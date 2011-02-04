Used 2011 Hyundai Equus for Sale Near Me
- 107,664 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,000
Doug's Hyundai - Lynnwood / Washington
LOCAL OWNER TRADE IN, EQUUS SIGNATURE PACKAGE, HYUNDAI SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, FULLY LOADED AND IT IS IN MINT CONDITION! ORIGINAL MSRP $58,900!FULL LEATHER, NAVIGATION IN 8 SCREEN, HEATED AND COOLED POWER FRONT SEATS, LEXICON PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, POWER SUNROOF, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, REVIEW VIEW CAMERA, SMART CRUISE CONTROL, HID HEADLIGHTS, 19 BIRGHT CHROME WHEELS, TOO MUCH TO LIST!!Signature 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V Dual CVVT TauWe are a family owned and operated HYUNDAI dealer for 30 years! We offer high quality pre -owned vehicles that have gone through inspections by ASE certified technicians.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JF8BU036642
Stock: 200671H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 33,487 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,498
BMW of Columbia - Columbia / South Carolina
We are excited to offer this 2011 Hyundai Equus. This 2011 Hyundai Equus comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. This low mileage Hyundai Equus has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Hyundai Equus Signature. You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Hyundai Equus Signature features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Hyundai Equus makes it one of the nicest you'll find. Why go with a basic vehicle when you can have it all in this well-optioned Hyundai Equus Signature? If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind automobile, look no further. More information about the 2011 Hyundai Equus: Hyundai intended the Equus to compete with the likes of BMW, Mercedes and Lexus' full-size sedans. To accomplish this, they equipped it with adaptive air suspension, 19-inch alloy wheels, HID headlamps, a Lexicon 7.1 surround audio system, heated and cooled seats, adaptive cruise control and lots and lots of leather. The Equus is powered by a 385-horsepower V8 via a 6-speed automatic transmission built by ZF. Base prices for the Equus start at $58,000, which is $7,000 cheaper than an LS460 and $25k less than a BMW 7-series. This model sets itself apart with adaptive suspension standard, world-class luxury, and Powerful V8 Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from South Carolina to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers. We are excited to offer this 2011 Hyundai Equus. This 2011 Hyundai Equus comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Quality and prestige abound with this Hyundai Equus Signature. The Equus Signature has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 33,487mi put on this Hyundai. More information about the 2011 Hyundai Equus: Hyundai intended the Equus to compete with the likes of BMW, Mercedes and Lexus' full-size sedans. To accomplish this, they equipped it with adaptive air suspension, 19-inch alloy wheels, HID headlamps, a Lexicon 7.1 surround audio system, heated and cooled seats, adaptive cruise control and lots and lots of leather. The Equus is powered by a 385-horsepower V8 via a 6-speed automatic transmission built by ZF. Base prices for the Equus start at $58,000, which is $7,000 cheaper than an LS460 and $25k less than a BMW 7-series. Strengths of this model include adaptive suspension standard, world-class luxury, and Powerful V8 Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from South Carolina to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Equus Ultimate with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JF9BU035094
Stock: BU035094
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 82,137 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,999
Bergen Car Company - Lodi / New Jersey
Passed Inspection, Leather, Heated Seats, Nav/Navigation/GPS, Sunroof/Moonroof, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Dual Climate Control, CLEAN CARFAX, LUXURY FEELING SUPER CLEAN. Black Noir Pearl 2011 Hyundai Equus Ultimate RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V Dual CVVT Tau *Bergen Car Company, Inc. Is a one price dealership, Cash or Finance, the price you see is the price you get. We wholesale to the public. We accept all forms of payments.***BUY WITH CONFIDENCE*** Our cars go through Service and Inspection as we prepare them to become in an A1 condition WE STAND BEHIND ALL OF OUR CARS. Some of our cars are still under Factory Warranty and we also offer Extended Warranty for up to 4 years on all eligible vehicles . We are linked to over 21 Lenders. FINANCING IS OUR SPECIALTY!!! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! EVERYBODY IS APPROVED or countered with a good offer! Bergen Car Company gets you the lowest rate and the best term available. PRICE DOESN'T INCLUDE GOVERNMENT FEES, TAXES, DOCUMENTARY FEES 495$ dealer preparation fee 395$ Please feel free to call us or come in for a test drive. Phone 877-492-9557 Alternate Phone 9739286300 Business Hours: 9 am to 8 pm Mon-FRI 9-6 Sat, Location: 22 US HighWay 46 East, Lodi NJ 07644 E-Mail:Info@BergenCar.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Equus Ultimate with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JFXBU036125
Stock: MH036125
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 98,652 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,999
Quebedeaux Buick GMC - Tucson / Arizona
Black 2011 Hyundai Equus Ultimate RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V Dual CVVT TauDAILY INTERNET SPECIALS FOUND ON QBUICKGMC.COM! WAY TO GO QUEBEDEAUX!!!Shop us online at http://www.qbuickgmc.com or visit us in person at 3566 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716. You can also call us at 520-795-5550. Proudly serving the community of Tucson, Sierra Vista, Sahuarita, Nogales, Marana and all of southern Arizona. Quebedeaux Buick GMC has been open and serving our community for over 60 years and we stand behind our service to our customers and our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Equus Ultimate with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JF1BU034182
Stock: 30589AM
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 63,001 miles
$13,625
Banner Ford of Monroe - Monroe / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JF2BU030612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,758 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,986
Haggerty Buick GMC - Villa Park / Illinois
JD Power APEAL Study. Boasts 24 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Hyundai Equus boasts a Gas V8 4.6L/282 engine powering this Automatic transmission. STANDARD EQUIPMENT PKG 2, CASHMERE, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, BLACK NOIR PEARL.*This Hyundai Equus Features the Following Options *Windshield wiper de-icer, Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, battery, door ajar, airbag, seatbelt, low fuel, trunk lid open, brake, check engine, ABS, Warning chimes -inc: key-in-car w/door ajar, seatbelt, Vehicle stability management system (VSM) w/pre-collision warning, Variable speed intermittent/speed sensitive/rain-sensing wipers, Trip computer -inc: average fuel economy, average speed, range to empty, trip timer, trip distance, Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Thermoelectric rear console refrigerator, Solar control tinted glass, Smart cruise control.*This Hyundai Equus is a Superstar! *JD Power APEAL Study, IIHS Top Safety Pick.*Expert Reviews!*As reported by Edmunds: Long list of standard features; presidential-size backseat; supremely quiet; high-quality cabin; insanely low price for segment.*Why Buy From Haggerty Buick GMC? ** Family owned and operated since opening our doors in 1975. * Accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating. * Recipient of numerous Mark of Excellence awards determined by General Motors. * Consistent sponsor of local schools, organizations and charities throughout the Chicagoland area. * Complimentary shuttle service while our ASE Certified technicians repair your vehicle. * Fleet of courtesy shuttle loaners available by appointment. * Full-service collision center capable of repairs to both GM and non-GM vehicles. * Conveniently located in Chicago's western suburbs, within close proximity to Elmhurst, Oak Brook, Downers Grove, Naperville, Hinsdale, Glen Ellyn and La Grange.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Haggerty Buick GMC located at 300 W. Roosevelt Rd., Villa Park, IL 60181 can get you a dependable Equus today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Equus Ultimate with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JF8BU042392
Stock: B43960AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 117,728 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,000
Manly Hyundai - Santa Rosa / California
NICE LOCAL TRADE IN, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, CLEAN CARFAX!, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE, NAVIGATION, Incredible Selection!!! Hassle Free Sales Process!!!, State of the Art Service and Sales Facilities, Factory Certified Technicians!!!, INCREDIBLE Financing for ALL Buyers - New and Used Vehicles...New Credit...Credit Recovery..., WE WILL BUY YOUR VEHICLE(S)!!!, SERVICE LOANERS AVAILABLE!!!. Manly Automotive is excited to offer this fantastic-looking 2011 Hyundai Equus Signature in Platinum Metallic. Unmatched Service, Selection and Upfront Hassle-Free Pricing...Every Day...The Manly Way!! ALL MANLY VEHICLES ARE CUSTOM DETAILED, FRESH OIL AND FILTER, AND PASS A COMPLETE DEALER INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 7 Day Money Back Guarantee* Vehicle must be returned in same condition 250 miles or less traveled Reasonable wear and tear accepted See dealer for details. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JF1BU029578
Stock: 2013A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 80,022 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,499$1,948 Below Market
The Taverna Collection - Hollywood / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH4CU051478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,107 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,448$1,266 Below Market
Burns Hyundai - Marlton / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! White Satin Pearl 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature 4D Sedan RWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC 5.0L V8 DGI DOHC 32V Dual CVVTOne year complimentary 3 for 1 coverage on select vehicles (See Salesperson for details).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH7CU048090
Stock: CU048090
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 108,244 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,900
Oasis Park & Sell - Spring / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH4CU046054
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,368 miles
$12,977
Hendrick BMW Northlake - Charlotte / North Carolina
