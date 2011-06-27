Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe for Sale Near Me
- $37,488Great Deal
2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Base44,805 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
RideNDrive - Garland / Texas
2012 CADILLAC CTS-V COUPE. V8 6.2 LITER SUPERCHARGED 585 HP. 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS. CLEAN CARFAX. 2 OWNERS. NO ACCIDENTS. 8 SERVICE RECORDS. 2 KEYS. 71K MSRP!!! BLACK DIAMOND TRICOAT. GARAGE QUEEN. VERY WELL KEPT. LINGENFELTER SUPER CHARGER PULLY. EXHAUST SYSTEM. INTAKE SYSTEM. LEATHER WRAPPED RECARO SEATS. SUED STEERING WHEEL & SHIFT KNOB. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. NAVI. SUNROOF. HEATED & COOLED SEATS. BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING SENSORS. BLUETOOTH/ AUX CONNECTIVITY. REMOTE START. 19 INCH WHEELS. STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS. KEY-LESS GO. PUSH START. ~~COMPLEMENTARY WARRANTY & 2 YEAR MAINTENANCE PLAN INCLUDED!!! VALUED AT $1500. ASK A SALES ASSOCIATE FOR DETAILS (ONLY ON QUALIFYING VEHICLES). ***ASK ABOUT OUR FREE SHIPPING & FREE 3 MONTH SUBSCRIPTION OF SIRIUS XM RADIO. ***EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!!~~ Visit Ride-N-Drive online at ridendrivedallas.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 972-271-5100 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP4C0150750
Stock: 150750
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $41,980Fair Deal | $1,026 below market
2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Base28,101 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Poage Buick GMC - Quincy / Illinois
Poage Auto Plaza Best Value Guarantee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP2C0104768
Stock: K0058A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- New Listing$36,998
2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Base30,229 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Fremont - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fremont / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP8C0141839
Stock: 19200754
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $28,900Good Deal | $955 below market
2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Base90,946 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jim Ellis Volkswagen of Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP6C0118043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $42,590
2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Base38,077 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Houston - Houston / Texas
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP2C0119206
Stock: 2000618835
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $36,995Fair Deal
2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Base34,151 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
West Coast Auto Works - Edmonds / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP1C0122498
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$34,995
2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe BaseNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Trent Buick GMC - New Bern / North Carolina
Drivers only for this sexy and agile 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe . Enjoy quick shifting from the Automatic transmission paired with this high performance Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine. Boasting an astounding amount of torque, this vehicle deserves a passionate owner! It is stocked with these options: WOOD TRIM PACKAGE real Midnight Sapele wood on instrument panel, center console and door trim, WHEELS, 19' X 9' (48.3 CM X 22.9 CM) FRONT AND 19' X 10' (48.3 CM X 25.4 CM) REAR, HIGH POLISHED, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, SUNROOF, STANDARD SIZED, POWER, TILT-TO-OPEN ONLY, POWER SUNSHADE, STEERING WHEEL, SUEDED RIM AND SUEDED SHIFT KNOB, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED PADDLE SHIFT CONTROLS, SEATS, RECARO PERFORMANCE, SEATS, HEATED/VENTILATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes standard equipment, and PEDALS, SPORT ALLOY. Cruise for miles in this spirited and playful Cadillac CTS-V Coupe. Visit Trent Cadillac Buick GMC located at 1707 Highway 70 East, New Bern, NC 28560 for a hassle-free deal!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP1C0124560
Stock: P9797
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $36,995
2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe BaseNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Germain Cadillac of Easton - Columbus / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP0C0117910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $44,950Great Deal | $4,530 below market
2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Base5,399 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Park Place LTD - Bellevue / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP8D0111676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $29,888Great Deal | $4,708 below market
2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Base53,786 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Riverside Buick GMC - Cartersville / Georgia
