Used 2008 Acura TSX for Sale Near Me

- 131,973 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,979$1,377 Below Market
Alpine Motors - Ponderay / Idaho
Nice Acura TSX loaded
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96908C007747
Stock: 60571
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 170,221 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$4,000$2,595 Below Market
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES--THIS ACURA TL HAS SPORTY COMFORTABLE AND HAS A ELEGANTE DESIGNE WITH MULTIPLE COMFORT AND TECH FEATURES----REVERSE SENSORS--WHITE exterior and BLACK Leather interior .Features include: ----power seat--heated seats--CD player--power sunroof--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151 Vehicle Options (2) accessory pwr outlets Dual heated pwr mirrors w/integrated turn signals Locking 60/40 split fold-down rear seat 17 x 7 alloy wheels Dual trip meters Locking glove compartment w/light 2.4L DOHC PGM-FI 16-valve i-VTEC 4-cyl engine Dual-zone automatic climate control Maintenance interval reminder 3-point front/rear seat belts w/front height adjustment load limiters pretensioners Exterior temp indicator Multi-info display 5-speed sequential SportShift automatic transmission w/OD grade logic control & lockup torque converter Fog Lights Overhead map lights 8-way pwr driver/4-way pwr passenger heated bucket seats w/driver side adjustable lumbar support Front & rear stabilizer bars Overhead sunglass holder Adjustable front & rear outboard headrests Front center console w/adjustable armrest storage compartments coin holders P215/50VR17 all-season tires AM/FM sound system w/6-disc in-dash CD changer-inc: (8) speakers 360 watts Front door storage compartments Perforated leather seats trim Ambient cabin lighting Front side window defroster Pwr moonroof w/tilt & key-off operation Auto-dimming rearview mirror Front wheel drive Rear window defroster w/timer Body color door handles w/chrome trim Front/rear body-color bumpers Rear-seat center armrest Cargo area light Front/rear crumple zones Remote trunk/fuel door release Carpeted front/rear floor mats Front/rear side curtain airbags Side-impact door beams Child proof rear door locks Heat-rejecting green-tinted safety glass Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wiper Collapsible steering column HomeLink remote control system Theft-deterrent system w/electronic immobilizer Compact spare Independent double wishbone front suspension Tire pressure monitoring system w/location indicators Drive-by-wire throttle system Independent multi-link rear suspension Titanium finish or wood grained interior trim Driver & front passenger dual stage front air bags Integrated dual outlet exhaust Torque-sensing variable pwr rack & pinion steering Driver & front passenger seatback pockets Integrated glass antenna Transmission shift interlock Driver & front passenger side airbags w/passenger position sensors LATCH child seat mounting system Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes Driver & front passenger visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Leather wrapped gearshift knob Xenon high intensity discharge (HID) headlights w/auto-off Dual front & rear cup holders LED backlit gauges w/progressive illumination XM satellite radio *Available in 48 contiguous United States* *Free for the first 90 days*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96828C021558
Stock: 691MIL170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 164,713 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Car come Run and drive, We repaired the Front And Rear Bumper only - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96818C020286
Stock: 020286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-08-2020
- 49,781 miles
$9,400$1,534 Below Market
Schaumburg Honda - Schaumburg / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2008 Acura FWD TSX Navigation Carbon Gray Pearl 5-Speed Automatic with Sequential SportShift Clean CARFAX. LOW LOW MILES AT JUST 49781. With some available options like 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio Prem Sound System, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and XM Satellite Radio. 20/28 City/Highway MPG At Schaumburg Honda Automobiles we have the perfect Honda for you. It doesnâ t matter if you are from Schaumburg, Elmhurst, Chicago, Crystal Lake, Skokie, or any part of Northeastern Illinois, we have just the Honda vehicle that you are looking for. New Honda, Used, Preowned, Certified. We have cars under 10k and some under 5k.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96998C012770
Stock: 94139A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 112,571 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,495$837 Below Market
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Check out this 2008 Acura TSX 2.4L. Gets up to 28mpg. 2 owner Acura! Has over 18 service records. It has many options including premium alloy wheels, leather seats, heated seats, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, power sunroof, cruise control, and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96848C016278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,281 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,900$1,410 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Front Heated Seats. This Acura TSX also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Satellite Radio, Xenon, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, HID Headlamps. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96808C000028
Stock: 122473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 82,669 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,000
Allen Automotive - Merriam / Kansas
Call or Text Brad for details at 913-638-3858. **WE FINANCE AND WE LOVE TRADE INS** WE BUY CARS OUT RIGHT**WITHOUT TRADING ~A GREAT PLACE TO BUY A CAR~ If you are not on our website please go to www.allenautokc.com for more photos and a free Carfax on all our cars. We also have a Great Service Department that can help you save thousands of dollars in the future. If you buy a car here we put you into our system and you automatically get all your service work done on any vehicle you own at ONLY $65 per hour. You also get discounts on Body Work Detail Interior Upholstery work Tint Dent Removal Tires and more. CELEBRATING OUR 10TH YEAR ANNIVERSITY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96868C016105
