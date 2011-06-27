  1. Home
Used 2013 Audi S6 Prestige Features & Specs

More about the 2013 S6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$71,900
See S6 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$71,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$71,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/534.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$71,900
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque406 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower420 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$71,900
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$71,900
Comfort Seating Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Audi Side Assist/Audi Pre Sense Rear/Power Folding Mirrorsyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Innovation Packageyes
Media Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$71,900
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
630 watts stereo outputyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$71,900
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$71,900
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$71,900
Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound Systemyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Power Rear Window Sun Shade and Manual Rear Side Sun Shadesyes
Black Cloth Headlineryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$71,900
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$71,900
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room37.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$71,900
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$71,900
Front License Plate Holderyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Audi Base Barsyes
LED Headlightsyes
20" 5-Parallel-Spoke-Star-Design Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$71,900
Front track63.6 in.
Length193.9 in.
Curb weight4398 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height57.8 in.
EPA interior volume112.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Rear track63.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$71,900
Exterior Colors
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Estoril Blue Crystal Effect
  • Garnet Red Pearl Effect
  • Havanna Black Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Ibis White
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Oolong Gray Metallic
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Lunar Silver, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$71,900
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
255/40R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$71,900
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$71,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
