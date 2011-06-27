Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT Consumer Reviews

240,000 miles and going strong Travis Ray , 04/17/2015 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought my 2005 EXT in Oct 2004 and still own it today (April 2015) with 240,000 miles. This is the best damn car/truck I've ever owned. Runs and looks great with only minor maint issues over the years. Report Abuse

I love my cady mancuusa , 05/22/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Hi readers...i had a bmw525 07 and for obvious economical reasons i had to go down on budget, but i didnt wanted to loose the confort and prestige i had. I picked the Escalade since its well knowing and its American! 05 with 60k miles on it...no regrets at all!! Report Abuse

Chevrolet needs to get a better attitude shane , 08/22/2005 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I leased a Cadillac Escalade EXT for 3 years now and I will never purchase one again! after the 80,000 KM warranty was up the diferential berrings went along with wheel bearings. Would GM help? NO! I was at 82,446 KM and they wouldn't even split the bill. Things continue to break. Now a front shock air bag is punctured and not covered by the warranty. Here's my answer to GM. I have been faithful for the past 20 years, but no longer. Good luck with this Escalade when you get it back, becuse now you can pay to fix it! Report Abuse

Could be Better Chad Mollenhauer , 01/28/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I really like my 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT until I started to have issues with it. With only 12,000 miles I had had problems with the seat controls, navigation system (x2), rear differental, and cruise issues with wiring. So it to recap it has been less than a good ownership expierence. Report Abuse