Used 2012 Acura TSX for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 88,194 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,995$1,977 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***SPECIAL EDITION, COOL AND SPORTY SEDAN....................................2012 ACURA TSX SE, SILVER MOON METALLIC WITH A BLACK LEATHER/SUEDE INTERIOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH STEERING WHEEL PADDLE SHIFTERS, HEATED SEATS, DRIVERS POWER SEAT WITH MEMORY SETTINGS, POWER SUNROOF, AM/FM CD PLAYER, TINTED GLASS, DUAL EXHAUST, SIDE AIRBAGS, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES, 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS WITH MICHELIN TIRES, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TSX Special Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F86CC003805
Stock: MAX18013
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-05-2020
- 88,666 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,990$2,719 Below Market
Auto House Motors - Downers Grove / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TSX Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F65CC024532
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,615 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,900
Hiley Volkswagen of Arlington - Arlington / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F4XCC013864
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,526 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,995$1,620 Below Market
Laura's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sullivan / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F48CC018707
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,270 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,749$1,057 Below Market
Gettel Toyota of Charlotte County - Punta Gorda / Florida
New Arrival! Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Input, Seating, Automatic Headlights Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System This Acura TSX gets great fuel economy with over 31.0 MPG on the highway! Stability Control, ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Front Wheel Drive Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 1801 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. *Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,000 Trade Assist Credit; *Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership; See dealer for complete details. **Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealership's assistance for Customer to receive $1,000 Financing Credit Assist credit; See dealer for complete details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TSX Special Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F8XCC009042
Stock: T001044A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 69,881 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,990$1,233 Below Market
Thompson Toyota - Doylestown / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F46CC011934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,590 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,990$1,098 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Crystal Black Pearl Ebony; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This TSX is a one owner vehicle with fantastic service records. It also has a clean Carfax History report and loaded with features like a navigation, leather interior, heated seats, moon rood , and so much more. For peace of mind, it has been through a 125 point mechanical inspection, comes with a dealer warranty for 90 days/ 4,000 miles, and 5 day/ 250 mile money back guarantee. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TSX Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F66CC030680
Stock: CC030680
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 64,981 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,313$1,497 Below Market
Bob Penkhus Mazda At Powers - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!White 2012 Acura TSX 2.4 FWD 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC 5-Speed Automatic with Sequential SportShiftOdometer is 21196 miles below market average!Awards:* 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick*Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.A smart choice to be your newest traveling companion, our 2012 Acura TSX Sedan is impressive in Bellanova White Pearl! Powered by an efficient 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 201hp while connected to a responsive 5 Speed Automatic transmission. You'll love the can-do demeanor of our incredible Front Wheel Drive Sedan with its brisk acceleration and efficiency of near 31mpg. The timeless appearance of our TSX is enhanced by alloy wheels, Automatic xenon headlights, fog lights, and a beautiful sunroof.Inside our TSX, appreciate keyless entry, dual-zone Automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and 60/40 split folding rear seats. Relax in you heated leather power-adjustable driver seat and take note of Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM/CD audio with available satellite radio, and more!Standard safety equipment on our Acura TSX includes ABS with brake assist, stability control, traction control, active head restraints, front-seat side airbags, and full-length side curtain airbags. So go ahead, load up the family and take that long road trip enjoying the peace of mind that comes with owning an Acura! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F40CC024453
Stock: 20M1006A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 115,444 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,999
Princeton Motors - Princeton / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage, Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TSX Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F62CC017733
Stock: 10102
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,857 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,495$1,931 Below Market
Auto Trader Wholesale - Saddle Brook / New Jersey
Looking for a luxury vehicle We offer you the best quality at the lowest prices – wholesale prices You have stumbled upon the right place…Please print this add and call to schedule an appointment. Financing available with rates as low as 2.49%. ‘’Good credit, bad credit, no credit’’ or even no pay stubs no problem. We have a knowledgeable and committed sales staff with many years of experience our customers are our top priority and your complete satisfaction is guaranteed. Please visit us and take you dream vehicle for a test drive… Always remember we here to help you to get the best deal out there. Inventory is subject to prior sale and prices are subject to change without notice and cannot be combined with any other offer(s).Online prices are special offers, must bring in ad to redeem. Prices advertised for listed vehicles as equipped do not include other charges and/or services such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, DPF, Finance and/or Documentation Fees. Service Contracts are available to protect your investment and have a peace of mind.* Down payments are subject to approval. All deals are subject to primary lenders approved. All pre-owned vehicles are sold cosmetically as is. Price(s) include(s) all costs to be paid by a consumer. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature. Furthermore, inventory is subject to prior sale and prices are subject to change without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offer (s) . Internet pricing posted on this website is only available to those customers who reference such pricing at time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TSX Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F63CC015229
Stock: 0848190620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,989 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,900$1,442 Below Market
Subaru Santa Monica - Santa Monica / California
