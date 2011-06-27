2014 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Review
Pros & Cons
- Head-turning design
- stunning acceleration
- athletic handling.
- Poor rear visibility
- limited headroom with sunroof
- compromised trunk
- uncomfortable and unsupportive standard seats.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe offers an intriguing combination of speed and style, but poor packaging limits its desirability for everyday use.
Vehicle overview
The high-performance version of the standard CTS coupe, the 2014 Cadillac CTS-V coupe feels and sounds as brutal as it looks when you floor the throttle. If you delight in raw speed, the CTS-V will satisfy that craving every time you get behind the wheel. Unfortunately, Cadillac's high-performance coupe makes some pretty big concessions in the name of style, so it's not necessarily a car you'd want to drive every day.
For starters, headroom is tight in this coupe, and it only gets worse if you order your CTS-V coupe with the sunroof. In addition, the coupe's dramatically angled rear window extends over the rear seats, and radiant heat from the sun makes it pretty uncomfortable back there on hot summer days. Also, you're going to have to pack light, as a small trunk with a narrow opening makes it difficult to load anything remotely bulky.
Of course, a normal Cadillac CTS coupe has all these same issues, and at least in the CTS-V you can distract yourself with a 556-horsepower supercharged V8 engine. You can have it with a manual or automatic transmission, and either way, the CTS-V will rocket you to 60 mph in the low 4-second range, which is right in line with the competition. Plus, with its more sophisticated adaptive suspension, the CTS-V coupe actually rides better than the standard CTS coupe.
However, competitors like the 2014 Audi RS 5 and 2014 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG offer similar performance and have a significant edge in handling and overall refinement. Unquestionably, the 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe is an intriguing option for a high-performance coupe, but we'd advise checking out its competition before you make up your mind.
2014 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe models
The 2014 Cadillac CTS-V coupe is a high-performance version of the standard CTS coupe. This two-door car seats four and is sold in a single trim level.
Standard features include 19-inch wheels, summer performance tires, high-performance Brembo brakes, a limited-slip differential, a magnetically controlled adaptive suspension, adaptive xenon headlamps with washers, foglamps, rear parking sensors, a blind-spot warning system and automatic wipers.
Also standard are comfort and convenience features like keyless ignition/entry, remote ignition (automatic-transmission models only), dual-zone automatic climate control, a cabin odor filtration system, heated eight-way power front seats, driver memory functions, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather/faux-suede upholstery, a split-folding rear seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Electronic features include Bluetooth phone connectivity, OnStar emergency communications, a rearview camera, a navigation system (with a pop-up touchscreen interface and real-time traffic and weather updates), and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with a CD/DVD player, satellite radio, digital music storage, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.
Options include a tilt-only sunroof, heated and ventilated Recaro sport seats, and simulated suede trim for the steering wheel and shifter. The Sport Blue Interior package combines the Recaros and simulated suede trim with blue leather upholstery and wood interior trim.
2014 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The rear-wheel-drive 2014 Cadillac CTS-V is powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that produces 556 hp and 551 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a six-speed automatic is a no-cost option. In Edmunds testing, a manual-shift CTS-V coupe went from zero to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds, which is on par with the Mercedes C63 coupe. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 16 mpg combined (14 mpg city/19 mpg highway) with the manual and 14 combined (12 city/18 highway) with the automatic.
Safety
Standard safety features for the 2014 Cadillac CTS-V coupe include high-performance antilock brakes, stability control and traction control, front-seat side airbags and front and rear side curtain airbags. Also standard are a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, a blind-spot warning system and GM's OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, an emergency button, stolen vehicle locator and active intervention, and remote door unlock.
In Edmunds brake testing, the CTS-V stopped from 60 mph in an impressively short 104 feet, which is on par with rivals in this class.
Driving
The 556-hp supercharged V8 in the 2014 Cadillac CTS-V coupe will quickly convince you that it's worth the extra cash over the standard CTS coupe. This coupe has power to burn, and any time you accelerate, you'll have a huge grin plastered on your face.
The CTS-V is no lightweight, yet it handles well, with the adaptive suspension keeping all four wheels solidly planted on the pavement. Driver confidence is bolstered by accurate steering, and powerful Brembo brakes deliver consistent, linear stopping performance. Cadillac's coupe is heavier than the C63 and RS 5, though, and those extra pounds are a hindrance on roads with tight turns where the CTS-V coupe feels larger, more cumbersome and ultimately less entertaining.
On the upside, the CTS-V's athletic handling does not come at the expense of ride comfort, as the car's adaptive suspension allows you to tailor the ride to your liking.
Interior
The 2014 Cadillac CTS-V coupe features a pleasing angular theme to match the exterior edginess. Soft-touch materials are plentiful, accented by tasteful wood trim. The navigation system emerges from the top of the dash and retracts almost fully, leaving a small section visible as a touchscreen display for the audio system -- a smart and elegant solution.
Rear visibility is poor, forcing the driver to rely on the rearview camera, parking sensors and blind-spot warning systems. The optional tilt-only sunroof significantly limits front seat headroom even for those of average height. Headroom is a problem for rear-seat passengers regardless of whether the sunroof is equipped, and the large, aggressively raked rear window exposes them to direct sunlight overhead. We've found the CTS-V Coupe's standard front seats lacking in both comfort and support, so the optional Recaro seats are well worth the extra cost.
Trunk space seems acceptable on paper, with 10.5 cubic feet of capacity, but the trunk's narrow opening is troublesome when you're loading larger items. The large gooseneck hinges on the lid also swing far down into the space, crushing anything that might be in their way.
Features & Specs
