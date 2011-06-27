Used 2006 Buick LaCrosse Consumer Reviews
Great on long or short trips.
It rolls a bit through turns and across lanes during lane changes but it's suspension is a little looser which is great for bad roads. It has tons of head and leg room for big and tall people and the seats are very comfortable. Amenities are on-par for the class. It's much more stylish compared to Buicks of the past and you can tell their trying to capture the attention of younger generations, not just the 55+ crowd (no offense). I do mostly highway driving and combined mileage is about 24 mpg - not great but not terrible for a V6. Acceleration is good.
My first Buick, so far, so good
I bought this car last month at 132,000 miles and paid $4000 for it. The inside is very roomy and comfortable, I am a big guy, used to play football. It's a 3800 V6 and seems to shift smoothly and no problems as of yet. The only negative I see is the glove compartment is very small, and so is the trunk. Both are significantly smaller than my Cavalier that I traded in for this car. Not bad MPG for a 3800 V6 either. I think I got a great value, so far I did.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Happy with LaCrosse
I just bought my 2006 LaCrosse about two weeks ago and am very satisfied with it. It's quiet, comfortable, smooth riding and obviously of good quality. The AM/FM/CD player has a nice tone with plenty of space for CD storage. The door locking key-fob is easy to use. Seats are attractive and cloth-covered and very comfortable on long drives.+
I Love This Car!
I have had this car for 3 months now. I wanted something affordable with a little bit of luxury thrown in too. What I got was a whole lot of luxury in a very smart package. From the leather seating and trim to the audio controls on the steering wheel to the smooth, almost inaudible engine this car is so much more than I expected. I fall in love with this car every time I get behind the wheel. My insurance dropped considerably too. I can't believe that not everyone drives a Buick.
Ho Hum, just another excellent Buick.
This LaCrosse is the 3rd Buick I've owned, a '82 Riviera and an '89 Regal previously. They were both excellent performers giving me almost 100,000 miles each of trouble free driving. The LaCrosse has the comfort of the Riv and the economy of the Regal with plenty of power. When I step on it to pass, there is no hesitation.
Sponsored cars related to the LaCrosse
Related Used 2006 Buick LaCrosse info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore
- 2020 Enclave