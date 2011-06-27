  1. Home
2006 Acura TSX Review

Pros & Cons

  • An engine that loves to rev and sounds good doing it, sharp handling, slick six-speed manual transmission, upscale interior look and feel, long standard equipment list, top-of-the-line navigation system.
  • Not much power until the engine gets revved up.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Between its long list of high-end features, well-trimmed interior, agile handling and willing engine, the 2006 Acura TSX is one of the best values on the market when it comes to affordable sport sedans.

Vehicle overview

The Acura TSX is an entry-level luxury sport sedan that is positioned and priced between Acura's RSX sport coupe and the more upscale TL luxury sedan. Introduced in 2004, the TSX is actually based on the European-market Accord, a car that is much different in form and function than the American Accord. That Honda recognizes the vast differences between the American and European market is just one indication the TSX is on the right track.

Some potential buyers might be surprised to learn that the Acura TSX comes with a four-cylinder engine only. This is a luxury-branded car, and even the Accord can be had with a V6, right? But from Acura's standpoint, the four-cylinder has advantages in weight reduction and price while still making competitive amounts of power (205 horsepower for 2006).

Honda and Acura are well-known for their intuitive, ergonomically efficient interior designs, and the TSX is no exception. The expansive cabin is instantly inviting. Soft-touch leather abounds, with no cheap, hard plastic surfaces that allude to cost-cutting measures. Like its TL and RL siblings, the 2006 Acura TSX is truly a luxury car. The TSX competes mainly with lower-end versions of the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series, as well as the Lexus IS 250 and Volvo S40. While it doesn't really have the prestige of the German cars, the Acura TSX rates highly with us because of its premium interior and very impressive standard features list. If a luxury-branded vehicle is what you must have, you should know that this Acura car is the most refined example of a well-equipped entry-luxury sedan under $30,000 and fully deserving of any attention you give it.

2006 Acura TSX models

The Acura TSX entry-level luxury sedan has seating for five passengers. It's available in only one trim but with such an extensive standard features list you're not likely to want anything more. Included on every model are items like 17-inch alloy wheels; HID headlights; heated, power-adjustable driver and passenger seats with driver's memory; leather upholstery; an eight-speaker, 360-watt audio system with XM Satellite Radio and an in-dash CD changer; dual-zone automatic climate control; and a sunroof. An impressive DVD-based navigation system with voice-activated software is the only option.

2006 Highlights

The Acura TSX receives minor engine, feature and styling changes for 2006. The car's 2.4-liter, four-cylinder engine has been modified to produce a bit more power; it now makes 205 horsepower and 164 lb-ft of torque. Inside, there is an upgraded optional navigation system that's faster, has more points of interest and includes access to a Zagat restaurant guide. A hands-free cell phone interface and a digital audio media auxiliary jack are also new. Exterior enhancements for the 2006 Acura TSX include redesigned front and rear fascias, new side sills, foglamps and new alloy wheels.

Performance & mpg

All TSXs come with a 2.4-liter, DOHC four-cylinder making 205 horsepower and 164 pound-feet of torque that drives the front wheels. Transmission choices include a six-speed manual or a five-speed automatic with a Sportshift feature. When it comes to fuel economy, the Acura TSX rates 22 city, 31 highway with the automatic and 21/30 with the manual.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes with BrakeAssist, traction control and a stability control system are all standard. Side-impact airbags for front passengers and side curtain airbags for both front and rear occupants are also standard. In front-offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS, the Acura TSX received a rating of "Good," the highest possible. Side-impact testing resulted in an "Acceptable" rating, the IIHS' second highest. In NHTSA tests, the TSX earned a perfect five-star rating on all counts, except for rear side impacts, where it received a four-star rating.

Driving

The TSX's 2.4-liter four delivers all the sophistication you'd expect from an Acura car. While a four-cylinder is usually not ideal in a luxury car, this one is so refined that some owners may give up on V6s altogether. The smooth six-speed manual transmission is well suited to the 205-hp four, and shifts are precise and the gates easy to find. Of course, you can't go wrong with the smooth-shifting automatic, either. Handling is equally impressive, if not more so, as the steering is quick and exact while the precisely tuned suspension holds body roll in check. During more subdued driving, the 2006 Acura TSX never forgets its luxury branding and delivers a solid, compliant ride that always feels just right.

Interior

Inside, the Acura TSX offers a beautifully furnished interior that looks and feels more upscale than you would expect. The driver-oriented cockpit has large, easy-to-read gauges and controls and performance-engineered front bucket seats that feel great. Rear legroom is more generous than in most competitors and passengers will find plenty of foot room under the front seats. As in other compact luxury sedans, a fifth passenger will suffer in the center seat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Acura TSX.

5(89%)
4(8%)
3(2%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.9
207 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Buy it! You won't be disappointed!
coraline,01/13/2012
We bought this car used the summer of 2010. It had about 43K on it. It was totaled last week with 84 K on it. We never had a problem with the car. We did the standard maintenance and never had to think about it. The car wrecked well. I was rear ended by a large truck traveling at a high speed. I walked away from the wreck with a broken nose saying that I wanted another Acura. The impact shifted the car off the frame so badly that the plastic components on the inside popped off; however, the passenger compartment stayed intact. It doesn't matter how a car looks or even if it has a good repair history--what matters is will you walk away from a high-impact wreck.
TSX is a very Reliable & Solid Used Vehicle
joe,05/20/2016
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
I bought my 2006 TSX with 92,000 miles in 2013 and I now have 140,000 on the odometer. I have only replaced the alternator and one door lock actuator during this time. I put a new battery, tires and new brakes/rotors on it. It would be an excellent used car for someone who is looking for reliability, sportiness, safety and comfort. At 140,000 it has no rattles or squeaks, the interior hardware has held up nicely. The leather seats are in almost perfect condition. The paint has held up even though it is parked outside in the Texas sun. The struts are original and the starter is original.
If I ever leave BMW I would buy another Acura
npalafax,12/06/2012
Bought my 2006 TSX in 2009, was pre-loved. Was a great upgrade from my Mazda6, the car was very reliable basically a Honda in a different skin all the way around. Nice car I would seriously have trusted it to go AT LEAST till 200k. But I took a friend to buy a new car.. a BMW... and ended up trading it in for one also. By far a great safe car. Love the standard bluetooth in a 2006! And all the standard features vs not so standard on bmw :(
A legend - get one if you can!
Chuckgap,03/21/2016
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
My 2006 TSX has just turned 10 years old with 160,000 miles. The only repair has been the replacement of one fuse. Still have original brakes. My only complaint is that the controls are not particularly intuitive and blue tooth is old tech to set up. Also the CD player doesn't show the track times. Otherwise this car does everything better than good. Not a rattle or squeak. If you need a reliable used car - this is the one to get. Have sold my Acura to a high school student and she loves tis vehicle and after 1 1/2 years has no problems with it. 12 years old and still running like it did 10 years ago. Over 200,000 miles and runs like new!
See all 207 reviews of the 2006 Acura TSX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Acura TSX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2006 Acura TSX Overview

The Used 2006 Acura TSX is offered in the following submodels: TSX Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), 4dr Sedan w/Navigation System (2.4L 4cyl 5A), 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), and 4dr Sedan w/Navigation System (2.4L 4cyl 6M).

Research Similar Vehicles