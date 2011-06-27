  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura TSX
  4. Used 2010 Acura TSX
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(93)
Appraise this car

2010 Acura TSX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive amount of standard features, spacious interior, advanced technology features, sporty handling in V6 version, excellent build and materials quality.
  • Button-happy center console, disappointing braking performance, four-cylinder model's lifeless steering, lacks a certain premium feel.
Other years
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Acura TSX for Sale
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Range
$8,555 - $13,795
Used TSX for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Realizing it disappointed previous TSX fans with last year's redesigned but underwhelming version, Acura makes good on the 2010 TSX by bringing out a more entertaining V6 trim.

Vehicle overview

For most of our editors on staff, last year's redesign of Acura's formerly taut, Euro-flavored TSX was greeted with skepticism. Though the first-generation TSX was short on rear seat room, it had an eager, involving personality that made the car a great alternative to more mainstream entry-level luxury cars. But that attribute was largely lost in '09 with the larger, more Americanized TSX. Though it offered more room in the back and a softer ride, the new TSX was also heavier, oddly styled in a few areas and had a more isolating feel behind the wheel. Thankfully, the 2010 Acura TSX sets things mostly right, provided you don't mind springing for the newly available V6 version.

This year, Acura gives those who love driving reason to come back to the TSX. Utilizing pretty much the same engine found in the larger TL sedan, the TSX V6 puts 280 broad-shouldered horses under the driver's right foot. The V6 comes paired with a five-speed automatic transmission only, but at least with the V6, TSX drivers no longer have to worry about getting embarrassed on freeway on-ramps by Grandma in her V6-powered Toyota Camry. Additional changes for the TSX V6 include a slightly firmer suspension and a recalibrated steering system. We didn't like the new electric power steering system introduced for the '09 redesign, as its numb feel countered the TSX's intended sportiness. Thankfully, the V6 model's steering provides more feedback about what's going on at the front wheels.

Overall, the 2010 Acura TSX is a mixed bag. On the one hand, there is the four-cylinder version with its rather lackluster feel behind the wheel; on the other, there's the V6, which is much livelier and more entertaining to drive thanks to its potent engine and revised steering and suspension calibrations. Both cars, however, offer typical Acura strengths like solid build quality, a comfortable cabin and the latest high-tech features. Though we still would advise folks shopping the four-cylinder TSX to take a close look at the Audi A4, Lexus IS 250, Volvo S40 and even loaded versions of the Mazda 6, Nissan Altima and Volkswagen Jetta, the V6 version makes a stronger case for itself in the entry-level sport sedan segment.

2010 Acura TSX models

The 2010 Acura TSX is a compact entry-level luxury sedan available in two fairly loaded trim levels, base and V6. Standard equipment on the base TSX includes 17-inch wheels, xenon headlights, foglights, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, an eight-way power driver seat with memory, a four-way power passenger seat, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a 60/40-split-folding rear seatback. Also standard are Bluetooth and a seven-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, auxiliary audio jack and a USB port. In addition to the more powerful engine, the V6 adds a slightly firmer suspension, 18-inch wheels and revised steering assist (for more weight in the wheel).

The optional Technology package adds a rearview camera and a navigation system with voice recognition, real-time traffic and weather forecasting. In addition, that package includes a 10-speaker Acura/ELS surround-sound system with an in-dash six-CD/DVD-audio changer.

2010 Highlights

A 280-horsepower V6 engine option is new for the 2010 Acura TSX. Models so equipped are also treated to bigger wheels, a revised steering system and sportier suspension tuning.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive TSX is available with a choice of two engines. The 2.4-liter inline-4 makes 201 hp and 170 pound-feet of torque (172 lb-ft with the manual) while the 3.5-liter V6 pumps out 280 hp and 254 lb-ft. Available transmissions are a six-speed manual (four-cylinder only) and a five-speed automatic transmission with steering-wheel shift paddles.

We've timed a four-cylinder with the manual at an unimpressive 7.7 seconds for the 0-60-mph sprint, while the automatic clocks in about a second slower. The spirited V6, conversely, posted a wholly competitive 0-60 time of 6.4 seconds.

Fuel mileage estimates for the four-cylinder/automatic TSX are 21 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined; the manual version drops to 21/28/23. The TSX V6 comes in at 18 city/27 highway and 21 combined.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2010 TSX includes antilock brakes (with brake assist), stability control, traction control, front seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In our simulated panic braking test, both the four- and six-cylinder versions of the TSX took 133 feet to stop from 60 mph. That's disappointing, as it's at least 10-15 feet longer than we'd expect for a sport sedan.

In government crash testing, the Acura TSX earned a perfect five-star sweep for all frontal- and side-impact tests. The TSX likewise aced the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, scoring "Good" (the highest possible) in both frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

The 2010 Acura TSX is calm and quiet when cruising down the freeway. For manual-equipped base models, a short-travel clutch and linear throttle tip-in give the car an easy-to-drive nature; however, most base TSX buyers will likely opt for the five-speed automatic, which hampers the already tepid acceleration but provides pleasantly smooth shifts. Less welcome on the four-cylinder version is an over-assisted electric power steering system that feels disconnected from the road. Enthusiasts will gravitate toward the V6 version, which adds superior steering feel along with effortless thrust.

Still, even the base TSX is a fairly enjoyable car to drive on twisting roads, as body roll is kept in check and the car has a composed cornering attitude. The TSX V6 is sharper still thanks to its sportier suspension tuning and confident power delivery.

