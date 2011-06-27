  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
  4. Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Head-turning design
  • stunning acceleration
  • athletic handling
  • a relative bargain.
  • Poor rear visibility
  • limited headroom with sunroof
  • compromised trunk
  • uncomfortable and unsupportive standard seats.
Other years
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
Cadillac CTS-V Coupe for Sale
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
List Price
$42,590
Used CTS-V Coupe for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though its practicality is disappointing, the 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe delivers a combination of world-class performance, style and value that's tough to beat.

Vehicle overview

This is not your grandfather's Cadillac Coupe DeVille. This modern two-door Caddy has a 556-horsepower supercharged V8, handling tuned at the world-famous Nurburgring, and seats fashioned by Recaro, not inspired by La-Z-Boy. Yet like those grand old classics, the 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe is most definitely a head-turner. With its outlandish concept car styling, nothing else looks like it on the road, and it's safe to say that very few cars can keep up with it either.

The problem is that the Coupe pays for its styling with significant practical drawbacks that inevitably make other super sport coupes easier to live with. While the Coupe's cabin design is a dead ringer for the attractive and well-built one found in the CTS-V sedan, actual interior room is notably less. Of course, coupes are expected to be less spacious than their four-door comrades, but the CTS Coupe doesn't even meet these lowered expectations.

As such, a 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe isn't going to be as easy to live with on a regular basis as a BMW M3 or Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG. However, if you throw such practical notions to the wind, then this Cadillac has the performance guts to hang with (and/or beat) those aforementioned coupes and many more world-class performance cars. The CTS-V goes from zero to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds, which is the quickest for its class, and good enough to stand toe-to-toe with high-end sport coupes like the Jaguar XKR and Porsche 911.

Of course those latter cars cost vastly more than the relatively bargain-priced CTS-V. So there is definitely a trade-off to be had when considering the 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe. The question is: Do you think with your heart or with your head?

2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe models

The 2012 Cadillac CTS-V is a four-passenger high-performance version of the CTS Coupe. That car is reviewed separately, as are the CTS-V sedan and wagon

Standard equipment includes 19-inch wheels, summer performance tires, high-performance brakes, a limited-slip differential, magnetically controlled adaptive suspension, automatic and adaptive xenon headlamps with washers, foglamps, rear parking sensors, a blind-spot warning system and automatic wipers. Comfort and convenience features include keyless ignition/entry, remote ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a cabin odor filtration system, heated eight-way power front seats, driver memory functions, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather/faux-suede upholstery, a split-folding rear seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Electronic features include Bluetooth, a rearview camera, a navigation system, real-time traffic and weather, a pop-up touchscreen interface and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with a CD/DVD player, satellite radio, digital music storage and an iPod/USB audio interface.

Options include a tilt-only sunroof, heated and ventilated Recaro sport seats, and faux suede covering the steering wheel and shifter.

2012 Highlights

For 2012, the Cadillac CTS-V Coupe gains a standard blind spot warning system and active head restraints.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Cadillac CTS-V is powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that produces 556 hp and 551 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel drive and a six-speed manual are standard, but a six-speed automatic is a no-cost option. In Edmunds testing, a manual-equipped CTS-V Coupe went from zero to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 14 mpg city/19 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined with the manual and 12/18/14 with the automatic.

Safety

The 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe comes standard with high-performance antilock brakes, stability control and traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard are a rearview camera, a blind-spot warning system and GM's OnStar emergency communications system. In Edmunds brake testing, the CTS-V stopped from 60 mph in a superb 104 feet. Few cars can beat that.

Driving

Of course, no one really needs a car with 556 hp. But you'll surely want one after you experience this Caddy. The 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe has power to burn, and the supercharged V8 will put a huge grin on your face every time.

