Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe for Sale Near Me
- 45,860 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Lease
$37,589
Southern Chevrolet - Foley / Alabama
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Southern Chevrolet is pumped up to offer this terrific-looking 2014 Cadillac CTS-V in White Diamond Tricoat. Well equipped with: 1SV Equipment Group (2-Way Power Driver/Front Passenger Lumbar Control, Air Filtration System, Fog Lamps, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, LED Spotlight w/Lighting Pipes, Power Rake/Telescopic Steering Wheel Column, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Vision Camera, Side Blind Zone Alert, Theft-Deterrent System, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net, and Universal Home Remote), Memory Package, Sport Blue Interior Package (Heated/Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Recaro Performance Seats, Sport Alloy Pedals, and Sueded Rim Steering Wheel), Underhood Appearance Package, Wood Trim Package, 10 Speakers, 19' x 9' Fr & 19' x 10' Rr High Polished Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bluetooth For Phone, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Highway Safety Kit, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-To-Open Sunroof w/Power Sunshade, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-Slot CD/DVD/Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel Mounted Paddle Shift Controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and Wheel Locks.Clean CARFAX.Our dealership is located in Foley, just a short drive away from Mobile, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. We have a wide selection of both new and used Chevrolet vehicles for sale. Use our finance pre-qualification form to find out exactly how much you qualify before buying. Take a look at our available inventory to find a car you like, and when you're ready give us a call at (844) 329-1270 or schedule an appointment online!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP5E0160674
Stock: 160674A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 59,529 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,999$2,510 Below Market
World Auto - Orlando / Florida
No drivers license. Cheapest down payment. CALL NOW!!! Our requirements are as simple as 1+2. 1)Proof Of Income: Most recent 2 pay stubs or-Most recent 3 months bank statements or a Job Letter. 2)Proof Of Residence: Electric cable or phone bill. For further questions contact us now.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP4E0152193
Stock: 152193
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,697 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,998
AutoNation Cadillac West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
Sport Blue Interior Package Seats; Recaro Performance White Diamond Tricoat Wheels; 19" X 9" (48.3 Cm X 22.9 Cm) Front And 19" X 10" (48.3 Cm X 25.4 Cm) Rear; High Polished Sunroof; Standard Sized; Power; Tilt-To-Open Only; Power Sunshade Wood Trim Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Steering Wheel; Sueded Rim And Sueded Shift Knob Lpo; Highway Safety Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With Single-Slot CD/Dvd Player (Audio Only); MP3 Playback; Bose Surround Sound 10-Speaker System And Hdd-Based Navigation Engine; 6.2L Supercharged V8 Pedals; Sport Alloy Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Heated/Ventilated Driver And Front Passenger Steering Wheel Mounted Paddle Shift Controls Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Twilight Blue/Twilight Blue; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP8E0123389
Stock: E0123389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 39,219 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$45,978
Bob Hart's Chevrolet - Vinita / Oklahoma
WE MAKE IT EASY! READ BELOW FOR ALL THE CUSTOM ADDS ON THIS CAR!! FAST FAST FAST!!! We have great prices, friendly team members, and 100's of 5 star reviews!! Call, click, or come see us in Vinita! We deliver nationwide! Ask about our great financing! 2014 Cadillac CTS-V 376 Stroker 6.2 LSA Factory Ported Supercharger Alky Methanol Injection with Adjustable Dial Granatelli Ignition Wires and Coils Hooker Headers Borla Stainless Steel Exhaust Ferada 20x9 Front and 20x10.5 Rear Nitto 555R Drag Radials WE DELIVER NATIONWIDE! Come see us at Bob Hart Chevy today! Visit us online at www.bobhartchevrolet.com and view all of our inventory online. We are a friendly, small town dealership with the best prices and easiest buying process in Oklahoma! Market based pricing subject to change, as prices fluctuate based on market conditions and availability. We have a $399 documentation fee in addition to our advertised price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP3E0123915
Stock: P3658
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 33,033 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$44,714
Romain Cadillac - Evansville / Indiana