From our Floor to your Door. Home deliveries available. Call, Email or chat today about all of our purchase and delivery options. Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract?) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. 2.4 Technology 5-Speed Automatic with Sequential SportShift FWD 22/31 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick*Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.Why choose Subaru Santa Monica - We price our pre-owned vehicles to market to ensure that our customers receive the very best price everyday. Our pre-owned vehicles must pass a 120 point inspection or we do not sell it. We are open 7 days a week and proudly serving Santa Monica, Culver City, Downtown Los Angeles. Call us today to schedule a test drive. 310-907-5236. Subaru Santa Monica part of the LaCarGuy Family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TSX Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F61CC003290
Stock: 3471SA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 92,680 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$11,991$1,392 Below Market
Coggin Honda of Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Navigation System, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, and Heated Front Seats This Basque Red Pearl 2012 Acura TSX Tech Pkg is priced to sell fast! Coggin Honda of Orlando prides itself on value pricing its vehicles and exceeding all customer expectations! The next step? Give us a call to confirm availability and schedule a hassle free test drive! We are located at: 11051 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32837.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TSX Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F65CC005608
Stock: CC005608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 100,476 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$10,994$437 Below Market
Acura of Rochester - Rochester / New York
Recent Arrival!Crystal Black Pearl 2012 Acura TSX 2.4 FWD Tech22/31 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick*Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TSX Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F63CC026618
Stock: 13026618T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 55,776 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,999$773 Below Market
MINI of Peabody - Peabody / Massachusetts
FUEL EFFICIENT 31 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 55,776! Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Rear Air, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. Acura Special Edition with Silver Moon exterior and Ebony interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 201 HP at 7000 RPM*. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TSX Special Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F89CC009839
Stock: FC4112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 107,506 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$9,950$909 Below Market
Crest Lincoln of Woodbridge - Woodbridge / Connecticut
Check out this 2012 Acura TSX Tech Pkg. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine will keep you going. This Acura TSX features the following options: XM satellite radio -inc: note function music reminder *Available in 48 contiguous United States, free for the first 90 days*, Xenon high intensity discharge (HID) headlights w/auto on/off, Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control, Variable electronic pwr rack & pinion steering, Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators, Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers, Side-impact door beams, Remote keyless entry -inc: window & moonroof down function, panic, folding key, and Rear window defroster w/timer (2011). Stop by and visit us at Crest Lincoln Jaguar, 185 Amity Rd, Woodbridge, CT 06525.2012 Acura TSX 2.4 Technology FWD 4D Sedan 5-Speed Automatic with Sequential SportShift 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC 22/31 City/Highway MPGCrest Lincoln has been recognized as a President's Award Winning dealership for many years, symbolizing an unprecedented level of customer satisfaction. Your purchase experience will be effortless and enjoyable!At Crest Lincoln, each of our Certified Sales Consultants will strive to make your purchase experience seamless. We will make every attempt to introduce you to the car of your dreams! Visit our showroom today. We are conveniently located at 185 Amity Road, Woodbridge, CT 06525. Don't hesitate to give us a call us at (203) 389-7100. We would love to earn your business!Awards:* 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick*Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.*The advertised price excludes all tax, registration and dealer conveyance fee of $399.00*.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TSX Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F67CC020708
Stock: 6084N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- 53,849 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,900$1,642 Below Market
BMW Encinitas - Encinitas / California
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Crystal Black Pearl Ebony; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. BEAUTIFUL BLACK/BLACK ACURA TSX TECH PACKAGE. LOCAL TRADE IN WITH A CLEAN CARFAX. THIS IS A VERY NICE CAR AT A GREAT PRICE!This Acura includes: CRYSTAL BLACK PEARL EBONY, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2012 Acura TSX. A Acura with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This TSX Tech Pkg was gently driven and it shows. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Acura TSX Tech Pkg. This Acura TSX Tech Pkg is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. More information about the 2012 Acura TSX: While the TSX is considered Acura's entry-level sedan, it lacks in neither performance nor luxury. The TSX's base MSRP price of just under $28,000 belies its well-equipped nature, as it offers a host of luxury and convenience items on all trims. The 2012 TSX holds its own against more expensive competition such as the BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. The Sport Wagon model takes all of the luxury and performance of the TSX sedan and adds cargo-carrying practicality. Interesting features of this model are aggressive styling, practical and fun sport wagon model, and Superior handling and acceleration *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TSX Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F68CC010818
Stock: CC010818
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 71,596 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,991
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2012 Acura TSX is offered by AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Fort Worth. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The impressive Acura fuel-efficiency will make you quickly realize what you've been missing out on in life. It's noteworthy fuel economy and minimal emissions make this vehicle's value a cut above the rest. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. More information about the 2012 Acura TSX: While the TSX is considered Acura's entry-level sedan, it lacks in neither performance nor luxury. The TSX's base MSRP price of just under $28,000 belies its well-equipped nature, as it offers a host of luxury and convenience items on all trims. The 2012 TSX holds its own against more expensive competition such as the BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. The Sport Wagon model takes all of the luxury and performance of the TSX sedan and adds cargo-carrying practicality. This model sets itself apart with aggressive styling, practical and fun sport wagon model, and Superior handling and acceleration All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F43CC023068
Stock: CC023068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 72,436 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$14,599$431 Below Market
CarMax Puyallup - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Puyallup / Washington
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WA, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TSX Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F61CC010918
Stock: 18537307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Consumer Reviews for the Acura TSX
- 5(70%)
- 4(26%)
- 3(4%)