Stock: AA2024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 189,098 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,449
Lithia Nissan of Clovis - Clovis / California
WAS $7,995, EPA 28 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Nighthawk Black Pearl exterior and Ebony interior, Nav trim. NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Auto-Off Headlights, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Bluetooth, Auto-Off Headlights, Navigation Sunroof, Rear Head Air Bag, Side Head Air Bag, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors. Acura Nav with Nighthawk Black Pearl exterior and Ebony interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 205 HP at 7000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. PRICED TO MOVE: Reduced from $7,995. OUR OFFERINGS: ***Why is Nissan of Clovis the Go-To Spot for Fresno, Madera and Visalia Drivers Seeking a New or Used Nissan Vehicle? It could be our varied and accommodating selection of new Nissan models, including the much-loved Nissan Altima, Maxima, Sentra, Murano and Pathfinder. Perhaps it's our equally vast range of high-quality, Nissan of Clovis-approved used cars. Visit our dealership at 370 W Herndon Ave Clovis, California and find out for yourself!*** Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96958C007016
Stock: 8C007016TX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 161,327 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,500
Price Pro - Maumee / Ohio
Super Nice Car!!! Heated Leather, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, 17 Wheels. Why pay Retail!! When you can buy slightly above wholesale every day? At Price Pro, we pride ourselves on our ability to sell quality vehicles at prices no other dealerships can beat. We maintain a very low profit margin on our entire inventory. Our no hassle, no haggle buying experience makes purchasing your vehicle easy, with our unbeatable prices that are clearly posted! We will gladly show you our state of the art pricing process and the price at which competitors are selling the same vehicle. All of our vehicles are priced consistently lower than traditional dealerships. While other dealerships may occasionally have lower prices, those vehicles are aged, not serviced, and unsalable and cannot be compared to our high quality vehicles. Buy with complete confidence with our FREE complementary Experian Autocheck Vehicle History Report, available on our website. All of our vehicles are carefully inspected, serviced, and reconditioned offsite at our massive 30,000 sq ft, 17-acre facility. We take reconditioning to the next level and meet or exceed expectations used at traditional dealerships. In addition to providing the highest quality vehicle at the lowest price around, we also offer instant financing with the ability to match the best rates in town. We also want and accept any and all trades or we will even buy your vehicle outright. Save thousands shopping at Price Pro! Call Today (419) 794-5060
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96808C013894
Stock: 14578ZM
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 91,467 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,300
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1995835 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96878C020972
Stock: c1500997
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 153,545 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,498
Acura of Wichita - Wichita / Kansas
2008 Acura TSX, located at Acura of Wichita. Original MSRP $28,950. Nighthawk Black, Ebony interior. This local TSX is equipped with Moonroof, Bluetooth, Heated front seats, and SiriusXM radio. (subscription required)KS Test Drive Delivery All Walser Auto Campus dealerships located in Wichita KS offer a FREE new or used vehicle test drive delivery option for customers located in the greater Wichita metropolitan area and beyond. Test drive delivery based on schedule availability and distance. Some exclusions apply. Message dealer for details. KS Purchase Delivery All Walser Auto Campus dealerships located in Wichita KS offer a FREE new or used vehicle home delivery option for customers located up to 120 miles of the selling dealership. Nationwide home delivery is available, please contact dealer for a personalized quote. Delivery availability may vary, some exclusions apply. Message dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL95818C015008
Stock: 52AB458T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-17-2020
- 137,516 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
M & M Investment Cars (DA2633) - Portland / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL968X8C000621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,579 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,999
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96878C005663
Stock: 8C005663
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 72,500 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
AutoNation Chevrolet North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96878C008451
Stock: 8C008451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 115,369 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,499
AutoNation Buick GMC West - Golden / Colorado
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96848C009783
Stock: 8C009783
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
Millennium Motor Sales - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96888C012184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,332 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
Sobh Automotive - Suwanee / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96838C011296
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2007 Acura TSX170,477 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,480$960 Below Market
Chariot Auto Sales - Clearfield / Utah
**CERTIFIED**FREE 3 MONTH/3000 MILE WARRANTY**In house financing available. Good Credit Bad Credit or No Credit. No problem.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96837C016917
Stock: 20215-0
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2019 Arteon