Recent Arrival! **We Deliver from our floor to your door! It's that easy! Buy Online-Get Trade Value Online-Email-Chat-Phone-Text and we will Deliver your New or Used vehicle to your door.120 Day Payment Deferral Available.** Black Diamond Tricoat 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Base 6.2L V8 Supercharged RWD 6-Speed Automatic NAVIGATION SYSTEM!, LEATHER!, COOLED FRONT SEATS!, MOONROOF!, BLUETOOTH!, BOSE STEREO SYSTEM!, ALLOY WHEELS!, 1SV Equipment Group, 2-Way Power Driver/Front Passenger Lumbar Control, Air Filtration System, Fog Lamps, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, LED Spotlight w/Lighting Pipes, Memory Package, Power Rake/Telescopic Steering Wheel Column, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Vision Camera, Side Blind Zone Alert, Theft-Deterrent System, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net, Underhood Appearance Package, Universal Home Remote. Odometer is 9499 miles below market average! Proudly serving customers in Louisville, Kentucky; Nashville, Tennessee; Indianapolis, Indiana; and St. Louis, Missouri. Never wash your car again. Your vehicle purchase includes free car washes for life.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP7E0184278
Stock: E0184278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 5,399 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,950$4,530 Below Market
Park Place LTD - Bellevue / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP8D0111676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,113 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$37,988
Ron Carter Hyundai - Friendswood / Texas
SELL US YOUR CAR FOR $500 MORE THAN CARMAX! PRE-OWNED RATES STARTING @ 1.75% INSTANT CREDIT APPROVALS ONLINE! EXCELLENT / BAD CREDIT OK! ASK FOR THE CARFAX!! The Cadillac CTS is a family of mid-size premium sport sedans (or coupes, or wagons) that is somewhat closer in size to the BMW 5-Series and Audi A6 but competes more with the 3-Series and A4 families--as well as the INFINITI G37.. Don't buy a lemon! CarFax Title History report is included with the purchase of this car. It is accident free and comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. Don't overpay for the vehicle you want. Get the right price right here. Experience true comfort with leather seats. This V-Series includes: premium 'turn-by-turn' navigation system, a sunroof, backup camera, smart steering wheel controls and tinted/privacy glass. Offers to purchase may only be made following purchaser test drive. No Dealers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP6D0133434
Stock: P9797
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 4,877 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$47,980
Gold Coast Cadillac - Oakhurst / New Jersey
GOLD COAST GEM !! ONE OF A KIND !! BLACK BLACK AUTO!! CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER!! *Vehicle Detailed!. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 39195 miles below market average!2013 Cadillac CTS-V 2D Coupe RWD 6-Speed 6.2L V8 SuperchargedCustom Videos Available!! Save a trip, let us us tailor a custom video just for you! Gold Coast Cadillac, the World's largest Cadillac dealer. Serving all of Ocean, Monmouth, Middlesex, Staten Island, and Brooklyn.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP8D0114397
Stock: U8148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 35,397 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$43,891$586 Below Market
Abel Chevrolet Buick - Rio Vista / California
Clean. 2013 Cadillac CTS-V 6.2L V8 Supercharged 6-Speed Automatic Low Miles!, Backup Camera, Bluetooth,RECARO Leather Seats, Memory Package, Sunroof/Moonroof, SUPER CHARGED!!, Mag Ride, and Navigation System. Clean CARFAX report. The 2013 Cadillac CTS-V comes standard with 19-inch wheels, summer performance tires, high-performance brakes, a limited-slip differential, magnetically controlled adaptive suspension, automatic and adaptive xenon headlamps with washers, foglamps, rear parking sensors and automatic wipers. Also comes with the Comfort and convenience which features keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a cabin odor filtration system, heated eight-way power front seats, driver memory functions, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather/faux-suede upholstery and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Electronic features include OnStar emergency communications, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a rearview camera, a navigation system, real-time traffic and weather, a pop-up touchscreen interface and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with a CD/DVD player, satellite radio, digital music storage, auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. Abel Chevrolet (driveabel.com) and Abel West Auto Center (abelwest.com) Traditional Values Since 1935. Over 80 Years and still doing business the right way! Excellent selection of New, Used, and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Many Financing Options available. Credit Challenged? We can help! We have great relationships with many lenders which allows us to offer financing that many others can't! We're here to help you get in the vehicle you want! At Abel, we do our best to offer you an unique experience when purchasing a New or Pre-Owned vehicle. Unlike traditional car dealers, we offer a non-pressured environment giving you the time and space to make an informed decision. Our advertised prices are our best deal upfront. No Games, just fair prices and outstanding customer service. We won't waste your time! Once you've found the Abel Vehicle you're looking for, on average, you'll go from test drive to driving home in less than an hour! When you visit one of our dealerships, you'll see that we carry only quality Cars, Trucks and Vans. We perform a complete Multi-Point inspection and complete all required services on all Pre-Owned Vehicles. Check the CarFax! All Used vehicles come with a free CarFax report. Serving all of Northern California and beyond. San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento, Stockton, Rio Vista, Martinez, Lodi, Walnut Creek, Fairfield, Vallejo, Concord, Pleasant Hill, Oakley, Antioch, Brentwood, Walnut Grove, Discovery Bay, Oak Grove, Dixon, Vacaville, Napa, Contra Costa County, Solano County, Napa County, Yolo County, Sacramento County, San Joaquin County, Sonoma County. 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Base
