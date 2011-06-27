Close

Abel Chevrolet Buick - Rio Vista / California

Clean. 2013 Cadillac CTS-V 6.2L V8 Supercharged 6-Speed Automatic Low Miles!, Backup Camera, Bluetooth,RECARO Leather Seats, Memory Package, Sunroof/Moonroof, SUPER CHARGED!!, Mag Ride, and Navigation System. Clean CARFAX report. The 2013 Cadillac CTS-V comes standard with 19-inch wheels, summer performance tires, high-performance brakes, a limited-slip differential, magnetically controlled adaptive suspension, automatic and adaptive xenon headlamps with washers, foglamps, rear parking sensors and automatic wipers. Also comes with the Comfort and convenience which features keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a cabin odor filtration system, heated eight-way power front seats, driver memory functions, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather/faux-suede upholstery and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Electronic features include OnStar emergency communications, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a rearview camera, a navigation system, real-time traffic and weather, a pop-up touchscreen interface and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with a CD/DVD player, satellite radio, digital music storage, auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Base

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6DV1EP4D0129589

Stock: 2007C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-16-2020