Drivers wanted for this stunning and dynamic 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe BASE. Take pleasure in the silky smooth shifting from the Automatic transmission paired with this precision tuned Gas V8 6.2L/378 engine. Delivering an astounding amount of torque, this vehicle is waiting for a commanding driver! It's loaded with the following options: WOOD TRIM PACKAGE real Midnight Sapele wood on instrument panel, center console and door trim, WHEELS, 19" X 9" (48.3 CM X 22.9 CM) FRONT AND 19" X 10" (48.3 CM X 25.4 CM) REAR, HIGH POLISHED, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, THUNDER GRAY CHROMAFLAIR, SUNROOF, STANDARD SIZED, POWER, TILT-TO-OPEN ONLY, POWER SUNSHADE, STEERING WHEEL, SUEDED RIM AND SUEDED SHIFT KNOB, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED PADDLE SHIFT CONTROLS, SEATS, RECARO PERFORMANCE, SEATS, HEATED/VENTILATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER, and PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes standard equipment. Find excuses for road trips in this spirited and fun-loving Cadillac CTS-V Coupe. For a hassle-free deal on this must-own Cadillac CTS-V Coupe come see us at Riverside Buick GMC, 125 S Dixie Ave, Cartersville, GA 30120. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP9B0136020
Stock: 20G024C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-27-2020
- $37,988Good Deal
2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Base54,113 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ron Carter Hyundai - Friendswood / Texas
SELL US YOUR CAR FOR $500 MORE THAN CARMAX! PRE-OWNED RATES STARTING @ 1.75% INSTANT CREDIT APPROVALS ONLINE! EXCELLENT / BAD CREDIT OK! ASK FOR THE CARFAX!! The Cadillac CTS is a family of mid-size premium sport sedans (or coupes, or wagons) that is somewhat closer in size to the BMW 5-Series and Audi A6 but competes more with the 3-Series and A4 families--as well as the INFINITI G37.. Don't buy a lemon! CarFax Title History report is included with the purchase of this car. It is accident free and comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. Don't overpay for the vehicle you want. Get the right price right here. Experience true comfort with leather seats. This V-Series includes: premium 'turn-by-turn' navigation system, a sunroof, backup camera, smart steering wheel controls and tinted/privacy glass. Offers to purchase may only be made following purchaser test drive. No Dealers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP6D0133434
Stock: P9797
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $47,980
2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Base4,877 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gold Coast Cadillac - Oakhurst / New Jersey
GOLD COAST GEM !! ONE OF A KIND !! BLACK BLACK AUTO!! CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER!! *Vehicle Detailed!. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 39195 miles below market average!2013 Cadillac CTS-V 2D Coupe RWD 6-Speed 6.2L V8 SuperchargedCustom Videos Available!! Save a trip, let us us tailor a custom video just for you! Gold Coast Cadillac, the World's largest Cadillac dealer. Serving all of Ocean, Monmouth, Middlesex, Staten Island, and Brooklyn.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP8D0114397
Stock: U8148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $43,891Fair Deal | $586 below market
2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Base35,397 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Abel Chevrolet Buick - Rio Vista / California
Clean. 2013 Cadillac CTS-V 6.2L V8 Supercharged 6-Speed Automatic Low Miles!, Backup Camera, Bluetooth,RECARO Leather Seats, Memory Package, Sunroof/Moonroof, SUPER CHARGED!!, Mag Ride, and Navigation System. Clean CARFAX report. The 2013 Cadillac CTS-V comes standard with 19-inch wheels, summer performance tires, high-performance brakes, a limited-slip differential, magnetically controlled adaptive suspension, automatic and adaptive xenon headlamps with washers, foglamps, rear parking sensors and automatic wipers. Also comes with the Comfort and convenience which features keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a cabin odor filtration system, heated eight-way power front seats, driver memory functions, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather/faux-suede upholstery and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Electronic features include OnStar emergency communications, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a rearview camera, a navigation system, real-time traffic and weather, a pop-up touchscreen interface and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with a CD/DVD player, satellite radio, digital music storage, auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. Abel Chevrolet (driveabel.com) and Abel West Auto Center (abelwest.com) Traditional Values Since 1935. Over 80 Years and still doing business the right way! Excellent selection of New, Used, and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Many Financing Options available. Credit Challenged? We can help! We have great relationships with many lenders which allows us to offer financing that many others can't! We're here to help you get in the vehicle you want! At Abel, we do our best to offer you an unique experience when purchasing a New or Pre-Owned vehicle. Unlike traditional car dealers, we offer a non-pressured environment giving you the time and space to make an informed decision. Our advertised prices are our best deal upfront. No Games, just fair prices and outstanding customer service. We won't waste your time! Once you've found the Abel Vehicle you're looking for, on average, you'll go from test drive to driving home in less than an hour! When you visit one of our dealerships, you'll see that we carry only quality Cars, Trucks and Vans. We perform a complete Multi-Point inspection and complete all required services on all Pre-Owned Vehicles. Check the CarFax! All Used vehicles come with a free CarFax report. Serving all of Northern California and beyond. San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento, Stockton, Rio Vista, Martinez, Lodi, Walnut Creek, Fairfield, Vallejo, Concord, Pleasant Hill, Oakley, Antioch, Brentwood, Walnut Grove, Discovery Bay, Oak Grove, Dixon, Vacaville, Napa, Contra Costa County, Solano County, Napa County, Yolo County, Sacramento County, San Joaquin County, Sonoma County. 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Base
