Vehicle overview

The high-performance version of the standard CTS coupe, the 2014 Cadillac CTS-V coupe feels and sounds as brutal as it looks when you floor the throttle. If you delight in raw speed, the CTS-V will satisfy that craving every time you get behind the wheel. Unfortunately, Cadillac's high-performance coupe makes some pretty big concessions in the name of style, so it's not necessarily a car you'd want to drive every day.

For starters, headroom is tight in this coupe, and it only gets worse if you order your CTS-V coupe with the sunroof. In addition, the coupe's dramatically angled rear window extends over the rear seats, and radiant heat from the sun makes it pretty uncomfortable back there on hot summer days. Also, you're going to have to pack light, as a small trunk with a narrow opening makes it difficult to load anything remotely bulky.

Of course, a normal Cadillac CTS coupe has all these same issues, and at least in the CTS-V you can distract yourself with a 556-horsepower supercharged V8 engine. You can have it with a manual or automatic transmission, and either way, the CTS-V will rocket you to 60 mph in the low 4-second range, which is right in line with the competition. Plus, with its more sophisticated adaptive suspension, the CTS-V coupe actually rides better than the standard CTS coupe.

However, competitors like the 2014 Audi RS 5 and 2014 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG offer similar performance and have a significant edge in handling and overall refinement. Unquestionably, the 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe is an intriguing option for a high-performance coupe, but we'd advise checking out its competition before you make up your mind.