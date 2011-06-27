  1. Home
Used 2010 BMW X6 xDrive35i Features & Specs

More about the 2010 X6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$56,500
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$56,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.5/472.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$56,500
Torque300 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$56,500
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$56,500
Premium Packageyes
Active Ventilated Seat Packageyes
Premium Sound Packageyes
Sport Activity Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$56,500
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$56,500
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$56,500
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$56,500
Head-Up Displayyes
Alcantara/Leatheryes
Navigation Systemyes
Brushed Aluminum Trimyes
Comfort Access Systemyes
Nappa Leatheryes
Rear Climate Packageyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Multi-Contour Seatsyes
Perforated Nevada Leatheryes
Nappa Leather Dashboard and Center Consoleyes
Dark Bamboo Wood Trimyes
Automatic High Beamsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Smartphone Integrationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$56,500
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,500
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.9 in.
Front leg room40.4 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,500
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$56,500
20" Wheel/Tire Upgradeyes
Running Boardsyes
Soft-Close Automatic Doorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$56,500
Front track64.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity59.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4894 lbs.
Gross weight6085 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Maximum payload937 lbs.
Length192.1 in.
Height66.5 in.
Wheel base115.5 in.
Width78.1 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$56,500
Exterior Colors
  • Tasman Green Metallic
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Vermilion Red Metallic
  • Monaco Blue Metallic
  • Mineral Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Sand, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Oyster, leather
  • Chateau, leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Chateau Red, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$56,500
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
255/50R19 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$56,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$56,500
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
