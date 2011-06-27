Used 2013 Audi TTS Consumer Reviews
Turning heads and thumbs up
Shaun Finnegan, 03/29/2016
Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Ive had my TTS since 2013. I feel it is so unique. I am one of the few that owns one here in my city. I love how rare this car is. Everywhere I go people give me the thumbs up or ask me about it. I love its look and the 19" wheels are what really catch the eye. This car is quick and really gets going in the mid rpm's. This is just one sexy machine.
Fun To Drive
Bob, 10/21/2019
Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Great car with sporty styling but more importantly, fun to drive! I have zero complaints!
