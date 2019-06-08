Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe for Sale Near Me

  2014 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Off White/Cream
    

    

    45,860 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Lease

    $37,589

    
  2014 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Gray
    

    

    59,529 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,999

    $2,510 Below Market
    
  2014 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Off White/Cream
    

    

    101,697 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,998

    
  2014 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Black
    

    

    39,219 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $45,978

    
  2014 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Black
    

    

    33,033 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $44,714

    
  2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
    

    

    5,399 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $44,950

    $4,530 Below Market
    
  2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Silver
    

    

    54,113 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $37,988

    
  2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Black
    

    

    4,877 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $47,980

    
  2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Off White/Cream
    

    

    35,397 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $43,891

    $586 Below Market
    
  2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Black
    

    

    30,369 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $44,990

    $396 Below Market
    
  2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Off White/Cream
    

    

    15,715 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $48,000

    
  2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Black
    

    

    27,667 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $43,990

    
  2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Black
    

    

    36,012 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $49,999

    
  2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Black
    

    

    94,077 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,998

    
  2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Black
    

    

    44,805 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $37,488

    
  2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Black
    

    

    28,101 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $41,980

    $1,026 Below Market
    
  2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Black
    

    

    30,229 miles

    $36,998

    
  2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Silver
    

    

    90,946 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,900

    $955 Below Market
    

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CTS-V Coupe

See all 1 reviews
CTS V coupe
Raul S.,08/06/2019
2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
To me, it is a great vehicle! It's got power to boot and the comfort that Cadillac is known for. I've driven 4 of its competitors and none awed me and or put a smile on my face the way the CTS V does! I drove the Benz, the Bimmer, the Audi and the Jaguar and only the Benz was the closest but then the cost becomes the second reason! You save so much money for the same effects or needs! I have a 14 CTS V coupe and I love it! Plans for upgrades are coming as it's an easy car to modify!
