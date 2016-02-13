Used 2009 Acura TSX for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 Acura TSX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2009 Acura TSX Technology Package

    126,843 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,000

    $1,361 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Acura TSX in Light Blue
    used

    2009 Acura TSX

    117,307 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,988

    $1,229 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Acura TSX in Gray
    used

    2009 Acura TSX

    118,670 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,995

    $1,142 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Acura TSX Technology Package in White
    used

    2009 Acura TSX Technology Package

    119,157 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,997

    $1,308 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Acura TSX Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2009 Acura TSX Technology Package

    102,144 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2009 Acura TSX in White
    used

    2009 Acura TSX

    126,546 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,983

    Details
  • 2009 Acura TSX in Gray
    used

    2009 Acura TSX

    155,655 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,484

    $472 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Acura TSX in Silver
    used

    2009 Acura TSX

    121,777 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $7,950

    $1,004 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Acura TSX Technology Package in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Acura TSX Technology Package

    105,810 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,178

    $1,481 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Acura TSX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2009 Acura TSX Technology Package

    171,223 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,995

    $927 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Acura TSX Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2009 Acura TSX Technology Package

    100,740 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,924

    $870 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Acura TSX Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2009 Acura TSX Technology Package

    106,766 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,832

    $802 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Acura TSX in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Acura TSX

    122,962 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $8,495

    $389 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Acura TSX in Silver
    used

    2009 Acura TSX

    121,359 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,660

    $318 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Acura TSX in Black
    used

    2009 Acura TSX

    136,828 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $7,985

    Details
  • 2009 Acura TSX Technology Package in Silver
    used

    2009 Acura TSX Technology Package

    90,788 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $10,997

    Details
  • 2009 Acura TSX Technology Package in Light Blue
    used

    2009 Acura TSX Technology Package

    102,146 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $9,999

    $757 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Acura TSX
    used

    2009 Acura TSX

    146,562 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details

278 listings
TSX Review for Used Car Seekers - Check Oil Issue
Paul,02/13/2016
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
Aug 2019 Update: 158k miles and still purring with original clutch. I replaced the suspension one year ago and this vehicle just looks and drives so well for its nearly 11 year age. For a great value and fun drive, find a used TSX with 6-speed manual and enjoy. Just check that the oil consumption recall was fixed or that the model year is after they fixed the issue at the factory. Feb 2017 Update: My TSX is still going strong, but it turns out the oil consumption issue became a problem, consuming more than a quart per 1000 miles. Although it was a tedious process, Acura ended up replacing the piston rings as part of their extended warranty due to this known issue. No more burning oil and my engine has a new life at 116,000 miles. Used car seekers should check if TSXs of this vintage have had the warranty work done, especially on manual transmission models which are more prone to this problem. If the exhaust tips are sooty then the car is burning oil. Original review 2016: I am the original owner a black, 4cyl TSX with 6 speed manual transmission. It now has 96k miles of more than half highway miles. Oddly enough, I'm more pleased with the car as it ages. Why? Because it's still performing very well, despite the expectation for an older car to start acting up. Power is good, handling is still tight, no rattles, the auto climate control is spot on. The 6 speed short shifting manual mated to a smooth clutch that doesn't buck in slow traffic is pleasure to drive. Manual lovers would like this car, and the engine is happy to rev. Fuel economy has been 30 mpg with my type of driving. This is excellent for a car with decent power. The TSX handles pretty well in snow when mated with good all-season or winter tires. I am very happy with Continental PureContact Eco+ DWS. They drive well in snow and the traction control, when needed, works in concert with these to provide good control. I used to have Bridgestone Pole Position, which handled even better in dry and wet conditions but were horrible in snow. Surprisingly, the Continentals actually have improved fuel mileage by at least 1 mpg, as they claim. Rear seats are more suitable for smaller people. The door opening is a little tight getting in, but the seats are very comfortable once in. Child seats are a pain to use because of the bucket shape and the closeness of the latch. Now that my kids are beyond that, we happily use the TSX for our family of 5 over our Odyssey, especially when parking will be tight. My few issues: Bluetooth function for the non-Nav version is clunky so I prefer to use my ear bud for making calls. I have a vent-mounted phone holder to make calls easier and to facilitate using GPS on my phone. 91 octane is tough to find so one usually has to pay for 93 octane. This is the price for getting 200 hp out of a 4 cylinder engine. This model year had brakes that wore prematurely but that is not an issue after I replaced them with non-OEM pads. I had to have the clutch master cylinder (small cylinder located at the clutch pedal) replaced at about 85k miles. Acura granted me a discount for this service when I complained that it was premature. The clutch is still in great shape. Last, but not least, the engine consumes oil. Acura has extended the engine warranty to 8 yrs/125k miles. Their threshold for warranty work (changing piston rings) is burning more than 1 qt per 1000 miles. My engine consumes about 1/2 qt. I wonder if this issue occurs because people followed the maintenance minder for oil changes. I was driving 8k miles or even more before it would call for oil changes. I think following that was a mistake. I'm living with it and it does not seem to be getting worse now that I change oil at 5k miles. I expect my TSX to continue to age well, and plan to pass it down to my kids when it's about 10 yrs old with 150k+ miles.
