Vehicle overview

This is not your grandfather's Cadillac Coupe DeVille. This modern two-door Caddy has a 556-horsepower supercharged V8, handling tuned at the world-famous Nurburgring, and seats fashioned by Recaro, not inspired by La-Z-Boy. Yet like those grand old classics, the 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe is most definitely a head-turner. With its outlandish concept car styling, nothing else looks like it on the road, and it's safe to say that very few cars can keep up with it either.

The problem is that the Coupe pays for its styling with significant practical drawbacks that inevitably make other super sport coupes easier to live with. While the Coupe's cabin design is a dead ringer for the attractive and well-built one found in the CTS-V sedan, actual interior room is notably less. Of course, coupes are expected to be less spacious than their four-door comrades, but the CTS Coupe doesn't even meet these lowered expectations.

As such, a 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe isn't going to be as easy to live with on a regular basis as a BMW M3 or Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG. However, if you throw such practical notions to the wind, then this Cadillac has the performance guts to hang with (and/or beat) those aforementioned coupes and many more world-class performance cars. The CTS-V goes from zero to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds, which is the quickest for its class, and good enough to stand toe-to-toe with high-end sport coupes like the Jaguar XKR and Porsche 911.

Of course those latter cars cost vastly more than the relatively bargain-priced CTS-V. So there is definitely a trade-off to be had when considering the 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe. The question is: Do you think with your heart or with your head?