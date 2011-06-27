Used 2018 Audi Q7 Consumer Reviews

No spare tire??? Danny , 01/27/2018 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 99 of 109 people found this review helpful I was going to place an order for a fully equipped Prestige Q7 but the night before, while going over the list of features, I discovered the Q7 is not equipped with a spare tire nor is there space to carry one . The next morning I called the tire dealer I generally use, Les Schwab Tires, and was told the 20” tires I was going to have the Q7 equipped would be a special order. The can of fix a flat and compressor, that is included in lieu of a spare, is only good for 1/4”, or smaller, puncture in the tread of the tire. The fix a flat goop is of no use on a side wall cut which is not an uncommon occurrence on an SUV especially one as capable off road as the Q7. The run flat tires have a recommended driving range of 50 miles. As I frequently travel in Central Nevada, Idaho and Wyoming, often outside of phone coverage, anyone familiar with these areas is aware that 50 miles is an inconsequential distance in many parts of the West. However if I were to be fortunate enough to be within miles of say Beatty Nevada what are the chances of finding a tire there that I could not find in Denver? The Q7 I was about to order was 93K which is too much to spend for a vehicle that could leave me stranded for something as simple as a flat tire. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Overrated Audi Quality and Customer Satisfaction Defective Brand New 2018 Q7 , 11/06/2017 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 89 of 98 people found this review helpful I purchased 2018 Audi Q7 (Sep 2017). I confirmed the purchase trusting the dealership to do the right thing. The car I purchased was just unloaded off from delivery the day that I inquired. The unit was still wrapped. I did not able to test drive the car. I was assured that the new Q7 will be inspected and will be thoroughly cleaned. . . However, the car was delivered with serious paint defect - heavy pitting on rear quarter panel and tail gate (It looked like chemical that ate the paint. Deep pitted surfaces). And, driver side doors are not aligned. I requested Keyes Audi to replace it with non-defective one or cancel the sale. The arrogant GM said "Sorry, it's not going to happen". Long story short I was forced to bring in the car (never used). It took 2 weeks for the brand new 2018 Audi Q7 in the dealership. Later I found out that it was sent to a auto body shop 3 miles away. I was able to get in touch with the manager of the body shop. Job order: remove paint from tail gate and rear quarter panel, feather fill and repaint. It looked OK - but it is not factory process. . . Door alignment never got fixed. Gen Manager of Keyes Audi said that there is no more adjustment possible. Front and Rear door off by 3mm. That's the Audi quality? And the defect is not even repairable. Audi of America is not even doing anything to make up for the defects. All they do is check the dealership on what they have to say. And they talk like parrots, kept saying "Audi will continue work within the terms of any applicable manufacturer's warranty" when I spoke with them. Adding more insult, I checked in the car with 53 miles then checked out with almost 30 miles added - GM will not even investigate. Also, the tire jack was not in the car (I checked that FREE option when I build up the unit I prefer). Keyes Audi GM said the jack is available for $270 (scissor jack). . . In short, I was forced to accept the car. In November 2017, I drove the car to Las Vegas on a 4-hour trip. Halfway my trip, the alarm sounded off. I immediately made an emergency call to Audi Support Center. But all they can say is to bring it back to dealership. Having no other option. We proceeded to our destination. The car kept beeping every couple of minutes for 2 hours! On our way home, it still kept beeping the whole duration of the trip (4 hours!). But the worse part was when we took a detour to Barstow, CA for a short rest, the car just slammed the break by itself and made a hard stop at the freeway off-ramp, then a louder beep sounded off with indicator lights flashing. It was a very dangerous occurrence. It is fortunate that it was in an isolated road at that time. Otherwise, it could have been a serious accident. I filed another complaint and still no commitment from dealership on my request to replace it. The car was picked up by dealer for series of checks and repairs (3 week duration). I finally decided to start a legal remedy and this time Audi USA took me seriously. I was offered to have a brand new replacement but I changed my mind already and demanded for full refund. Took couple of months of negotiation. I got my full refund + customer loyalty $2,500 if I buy another car in the VW group. The dealership Keyes Audi is the worst I ever dealt with. . . I decided to lease a 2018 Camry SE Hybrid - driver assistance package (TSS) is a lot better than Audi. With actual MPG of 44+... I am waiting for the new Lexus 350 Hybrid with Apple Car play. Owning that 2018 Q7 dream car was a nightmare.. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

