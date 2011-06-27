Vehicle overview

The Acura TSX is an entry-level luxury sport sedan that is positioned and priced between Acura's RSX sport coupe and the more upscale TL luxury sedan. Introduced in 2004, the TSX is actually based on the European-market Accord, a car that is much different in form and function than the American Accord. That Honda recognizes the vast differences between the American and European market is just one indication the TSX is on the right track.

Some potential buyers might be surprised to learn that the Acura TSX comes with a four-cylinder engine only. This is a luxury-branded car, and even the Accord can be had with a V6, right? But from Acura's standpoint, the four-cylinder has advantages in weight reduction and price while still making competitive amounts of power (205 horsepower for 2006).

Honda and Acura are well-known for their intuitive, ergonomically efficient interior designs, and the TSX is no exception. The expansive cabin is instantly inviting. Soft-touch leather abounds, with no cheap, hard plastic surfaces that allude to cost-cutting measures. Like its TL and RL siblings, the 2006 Acura TSX is truly a luxury car. The TSX competes mainly with lower-end versions of the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series, as well as the Lexus IS 250 and Volvo S40. While it doesn't really have the prestige of the German cars, the Acura TSX rates highly with us because of its premium interior and very impressive standard features list. If a luxury-branded vehicle is what you must have, you should know that this Acura car is the most refined example of a well-equipped entry-luxury sedan under $30,000 and fully deserving of any attention you give it.