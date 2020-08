Used 2013 Acura TSX Sport Wagon for Sale Near Me

Lithia Toyota of Medford - Medford / Oregon

GREAT MILES 54,875! Tech Pkg trim. EPA 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Nav System, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Rear Air AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Acura Tech Pkg with Graphite Luster Metallic exterior and Ebony interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 201 HP at 7000 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com explains "Impressive number of standard and technology features; spacious interior; sporty handling with V6 sedan and wagon; excellent build and materials quality.". Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: At the heart of the Rogue Valley, Lithia Motors has laid down its roots, making its Medford Toyota store among its most exceptional in sales & customer service. It's no wonder that the store has won the prestigious Toyota Motor Sales President's Award for outstanding sales and service 19 times. The awards speak for themselves, & so do our many satisfied customers. Come on in & learn more about our Toyota incentives & what it means to be Toyota Certified. We promise we'll make it fun. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JH4CW2H62DC000102

Stock: 333364T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-14-2020