Interior

The 2010 Acura TSX's dash is awash with buttons, and that's with or without the optional Technology package. Although the layout is logical, the sheer quantity of little black buttons (upwards of 40) would make a 747 pilot feel at home. On the upside, the Technology package's navigation system features voice commands, real-time traffic, weather forecasting and a large LCD screen with a secondary control knob. The accompanying 10-speaker ELS surround-sound system is certainly good enough to justify the extra cost.

Elsewhere inside the TSX, materials are consistent with the rest of Acura's well-built line. However, those looking for a Lexus-like level of opulence will be disappointed, as this Acura is only a bit nicer than its Honda Accord cousin despite its sportier, BMW-like aesthetic. Interior room is good, with only a shade less space than the larger TL. The TSX also has considerably more interior space than the Lexus IS 250 and a hair more than the Volvo S40. The trunk measures 12.6 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Acura TSX.

5(79%)
4(13%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.7
93 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 93 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

All that and a bag of chips!
Kong Vang,05/22/2016
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
Took the 2010 TSX for a nice cruise today, and I love how this engine loves to rev! The handling of this car is phenomenal, no body roll at all, and corners really well! To put it into perspective, you know those on ramps that curves and then merges on to the free way, normally I could attack the curve at 45 mph with your ordinary family sedan, then wait until my line straightens to actually speed up. With this car, 65-70 MPH on the curves--no problems, no body roll. The car stays planted and flat throughout the hairpin, very confidence inspiring! It's amazing how it handles like a RWD car! Perhaps that was the point? Love how the rpm climbs so fast, especially when u hit VTEC! Soon to get Hondata FlashPro for it, which engages VTEC at 4500 rpm! And shifts red line to a lofty 8000 rpm, that's a Type-R! Interior fit and finish is excellent. The seats are super comfortable and keeps the lateral G's in check (as in hugs you when you make tight turns at speeds). The reinforced structural rigidity not only makes this car super responsive in the turns, it makes you feel very safe knowing that you're inside a roll cage! The audio system is top rate and sounds absolutely amazing! Minor Gripes: the electronic steering feels numb at first, but once you get used to it, it's not so bad. Just a minor annoyance since you have no clue what the tires are doing, because no feed back through the steering column. Any tire slippage will come by as a surprise. No back up camera or GPS, not a deal breaker. Don't need a back up camera in a small car, it's not a truck! And Waze on your phone does a fine job of Navigation. Brakes would be adequate for most; however for me--it leaves a lot to be desired; nothing a little upgrade in brake pads and lighter wheels couldn't fix. You wouldn't notice it unless you've rode motorcycles all your life or drive a lighter car like the Honda Fit modded with lightweight wheels that has the stopping distance of a Sports Bike. I would say the Toyota Sienna and the TSX have similar stopping power. Bottom line 8.9/10 I would recommend this car, because it does everything exceptionally well stock! It's also one of the very few Hondas, if not the last Hondas/Acuras still built 100% in Japan so it's high quality and super reliable! With a Timing Chain instead of a Belt, maintenance is also minimal. Can't beat the value!
Just a Great Car Overall
Brian,07/13/2015
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
I have a 2010 black TSX (4 cylinder, no tech) that I bought certified in the summer of 2012 with 26k miles (now has 57k). I could not be happier with this car. To summarize, this car may not be #1 in any particular category, but it does everything well. Its sporty, its comfortable, its technologically equipped even at the base model, its reliable, and I like how it looks (especially in black). I had a 2003 Audi A4 before this car, which was an amazing performer, but was a disaster with reliability. The A4 had so many issues that I got nervous every time I turned the key to start the car. Also, (not that it was necessarily the A4), but I had 4 tires go out on me in 5 years on that model. With the TSX, I like that it gives me a digital output of my tire pressure, so I always know I am good. If you are looking for a fun, reliable, and pretty well equipped car, the TSX is for you. Acura is not for everyone, but I am now sold and would like to get the TLX as my next model when the time is right; however, I know I can get so many more models out of the TSX so will hang onto it for some time.
Exceptional without question
jazzwarrior,12/21/2010
Just coming up to my first week of ownership of the TSX. This is my first foreign car as a owner. I worked at General Motors for more than 25 years and drove/owned/leased virtually every luxury/sports car the automaker made since 1981 - including Saab. Without question the TSX is a very fine automobile measurable to any luxury sports sedan on the market. When you compare the technology, creature comforts, the TSX is very price competitive. Mileage is close to 26MPG city; 30-31 mpg on the highway. Contrary to other reviews, the 4 cylinder engine is extremely powerful and accelerates quickly in highway traffic. Reminds me of the turbo charged Saab 9-5.
TSX #2
pbacura,03/07/2011
Replaced '08 TSX with '10 TSX about 8 mos & 8800 miles ago. New model feels larger, more comfortable, and more expensive than the previous one. The comfort comes at the expense of the lively, responsive steering that made the Gen 1 TSX such a pleasure to drive. Although a common complaint is the lack of 4cyl power, I have never found that to be an issue. I still think it is an excellent value as a entry level sports/luxury sedan.
See all 93 reviews of the 2010 Acura TSX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
201 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2010 Acura TSX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2010 Acura TSX

Used 2010 Acura TSX Overview

The Used 2010 Acura TSX is offered in the following submodels: TSX Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), and Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Acura TSX?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Acura TSX trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Acura TSX Technology Package is priced between $9,995 and$11,995 with odometer readings between 78981 and90785 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Acura TSXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Acura TSX for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2010 TSXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,555 and mileage as low as 78981 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Acura TSX.

Can't find a used 2010 Acura TSXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura TSX for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,509.

Find a used Acura for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,045.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura TSX for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,936.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,266.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Acura TSX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Acura lease specials
Check out Acura TSX lease specials

Related Used 2010 Acura TSX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles