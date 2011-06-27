Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Consumer Reviews
CTS-VEE
I can find very little to complain about since it is a fantastic car. The audio system is good except for difficulty arranging music on the hard drive. Unless you can move the front passenger seat forward or lay it back the headrest creates a large blindspot. I have had irritating check engine lights caused by emission sensors of different systems. Most recently a module of some sort failed leaving steering wheel controls cruise, radio, paddle shifter inoperable. It was an expensive and time consuming repair. As the problems became completely determined, they were eliminated and the car has been trouble free for more than a year. In this small to medium sized town this car gets lots of looks and admiring comments. One guy at local car wash, while doing detailing, had another taking pictures and told me that he was showing his wife what he put on his bucket list.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Super Car performance in a Beautiful, Confortable package that can be driven everyday with ease
I was just surprised with a new 2012 Cadillac CTS-V sedan from my wife. The car is stunning! I have owned several luxury and performance automobiles such as Porsches, Corvettes, Infiniti, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar and have driven many others. The CTS-V and the other autos mentioned above are cars that the average person will never own, let alone drive in their lifetime. If you are lucky to own one of these automobiles consider yourself lucky and blessed. The CTS-V is simply the "Best Bang for the Buck"...period. You can find very few luxury-performance sedans that are faster, such as the Porsche Panamera Turbo(S) but you have to pay a huge premium for minimal performance gains.
Sponsored cars related to the CTS-V
Related Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2011
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2018
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2014
- Used Ram 1500 2009
- Used Lexus GS 350 2018
- Used Cadillac CTS 2008
- Used Nissan Altima 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 XT4
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- Cadillac XTS 2019
- 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
- 2019 Escalade