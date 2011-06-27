Vehicle overview

The 2011 Acura TSX continues in its role as the gateway model into Honda's premium brand, a steady if somewhat plain performer in four-cylinder sedan trim and a more exciting sport sedan when equipped with the available V6. But the biggest news for the TSX line in 2011 is the addition of a wagon model. Offering more cargo room than most competitors, ample storage and a flat load floor that can accommodate objects nearly 70 inches long, the TSX Sport Wagon adds welcome versatility and panache to a model that frankly has been less interesting every year.

The Sport Wagon comes standard with the TSX's 201-horsepower, 2.4-liter inline-4 engine and five-speed automatic transmission. Although enthusiasts might prefer that this new Acura wagon be a rival to the sportier Audi A4 Avant and BMW 328i wagon by combining a V6 engine, a manual transmission and all-wheel drive, the reality is that the TSX Sport Wagon offers balanced performance in nearly every dynamic category as well as superior fuel economy. Acura only plans to offer 4,000 units in North America, a tentative way of taking the temperature of American enthusiasm for a luxury wagon from Japan, so get on the list if you want one.

The Sport Wagon also adds a new design perspective to the TSX, as its tapering roof line and sharp, future-shock angles give the wagon an image of velocity even at rest. Acura has also tamed the TSX beak, the polarizing design for the grille and front fascia that has undermined what is otherwise a solid car under the sheet metal. The front end of the 2011 Acura TSX still looks sharp and techno, but its metallic overbite has been substantially reduced.

Overall the TSX offers excellent manners in daily driving, a pleasing interior, an impressive amount of standard equipment, plus state-of-the-art navigation and entertainment systems. In four-cylinder guise, the driving experience can be a bit bland -- the 2011 Audi A4 and 2011 BMW 3 Series are just more fun to drive. And it might be worth looking at loaded versions of the 2011 Ford Fusion, 2011 Nissan Altima and 2011 Volkswagen CC as well. With the V6 and its sport-tuned suspension and steering, though, the TSX gains a more dynamic persona. In either case, the TSX is worth a look, and is certainly one of the better luxury sedan and wagon values on the market.