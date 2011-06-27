Used 2018 Cadillac CTS-V Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|17
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|266.0/399.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|630 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.2 l
|Horsepower
|640 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.3 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|Advanced Security Package
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Package
|yes
|All-Weather Mat Protection Package
|yes
|Winter Protection Package
|yes
|Luxury Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|13 total speakers
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|driver assisted parking assist
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|Morello Carbon Fiber Interior Trim Kit
|yes
|Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer
|yes
|Recaro Performance Seats
|yes
|Sueded Microfiber Steering Wheel
|yes
|Cabin Filter
|yes
|Premium All-Weather Cargo Mat
|yes
|Premium All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Performance Data and Video Recorder
|yes
|Premium V-Series Logo Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|16 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|45.7 in.
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|16 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|40.4 in.
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|premium leather/sueded microfiber
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.8 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|Rear head room
|37.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.8 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding with storage and pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|CTS-V-Series Outdoor Vehicle Cover
|yes
|19" x 9.5" Front and 19" x 10" Rear After Midnight Premium Painted Finish Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Black Chrome V-Series Grille
|yes
|Base Splitter
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|19" x 9.5" Front and 19" x 10.0" Rear Polished Wheels
|yes
|Red Brembo Calipers
|yes
|Front License Plate Mounting Package
|yes
|UltraView Sunroof
|yes
|No Splitter
|yes
|Dark Gold Brembo Calipers
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|Maximum cargo capacity
|13.7 cu.ft.
|Length
|197.6 in.
|Curb weight
|4141 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5270 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.7 cu.ft.
|Height
|57.2 in.
|EPA interior volume
|110.7 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|114.6 in.
|Width
|72.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|19 x 10.0 in. wheels
|yes
|P295/30R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
