Used 2011 Audi Q5 Consumer Reviews

Out performs MPG estimates bigjoe7 , 04/23/2011 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I am an Acura MDX driver who was tired of limited leg room for the driver. The Q5 is smaller but has a longer wheel base and has removed the irritating foot pedal that played havoc with my shin bone with a simple lever on the center console. Start, stop, set parking brake within inches of each function. The prestige styling is to my likingand performance with the 3.2L engine has exceeded my expectations in both power and mileage. My entire music library is available by simply cable connecting my ipod in the glove box; simple lead thru on the car's 7" screen. Report Abuse

3.5 years, 58k miles and counting. travis_in_tx , 11/13/2013 22 of 23 people found this review helpful Purchased new 2011 2.0T with sunroof, no Navi. I use this suv all the time - lots of hiway miles, some offroad/farm tracks, vet errands, cross country. Need the SUV format. 1st set of OEM Tires lasted about 45k, new Pirellis I think are even better. I keep a qt of SynthOil in the boot, in 3 years have added 4 quarts total - glad mine's not unique, and seriously people, this is not among life's major problems considering all the positives. Lifetime MPG is 24.7. Audio/iPod/Sat is great. Cargo is functional, plenty of passer space. It's a solid efficient SUV, I don't know what I would get instead. I do have a soft spot for that Subaru/dog commercial, but Q5 suits me for work and after work. Report Abuse

Exquisite premium plus SUV for all conditions BostonGuruFit , 03/24/2018 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful A surefooted stable all weather utilitarian vehicle that is sporty yet smooth as molten butter and as stylishly luxurious as value would allow. The panorama sun/moonroof lets the light in making the already spacious cabin look even more so and inviting for your guests. For the price point, it is a smooth cruiser but one can wake up the beast by shifting to S mode. I was crossshopping current year lexus NX, Mercedes GLC (and GLK), and BMW X6 at higher price points and they did not deliver the versatile appeal yo the driver senses as the Q5 could. Although I bought mine pre-owned at high highway miles, there is no doubt it still feels and runs like new. The interior fit and finish have held up well indicative of the attention of detail befitting a German luxury mobile. The cons are that because the standard suspension is fairly sporty and firm, rough roads may be felt more but its manageable. If you can, find a Q5 with adaptive dampers and audi drive select and youll have 3+ cars of feel in one! Also, this MY has piston and ring oil consumption issues as well as timing chain tensioner flaws. Luckily it was fixed in mine. Do your due diligence and find one that has these fixes done and car will be bulletproof. MY and minor facelift (2009-2012s look better in my opinion) 2013+ Q5s seem to have these fixes done so could save you a headache. Overall, amazing bargain for the price. Way more car for money than buying a new car with steep depreciation or an econobox that is more of an appliance. We spend so many hours in our residences, places of work AND in our car and we care/indulge majorly in the former 2 so why not treat yourself with world class commuting comfort, utility and technology. Caveat: as with most nice things, just pay a little more :] Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Great Overall Small CUV/SUV dbalsam , 01/19/2014 29 of 31 people found this review helpful Have owned my 2.0T Premium Plus for 5 months now. Waited until honeymoon phase was over to write review. Coming from an 08 Infiniti G35xS to this, so big change. Wife drives an Infiniti XQ56 so I don't need anything larger. Grew tired of "G"cramped interior, lack of cargo/storage, road noise, no fold-down seats and gas mileage. Looked strictly for smaller CUV that was fun to drive, AWD, handled well, had good power, some decent cargo while maintaining the mpg's. Cross-shopped FX35, SRX, Touareg and X3. Love Q5!! For 2011 model year you had choice between 2.0T of 3.2. The 3.2 sucks more gas, lacks low-end torque and add over 200lbs. to car. ZERO issues with oil consumption. Report Abuse