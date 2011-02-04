Used 2011 Hyundai Equus for Sale Near Me

BMW of Columbia - Columbia / South Carolina

We are excited to offer this 2011 Hyundai Equus. This 2011 Hyundai Equus comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. This low mileage Hyundai Equus has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Hyundai Equus Signature. You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Hyundai Equus Signature features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Hyundai Equus makes it one of the nicest you'll find. Why go with a basic vehicle when you can have it all in this well-optioned Hyundai Equus Signature? If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind automobile, look no further. More information about the 2011 Hyundai Equus: Hyundai intended the Equus to compete with the likes of BMW, Mercedes and Lexus' full-size sedans. To accomplish this, they equipped it with adaptive air suspension, 19-inch alloy wheels, HID headlamps, a Lexicon 7.1 surround audio system, heated and cooled seats, adaptive cruise control and lots and lots of leather. The Equus is powered by a 385-horsepower V8 via a 6-speed automatic transmission built by ZF. Base prices for the Equus start at $58,000, which is $7,000 cheaper than an LS460 and $25k less than a BMW 7-series. This model sets itself apart with adaptive suspension standard, world-class luxury, and Powerful V8 Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from South Carolina to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Equus Ultimate with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHGH4JF9BU035094

Stock: BU035094

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020