am ready to junk it......Never had problems like that with Toyota
Five+ years out
Overall, we have enjoyed our SRX. However it is a GM car. Seats very comfortable and after a 16 hour drive from SW FL to DC, we were not even stiff. However, this doesn't compare to Lexus, BMW, MB or Volvo in trim quality, fit and finish. Moreover the drive train is suspect. Replaced the torque converter at just under 50000 miles (warranty); timing chain stretched out due to insufficient lube, I was told, at 70000. N engine is an unannounced oil burner and oil needs changing more quickly than indicated. GM picked up most of the Timing Chain cost ($4000/$4500). Now (75,000) there is strange noise from under the hood and the smell of coolant. I would not again buy any early GM or N engine
Srx 2005
Have more money into this vehicle than any vehicle I have ever owned! I have very low mileage and mainly drive to and from work 14 miles round trip!! Constant and costly repairs! Will never purchase a cadillac again!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the SRX
Related Used 2005 Cadillac SRX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XT4
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- Cadillac XTS 2019
- 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
- 2019 Escalade