  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick LaCrosse
  4. Used 2006 Buick LaCrosse
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 Buick LaCrosse Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 LaCrosse
5(71%)4(18%)3(4%)2(7%)1(0%)
4.5
77 reviews
Write a review
See all LaCrosses for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,873 - $3,706
Used LaCrosse for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...16

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great on long or short trips.

nkusigep, 05/20/2013
32 of 33 people found this review helpful

It rolls a bit through turns and across lanes during lane changes but it's suspension is a little looser which is great for bad roads. It has tons of head and leg room for big and tall people and the seats are very comfortable. Amenities are on-par for the class. It's much more stylish compared to Buicks of the past and you can tell their trying to capture the attention of younger generations, not just the 55+ crowd (no offense). I do mostly highway driving and combined mileage is about 24 mpg - not great but not terrible for a V6. Acceleration is good.

Report Abuse

My first Buick, so far, so good

Ed Erickson, 07/22/2018
CX 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I bought this car last month at 132,000 miles and paid $4000 for it. The inside is very roomy and comfortable, I am a big guy, used to play football. It's a 3800 V6 and seems to shift smoothly and no problems as of yet. The only negative I see is the glove compartment is very small, and so is the trunk. Both are significantly smaller than my Cavalier that I traded in for this car. Not bad MPG for a 3800 V6 either. I think I got a great value, so far I did.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Happy with LaCrosse

B. Beekman, 10/31/2009
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I just bought my 2006 LaCrosse about two weeks ago and am very satisfied with it. It's quiet, comfortable, smooth riding and obviously of good quality. The AM/FM/CD player has a nice tone with plenty of space for CD storage. The door locking key-fob is easy to use. Seats are attractive and cloth-covered and very comfortable on long drives.+

Report Abuse

I Love This Car!

SBurlJeff, 04/02/2009
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

I have had this car for 3 months now. I wanted something affordable with a little bit of luxury thrown in too. What I got was a whole lot of luxury in a very smart package. From the leather seating and trim to the audio controls on the steering wheel to the smooth, almost inaudible engine this car is so much more than I expected. I fall in love with this car every time I get behind the wheel. My insurance dropped considerably too. I can't believe that not everyone drives a Buick.

Report Abuse

Ho Hum, just another excellent Buick.

Gordon Byers, 06/18/2009
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

This LaCrosse is the 3rd Buick I've owned, a '82 Riviera and an '89 Regal previously. They were both excellent performers giving me almost 100,000 miles each of trouble free driving. The LaCrosse has the comfort of the Riv and the economy of the Regal with plenty of power. When I step on it to pass, there is no hesitation.

Report Abuse
12345...16
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all LaCrosses for sale

Related Used 2006 Buick LaCrosse info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles