Used 2011 Hyundai Equus for Sale Near Me

74 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Equus Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 74 listings
  • 2011 Hyundai Equus Signature in Gray
    used

    2011 Hyundai Equus Signature

    107,664 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,000

    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Equus Ultimate in Black
    used

    2011 Hyundai Equus Ultimate

    33,487 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,498

    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Equus Ultimate in Black
    used

    2011 Hyundai Equus Ultimate

    82,137 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,999

    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Equus Ultimate in Black
    used

    2011 Hyundai Equus Ultimate

    98,652 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Equus Signature in Gray
    used

    2011 Hyundai Equus Signature

    63,001 miles

    $13,625

    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Equus Ultimate in Black
    used

    2011 Hyundai Equus Ultimate

    113,758 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,986

    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Equus Signature in Gray
    used

    2011 Hyundai Equus Signature

    117,728 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature in Black
    used

    2012 Hyundai Equus Signature

    80,022 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,499

    $1,948 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature in White
    used

    2012 Hyundai Equus Signature

    79,107 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,448

    $1,266 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature in White
    used

    2012 Hyundai Equus Signature

    108,244 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,900

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature in White
    used

    2012 Hyundai Equus Signature

    101,368 miles

    $12,977

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature in White
    used

    2012 Hyundai Equus Signature

    40,973 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $17,990

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Equus Ultimate in Gray
    used

    2012 Hyundai Equus Ultimate

    41,230 miles

    $20,998

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature in Gray
    used

    2012 Hyundai Equus Signature

    64,128 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature in White
    used

    2012 Hyundai Equus Signature

    86,130 miles

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature in Black
    used

    2012 Hyundai Equus Signature

    78,889 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature in Gray
    used

    2012 Hyundai Equus Signature

    90,323 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature in Black
    used

    2012 Hyundai Equus Signature

    98,678 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,988

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Equus searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 74 listings
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Equus
  4. Used 2011 Hyundai Equus

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Equus

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Equus
Overall Consumer Rating
4.629 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
  • 5
    (72%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (10%)
Amazing car & incredible price
phil109,04/02/2011
I was on my way to buy another S class Mercedes when I hear about the Equus. Try one signature then bought an Ultimate two days after. The car had all details and options you can find on a Mercedes or Bmw, but more convenient, more smooth and more useful, all for a better price. Driving this car is as easy as possible, my only concern will be braking distances who tend to be a little bit longer than on my previous car. I was stunned by the 5y/60.000 miles valet service/maintenance program, a big change from the $400 Mercedes oil change. My local Mercedes dealer have mostly arrogants sales people, I was treated in a better way when I bought the Equus.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Hyundai
Equus
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Hyundai Equus info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.