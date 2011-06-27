Vehicle overview

The 2007 Acura TSX is the brand's entry-level sedan. As such, it's aimed at buyers who grew up with the boom of the sport compact scene and were raised on Japanese cars but now need a more functional and roomier vehicle to match their changing lives.

Based on the European market Honda Accord, the TSX went through a slight refreshing last year, with a small bump in horsepower from 200 to 205, minor exterior revisions, a hands-free cell phone wireless interface and an auxiliary media jack. Some potential buyers might be surprised to learn that the 2007 Acura TSX still comes with a four-cylinder engine only. This is a luxury-branded car, and even the Accord can be had with a V6, right? But from Acura's standpoint, the four-cylinder has advantages in weight reduction and price while still making competitive amounts of power.

The TSX mainly competes with lower-end versions of the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series, as well as the Lexus IS 250 and Volvo S40. Frankly, we think this car is just a blast to drive, even with its minor shortcomings in engine power. Overall, it's worth strong consideration.