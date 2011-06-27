Estimated values
2013 Audi TTS Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,257
|$22,763
|$25,905
|Clean
|$18,341
|$21,695
|$24,622
|Average
|$16,508
|$19,558
|$22,055
|Rough
|$14,675
|$17,421
|$19,488
Estimated values
2013 Audi TTS Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,427
|$24,146
|$27,478
|Clean
|$19,455
|$23,013
|$26,117
|Average
|$17,511
|$20,746
|$23,394
|Rough
|$15,566
|$18,480
|$20,671
Estimated values
2013 Audi TTS Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,234
|$21,554
|$24,528
|Clean
|$17,367
|$20,542
|$23,313
|Average
|$15,631
|$18,519
|$20,882
|Rough
|$13,895
|$16,496
|$18,452
Estimated values
2013 Audi TTS Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,041
|$20,143
|$22,922
|Clean
|$16,230
|$19,197
|$21,787
|Average
|$14,607
|$17,306
|$19,515
|Rough
|$12,985
|$15,416
|$17,244