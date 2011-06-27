Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Consumer Reviews
V...onderful to Drive
The CTS V Coupe is the best car I have ever driven...I can not wait to get in and fire it up every chance I can get. I can honestly say the i truly have a smile on my face at all times. The is also the best handling car I have ever owned -- and I have had 5 BMWs, a Lexus (460) and a Mercedes e class. But the V Coupe takes the cake as far as ultimate fun .... I read many folks comments against the V but I would bet nearly all have never driven the V. Almost every time I stop I get questions, even at read lights and especially at a gas station (which unfortunately is a lot - LOL). They all have questions. The quality is fantastic and I have had no problems.
Ultimate Pleasure
This car is a complete package for a very decent price. You know if money can buy everything then one can find pleasure in high end names. Nothing against any manufacturer but the sheer style, awesome firepower and price of this car makes it by far the best out of competitive and impressive fields of Porsche 911 turbo (not the 911 carerra S), BMW M, E63 AMG. Lets be honest to have the sporty look with elegant lines drawn across the car, magnetic ride of cadillac in a sports car as an option with sports suspension when needed, trunk space which can hold whole set of golf clubs with additional space of bags, actual back seat row.... hmmm
Wow
I've had my coupe for 2,000 miles now and I'm very pleased. It's wild fast and very buttoned down at any speed. It gets lots of looks and I've been stopped a number of times by people interested in the car. When I start it up, its fun to watch everyone stop talking and crane to see what's making the sound. I wasn't expecting the "people factor" -- its almost like this car is a Lamborghini on a budget. The downsides are few. First, the car is not built as well as newer GM models that I own; my Cruze is much better built. The CTS-V's interior creaks and has had a number of other minor issues. Next, the car really begs for more than 70 mph speed limits. Can't blame the car for that though.