never deal with Audi AMEENA ALHASSANI , 02/15/2018 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 103 of 115 people found this review helpful Last October, my husband bought me a brand-new 2018 Q7 car, as a gift, from Audi Silver Spring, Maryland. Surprisingly, in less than a month, a sudden annoying beep, repeatedly announcing an Emergency Call Malfunction, terrified us. After contacting Audi Service, they took the car on November 24th, 2017, and promised to fix it in a day or two, saying they know about 2018 Q7 car defect. This comment rang a bell in our mind. If they already know about it, why Audi sell it without fixing it?! Is this a fair trade?! After more than 20 days later, Audi did not fix the car. Going back and forth, finally Audi’s Service Department told us that they could not fix the car, because a part was not received from Germany! This was not just an irrational excuse; but, also, a gross insult to us for spending over sixty-seven thousand dollars on an Audi car, and receive such poor service! Is this a fair trade?! Anyhow, to solve this problem amicably, I told Audi’s Manager either to give us a full refund, or a new similar car. The latter agreed to provide us a new similar car in a few days. Alas, Audi did not fulfill its promise, again. For the benefit of doubt, we gave Audi’s Manager a longer delay; saying we are travelling and will be back around mid- January. By then, we expect you to give us a similar car, or a full refund. Sadly, Audi did not fulfill its promise, for the third time. By definition, a brand-new car means a defect-free car. Hiding the 2018 Q7 car defect is an act of misleading and dishonesty. This defect is known by Audi and its dealership since some time. Yet, Audi did not tell us about it. Thus, Audi deceived us in selling this car. Plus, our 2018 Q7 car is considered a lemon car by Federal and State Law. Audi’s Dealership knows that I am a science major and must concentrate on my studies. Audi wasted our time for three months for no legitimate reason; during which we were – and still are – paying installments, interest, and insurance on a car, which we are not using since last November; because it is in Audi’s possession. Audi’s dealership has frustrated us, disappointed us, caused us to suffer, and denied us the enjoyment of using our own brand-new car. By any standard, Audi’s transaction is – unethical and unfair. Audi’s Director of Variable Operations offered us his apology for causing us this ordeal. Does he really think that his apology shall alleviate our suffering?! Based upon the aforesaid trouble, we find it very difficult for us to trust Audi anymore! We honestly believe that if Audi and its dealership care about their name, business and reputation, they must cancel this deal as well as its loan, immediately; pay us a full refund of our money, including all interest, insurance, and installments we made. Performance Report Abuse

I love this SUV Mainul , 01/11/2018 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 26 of 28 people found this review helpful Update after a year: I lowered the Interior rating to 3 stars. I'm very conscious of unwanted cabin sounds, especially rattling noises. They ruin the driving experience for me. Around the 8 month mark, I had to take it to the dealer for a door rattle that turned out to be related to a defect in the window rail. I also hear some soft fluttering sounds from the roof area (with the curtain/shade open or closed) ... but it's intermittent and the dealer apparently won't even look at it if I can't reproduce it with one of their mechanics on a drive-along. The door pockets are hard molded plastic and makes some water bottles rattle. -------------------------- First, the negatives: There are a few things that are a little irritating. I sometimes bump my knee against the dash when getting in. The seat can be adjusted, of course, but when you are in hurry (like when it's raining), I suspect you'd bump your knee. The dash and headlight controls could be pushed a little further in. Also, I sometimes hear some low level vibration in the rear door panels. I think it is more noticeable when my daughter puts her water bottle in the door pocket, but sturdier materials would probably help with the noise. Also the dash panel switches are brushed plastic type things. BMW uses more glossy materials which just look better. But the thing handles like a boss. The acceleration is pretty impressive, even for the 2.0 T. I switch between the Dynamic and Sport mode mostly and performance level change is incredible. Only had this for a month, so reliability questions are not applicable. The seats are spacious and comfortable. The 3rd row can seat average sized adults if needed. The trunk has plenty of space. The panorama roof if beautiful. The cabin lights, exterior lights, and assist lights are thoughtfully designed and soberly placed (not a glaring bright wash of harsh lights when you open the door). The cameras and console display are great. The LCD display on the dash is very useful and adjustable. And the handling! Yes, the handling! All in all, a winner. I'd buy it again! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse