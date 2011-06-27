Vehicle overview

The 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe is stunning in the metal and it has the supercharged V8 power to accompany its aggressive lines. For a select few buyers, these traits alone might be worth the price of admission. And this car's $62,000-plus price tag is intimidating, since it rings in $24,000 more than the standard 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe. But in addition to stunning performance, the additional outlay of cash also gets you a CTS Coupe with fewer compromises.

With 556 horsepower coming from a 6.2-liter engine that drives the rear wheels, the CTS-V Coupe will easily humble any other coupe in its class -- and quite a few that are well outside its price range, as well. The car also handles impressively, with nimble dynamics that belie its 4,200 pounds. For those with a penchant for performance, these traits alone should be worth the price of admission.

When it comes to comfort, the CTS-V Coupe also has its advantages. A suspension configuration with adaptive dampers offers a more composed ride than the base-model CTS Coupe even as it delivers athletic response at high speed. Furthermore, the standard seats in the CTS-V Coupe are more supple than those in the standard CTS Coupe, while the optional Recaro high-performance seats provide lots of support without trading away all-day comfort.

There are, however, some less desirable things about this car. While the interior has the attractive style of the Cadillac CTS sedan, the interior volume is much smaller, especially in the narrow two-passenger rear seat. Headroom is an issue for front seat passengers when a sunroof is in place, and there's not enough in the rear seat for passengers much taller than 5-foot-7. Compounding matters, rearward visibility is abysmal, while the trunk offers just 10.5 cubic feet of capacity.

Rival luxury coupes like the BMW M3 and Mercedes-Benz CLK550 outclass the 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in terms of comfort, refinement and convenience. The 2011 Lexus IS F sedan and pricey BMW M6 are also intriguing, high-performance alternatives. The 2011 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG sedan is also noteworthy for its power and refinement, although it is also quite a bit more expensive. But if straight-line performance and styling outweigh all other concerns, the 2011 Cadillac CTS-V should be on your short list.