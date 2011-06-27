Estimated values
2006 Buick LaCrosse CXL 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,162
|$2,976
|$3,425
|Clean
|$1,945
|$2,682
|$3,087
|Average
|$1,511
|$2,094
|$2,409
|Rough
|$1,078
|$1,506
|$1,731
Estimated values
2006 Buick LaCrosse CXS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,313
|$3,330
|$3,890
|Clean
|$2,081
|$3,001
|$3,505
|Average
|$1,617
|$2,344
|$2,736
|Rough
|$1,153
|$1,686
|$1,966
Estimated values
2006 Buick LaCrosse CX 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,877
|$2,633
|$3,048
|Clean
|$1,688
|$2,372
|$2,747
|Average
|$1,312
|$1,852
|$2,144
|Rough
|$936
|$1,332
|$1,541