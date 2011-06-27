Used 2014 Audi TTS Consumer Reviews
My 2014 Audi TTS
I traded in my 2008 Corvette C6 for this Audi TTS, so far it is a better car. It's not as quick as the Corvette, but still pretty quick. It handles and sticks to the road much better than the Corvette. I really like the transmission, the Corvette was a 6 speed stick, the TTS is a 6 speed dual clutch auto, it shifts really quick, both up and down, the Corvette transmission wasn't even close. The car itself seems very solid and rides well when not in the sport ride mode, the sport mode has very little damping. So far I would recommend the Audi TTS. I now have 16,000 miles on it, no problems so far. But, the orginal Toyo tires wore out in 12,000, I put on Michlin Pilot Super Sports, they are wearing better and hold on in the corners better than the Toyos.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
