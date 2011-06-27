Estimated values
2011 Cadillac DTS Premium 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,080
|$9,480
|$11,167
|Clean
|$6,526
|$8,739
|$10,290
|Average
|$5,417
|$7,257
|$8,536
|Rough
|$4,309
|$5,775
|$6,781
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac DTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,531
|$9,984
|$11,710
|Clean
|$6,942
|$9,204
|$10,790
|Average
|$5,763
|$7,643
|$8,951
|Rough
|$4,584
|$6,082
|$7,111
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac DTS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,227
|$8,055
|$9,344
|Clean
|$5,739
|$7,426
|$8,610
|Average
|$4,765
|$6,166
|$7,142
|Rough
|$3,790
|$4,907
|$5,674
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac DTS Platinum 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,228
|$10,563
|$12,207
|Clean
|$7,584
|$9,737
|$11,248
|Average
|$6,296
|$8,086
|$9,330
|Rough
|$5,008
|$6,435
|$7,413