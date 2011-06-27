Estimated values
2005 Cadillac SRX Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,838
|$2,352
|$2,631
|Clean
|$1,700
|$2,174
|$2,431
|Average
|$1,423
|$1,816
|$2,029
|Rough
|$1,147
|$1,459
|$1,627
Estimated values
2005 Cadillac SRX Rwd 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,035
|$2,898
|$3,365
|Clean
|$1,882
|$2,677
|$3,109
|Average
|$1,576
|$2,237
|$2,595
|Rough
|$1,269
|$1,797
|$2,081