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP4D0129589
Stock: 2007C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $34,995Fair Deal | $277 below market
2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Base47,560 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... 2011 Cadillac CTS-V 6.2L Supercharged Coupe. This CTS is in top condition! 1 Owner with a CLEAN CAR-FAX! ONLY 47,000 MILES! Has all of its service records! This vehicle is loaded with options including premium alloy wheels, two-tone leather seats, power seats, cd changer, am/fm radio, back up camera, navigation system, power sunroof, cruise control, power windows and locks, tinted windows, heated seats, and more. Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP5B0132353
Stock: 132353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- $28,888Fair Deal | $243 below market
2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Base107,954 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
We are extremely pleased to offer this beautiful 2011 Cadillac CTS-V. This CTS-V is powered by a powerful supercharged 6.2L V8 engine, Automatic 6-Speed. Loaded up with heated and cooled leather seating. Rear passanger seating is available for seating of 4 passangers. built in navigation, cruise control, dual climate control, LED headlights, power seating, keyless entry and lots more. Give us a call to schedule a test drive today! Financing available regardless of credit history! 425-202-7444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP5B0164963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $44,990Fair Deal | $396 below market
2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Base30,369 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Detroit - Detroit / Michigan
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP5D0156431
Stock: 2000630473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- Price Drop$48,000
2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Base15,715 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Grapevine Ford Lincoln - Grapevine / Texas
At Grapevine Ford we have the best prices in DFW! We're are the #1 Ford Certified Pre-Owned Dealer in Dallas. We just got this.. 2013 Cadillac CTS-V White Diamond Tricoat 2D Coupe LEATHER, SUNROOF / MOONROOF, Navigation / Navi / GPS, BLUETOOTH, Backup Camera / Rear view Camera / Backup Cam, HEATED SEATS, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, 19" x 9" Fr & 19" x 10" Rr Painted Finish Wheels, 1SV Equipment Group, 2-Way Power Driver/Front Passenger Lumbar Control, ABS brakes, Air Filtration System, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lamps, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Illuminated entry, LED Spotlight w/Lighting Pipes, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Package, Navigation System, Power Rake/Telescopic Steering Wheel Column, Rainsense Wipers, Rear-View Backup Camera, Remote keyless entry, Side Blind Zone Alert, Theft-Deterrent System, Traction control, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net, Underhood Appearance Package, Universal Home Remote. Clean CARFAX. 2D Coupe 6.2L V8 Supercharged 6-Speed Manual RWD Save time at the dealership and complete your deal online with Skip the Lot, Grapevineâ s online buying platform. Itâ s the fastest way to buy a car, by far!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP6D0134969
Stock: PD0134969
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $33,980Fair Deal | $346 below market
2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Base49,701 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Leith Auto Park Chrysler Jeep - Cary / North Carolina
Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, WHEELS, 19' X 9' FRONT AND 19' X 10' REAR, HIGH POLISHED, Back-Up Camera Serviced here. Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 49,701! $1,600 below Kelley Blue Book! V-Series trim. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats.Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES WHEELS, 19' X 9' FRONT AND 19' X 10' REAR, HIGH POLISHED, POWER SUNROOF, WOOD TRIM PACKAGE real Midnight Sapele wood on instrument panel, center console and door trim, STEERING WHEEL, SUEDED RIM AND SUEDED SHIFT KNOB, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD/DVD PLAYER (AUDIO ONLY), MP3 PLAYBACK, BOSE 5.1 SURROUND SOUND 10-SPEAKER SYSTEM AND HDD-BASED NAVIGATION, 8' diagonal glide-up screen with voice and text guidance, auxiliary input jack, Radio Data System (RDS), 40GB Hard Drive Device (HDD) and USB with audio connectivity (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, SEATS, HEATED/VENTILATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER, ENGINE, 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8 (556 hp [414.6 kW] @ 6100 rpm, 551 lb-ft of torque.Cadillac V-Series with Crystal Red Tintcoat exterior and Ebony/Ebony interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 556 HP at 6100 RPM*. AFFORDABLE TO OWN This V-Series is priced $1,600 below Kelley Blue Book. MORE ABOUT US Our expert sales staff will help you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle. AutoPark is one of the leading Chrysler and Jeep dealerships in the Raleigh, Durham, and Garner area, offering excellent customer service, a friendly environment, attractive financing options, and great cars! Pricing analysis performed on 12/27/2017. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP1B0153619
Stock: YP24576A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-22-2017