Signature trim. Excellent Condition, Hendrick Affordable, CARFAX 1-Owner. NAV, Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Rear Air, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Heated Rear Seat, *** INTERNET SPECIAL ***, Clean Well Maintained Local Trade! NON-SMOKER.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Chrome Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats. Leather Seats, MP3 Player, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. Hyundai Signature with White Satin Pearl exterior and Jet Black interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 429 HP at 6400 RPM*. *** INTERNET SPECIAL ***, Clean Well Maintained Local Trade! NON-SMOKEREXPERTS RAVECarAndDriver.com explains "It beats the rival Lexus LS460 with livelier handling, a lower price, and a killer warranty.".PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyWHO WE AREExperience "The Ultimate Driving Machine" at the #1 rated BMW dealership in the nation three years running, Hendrick BMW! Visit our Northlake location at 10720 Northlake Auto Plaza Blvd Charlotte, NC 28269 or on our website at www.HendrickBMWNorthlake.com, "like" us on Facebook and follow us @BMWNorthlake on Twitter. Hendrick BMW is the only dealership ever to win BMW's Center of Excellence award 12 years in a row!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH6CU054219
Stock: DLN1044A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 40,973 milesDelivery Available*
$17,990
Carvana - Hartford - Hartford / Connecticut
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH3CU050600
Stock: 2000627445
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 41,230 miles
$20,998
CarMax Loveland - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Loveland / Colorado
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CO, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Equus Ultimate with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH1CU049316
Stock: 19070393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,128 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,998
CarMax Henderson - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Henderson / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH1CU045928
Stock: 19206233
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,130 miles
$16,998
CarMax Naperville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Naperville / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH8CU053024
Stock: 19221577
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,889 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***REAR POWER SEATS, NEW TIRES, PURE LUXURY....................................2012 HYUNDAI EQUUS SIGNATURE PREMIUM LUXURY SEDAN, BLACK NOIR PEARL WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, WOOD STEERING WHEEL & TRIM, SUEDE HEADLINER, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED/COOLED MASSAGE SEATS, REAR POWER SEATS, LEXICON SOUND SYSTEM, XM / BLUETOOTH / MP3, POWER SUNROOF, KEYLESS GO, TINTED GLASS, PARKTRONIC, TRACTION CONTROL, FACTORY CHROME WHEELS WITH 4 NEW TIRES, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JHXCU050531
Stock: MAX18797
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 90,323 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
Best Buy Auto - Arlington / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH1CU053091
Stock: 53091
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,678 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,988
Modern Mazda - Thomaston / Connecticut
Shop safely at Modern Hyundai. We will bring the car to you or choose a virtual test drive on our website. For our safety and yours, all test drives are done without a dealership employee in the car. All car are sanitized before and after every use. Complete the entire process online and we will deliver to you at no charge in NC. Experience the Modern difference that has been going on since 1933. Modern Hyundai of Concord prides itself on being your hometown dealer and the competitive, value pricing of our vehicles while exceeding all customer expectations!. Bluetooth, Passed Dealer Smart Buy Inspection, 60/40 Power Reclining Heated Rear Seats, ABS w/Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Acoustic Laminated Windshield, Active Front Lighting System, Advanced Dual Front Airbags, Automatic Headlamps, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Brake assist, Dual Asymmetrical Exhaust Tips, Dual Power-Folding Heated Side Mirrors, Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering, Electroluminescent Cluster (Supervision), Electronic Parking Brake w/Automatic Vehicle Hold, Electronic Seatbelt Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control, Electronically Controlled Air Suspension, First-Aid Kit, Fog Lights, Front Rear Parking Assistance System, Heated front seats, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated Scuff Plates, Integrated Memory System (IMS), Lane-Departure Warning System (LDWS), Leather-Wrapped Dash Genuine Wood Interior Trim, Luggage Net, Memory seat, Microfiber Suede Headliner, Navigation System, Option Group 01, Power moonroof, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Tilt Slide Glass Sunroof, Power Tilt Telescopic Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Premium-Grade Floor Mats, Premium-Grade Trunk Cargo Mat, Proximity Key Entry w/Push-Button Start, Radio: AM/FM/HD/XM w/In-Dash 6-DVD Changer/MP3, Smart Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Vehicle Stability Management, Windshield-Wiper Deicer. Black Noir Pearl RWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC 5.0L V8 DGI DOHC 32V Dual CVVT Clean CARFAX. 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature The next step? Give us a call to confirm availability and schedule a hassle free test drive! Please Contact us at (888) 461-1599. WE ARE LOCATED AT 965 Concord Parkway South, Concord, NC 28027.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH7CU046095
Stock: 9P2992A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.