The CTS-V is no lightweight, yet it handles well, with the adaptive suspension keeping all four wheels solidly planted on the pavement. Driver confidence is further bolstered by accurate steering with crisp turn-in and adequate feedback, while the powerful Brembo brakes deliver consistent, linear stopping performance. Compared to cars like the M3, however, the CTS-V feels much larger in tight corners and ultimately less agile.

Thankfully, the CTS-V's athletic handling does not come at the expense of ride comfort. When you equip a standard Cadillac CTS Coupe with its full complement of performance options, the car can feel harsh over anything but the smoothest of pavement. The CTS-V Coupe, on the other hand, benefits from its adaptive suspension, which allows you to tailor the damping to the conditions with Tour and Sport modes.

Interior

As with the sedan model, the interior of the 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe features a pleasing angular theme to match the exterior edginess. Soft-touch materials are plentiful, accented by tasteful wood trim. The optional navigation system emerges from the top of the dash and retracts almost fully, leaving a small section visible as a touchscreen display for the audio system -- a smart and elegant solution to having a separate control panel.

This is where the flattering stops, though, as the interior is otherwise filled with compromises and flaws. Outward rear visibility is notably poor, forcing the driver to rely on the rearview camera and blind-spot warning systems. The optional tilt-only sunroof significantly limits front seat headroom even for those of average height. Rear seat passengers must always deal with a lack of headroom, and the raked rear window will leave their heads exposed to direct sunlight most of the time. To make matters worse, overall comfort and support are hampered by flat and stiff front seats, though at least the optional Recaro sport seats address this shortcoming.

Trunk space is an acceptable 10.5 cubic feet on paper, but in reality, the narrow opening requires quite a bit of jostling in order to fit bulky items. The large gooseneck hinges also swing far down into the space, crushing anything that might be in their way.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

V...onderful to Drive
jrhii,07/08/2012
The CTS V Coupe is the best car I have ever driven...I can not wait to get in and fire it up every chance I can get. I can honestly say the i truly have a smile on my face at all times. The is also the best handling car I have ever owned -- and I have had 5 BMWs, a Lexus (460) and a Mercedes e class. But the V Coupe takes the cake as far as ultimate fun .... I read many folks comments against the V but I would bet nearly all have never driven the V. Almost every time I stop I get questions, even at read lights and especially at a gas station (which unfortunately is a lot - LOL). They all have questions. The quality is fantastic and I have had no problems.
Ultimate Pleasure
Pacemaker1,06/03/2012
This car is a complete package for a very decent price. You know if money can buy everything then one can find pleasure in high end names. Nothing against any manufacturer but the sheer style, awesome firepower and price of this car makes it by far the best out of competitive and impressive fields of Porsche 911 turbo (not the 911 carerra S), BMW M, E63 AMG. Lets be honest to have the sporty look with elegant lines drawn across the car, magnetic ride of cadillac in a sports car as an option with sports suspension when needed, trunk space which can hold whole set of golf clubs with additional space of bags, actual back seat row.... hmmm
Wow
curved,07/05/2012
I've had my coupe for 2,000 miles now and I'm very pleased. It's wild fast and very buttoned down at any speed. It gets lots of looks and I've been stopped a number of times by people interested in the car. When I start it up, its fun to watch everyone stop talking and crane to see what's making the sound. I wasn't expecting the "people factor" -- its almost like this car is a Lamborghini on a budget. The downsides are few. First, the car is not built as well as newer GM models that I own; my Cruze is much better built. The CTS-V's interior creaks and has had a number of other minor issues. Next, the car really begs for more than 70 mph speed limits. Can't blame the car for that though.
See all 3 reviews of the 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
556 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe features & specs
More about the 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe

Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Overview

The Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe is offered in the following submodels: CTS-V Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Base is priced between $42,590 and$42,590 with odometer readings between 38077 and38077 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2012 CTS-V Coupes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $42,590 and mileage as low as 38077 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe.

Can't find a used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,896.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,117.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac CTS-V Coupe for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,406.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,541.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac CTS-V Coupe lease specials

Related Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles