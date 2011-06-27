Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Consumer Reviews

V...onderful to Drive jrhii , 07/08/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The CTS V Coupe is the best car I have ever driven...I can not wait to get in and fire it up every chance I can get. I can honestly say the i truly have a smile on my face at all times. The is also the best handling car I have ever owned -- and I have had 5 BMWs, a Lexus (460) and a Mercedes e class. But the V Coupe takes the cake as far as ultimate fun .... I read many folks comments against the V but I would bet nearly all have never driven the V. Almost every time I stop I get questions, even at read lights and especially at a gas station (which unfortunately is a lot - LOL). They all have questions. The quality is fantastic and I have had no problems. Report Abuse

Ultimate Pleasure Pacemaker1 , 06/03/2012 2 of 3 people found this review helpful This car is a complete package for a very decent price. You know if money can buy everything then one can find pleasure in high end names. Nothing against any manufacturer but the sheer style, awesome firepower and price of this car makes it by far the best out of competitive and impressive fields of Porsche 911 turbo (not the 911 carerra S), BMW M, E63 AMG. Lets be honest to have the sporty look with elegant lines drawn across the car, magnetic ride of cadillac in a sports car as an option with sports suspension when needed, trunk space which can hold whole set of golf clubs with additional space of bags, actual back seat row.... hmmm