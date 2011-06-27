Vehicle overview

On appearances alone, the angular 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe is like nothing else on the road. Its aggressively raked roofline gives the car a forward-leaning stance that makes you think of a predatory animal ready to pounce. This innovative design with its sharply beveled angles piques the interest of everyone who sees it. Like so many other things in life, however, this Cadillac's form trumps functionality.

Beneath its beautiful surface lie numerous compromises in function that might be too much for some to bear. Rear visibility is as poor as it gets, and the elevated rear deck and thick sailplane-style C-pillars will have you relying far too heavily on the rearview camera when you're reversing in tight quarters. On top of this, the rear window does little to shield backseat passengers from the heat of blinding sunlight. Just as troublesome is the trunk that is compromised by downward-swinging hinges, standard seats that are oddly shaped with annoying pressure points and an optional sunroof that limits headroom more than it should.

Of course, these are all complaints that relate to the conventional CTS Coupe. To the CTS-V's credit, at least you get a hearty boost in power output in the form of a 556-horsepower supercharged V8. The V-specification coupe's handling is also very impressive, though this heavyweight package lacks the responsiveness of its lighter rivals when it comes to overall maneuverability.

Stacked up against the likes of the similarly priced Audi RS5, BMW M3 and Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG, the 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe may have the upper hand when it comes to brute power, but it falls well short when it comes to refinement. Of these cars, the CTS-V is more like a sports car, not a sporting coupe, and you must embrace its muscular, demanding personality for it to make sense as your daily ride.