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP4D0129589
Stock: 2007C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 30,369 milesDelivery Available*
$44,990$396 Below Market
Carvana - Detroit - Detroit / Michigan
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP5D0156431
Stock: 2000630473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 15,715 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$48,000
Grapevine Ford Lincoln - Grapevine / Texas
At Grapevine Ford we have the best prices in DFW! We're are the #1 Ford Certified Pre-Owned Dealer in Dallas. We just got this.. 2013 Cadillac CTS-V White Diamond Tricoat 2D Coupe LEATHER, SUNROOF / MOONROOF, Navigation / Navi / GPS, BLUETOOTH, Backup Camera / Rear view Camera / Backup Cam, HEATED SEATS, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, 19" x 9" Fr & 19" x 10" Rr Painted Finish Wheels, 1SV Equipment Group, 2-Way Power Driver/Front Passenger Lumbar Control, ABS brakes, Air Filtration System, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lamps, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Illuminated entry, LED Spotlight w/Lighting Pipes, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Package, Navigation System, Power Rake/Telescopic Steering Wheel Column, Rainsense Wipers, Rear-View Backup Camera, Remote keyless entry, Side Blind Zone Alert, Theft-Deterrent System, Traction control, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net, Underhood Appearance Package, Universal Home Remote. Clean CARFAX. 2D Coupe 6.2L V8 Supercharged 6-Speed Manual RWD Save time at the dealership and complete your deal online with Skip the Lot, Grapevineâ s online buying platform. Itâ s the fastest way to buy a car, by far!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP6D0134969
Stock: PD0134969
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 27,667 milesDelivery Available*
$43,990
Carvana - Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP3D0101962
Stock: 2000612463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 36,012 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$49,999
Celebrity Cars Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2dr 2dr Coupe features a 6.2L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Raven with a Light Titanium/Light Titanium Leather/Suede interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Leather/Suede Interior Surface, NEW ENGINE with 1,061 miles custom hood with air intake ducts Custom carbon fiber wing Custom front spoiler Blaque diamond rims Vertical doors It has a custom Tesla-like screen Custom floor mats Custom exhaust - Contact Internet Sales at 702-818-1031 or info@celebritycars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP0D0126608
Stock: C26608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 94,077 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$28,998
Levi's Auto Sales 1 - Denver / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP9D0128812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,805 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$37,488
RideNDrive - Garland / Texas
2012 CADILLAC CTS-V COUPE. V8 6.2 LITER SUPERCHARGED 585 HP. 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS. CLEAN CARFAX. 2 OWNERS. NO ACCIDENTS. 8 SERVICE RECORDS. 2 KEYS. 71K MSRP!!! BLACK DIAMOND TRICOAT. GARAGE QUEEN. VERY WELL KEPT. LINGENFELTER SUPER CHARGER PULLY. EXHAUST SYSTEM. INTAKE SYSTEM. LEATHER WRAPPED RECARO SEATS. SUED STEERING WHEEL & SHIFT KNOB. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. NAVI. SUNROOF. HEATED & COOLED SEATS. BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING SENSORS. BLUETOOTH/ AUX CONNECTIVITY. REMOTE START. 19 INCH WHEELS. STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS. KEY-LESS GO. PUSH START. ~~COMPLEMENTARY WARRANTY & 2 YEAR MAINTENANCE PLAN INCLUDED!!! VALUED AT $1500. ASK A SALES ASSOCIATE FOR DETAILS (ONLY ON QUALIFYING VEHICLES). ***ASK ABOUT OUR FREE SHIPPING & FREE 3 MONTH SUBSCRIPTION OF SIRIUS XM RADIO. ***EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!!~~ Visit Ride-N-Drive online at ridendrivedallas.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 972-271-5100 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP4C0150750
Stock: 150750
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,101 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$41,980$1,026 Below Market
Poage Buick GMC - Quincy / Illinois
Poage Auto Plaza Best Value Guarantee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP2C0104768
Stock: K0058A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 30,229 miles
$36,998
CarMax Fremont - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fremont / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP8C0141839
Stock: 19200754
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,946 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,900$955 Below Market
Jim Ellis Volkswagen of Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP6C0118043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
