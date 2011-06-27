  1. Home
2007 Acura TSX Review

Pros & Cons

  • High-revving engine that sounds oh-so good, razor-sharp handling, slick six-speed manual transmission, very refined and upscale interior, lots of standard equipment.
  • Engine's torque output is a little underwhelming.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Acura TSX is one of the best values on the market when it comes to entry-level luxury sport sedans. While other import brands may carry more cachet, it's hard to beat the TSX's attractive interior, high-end features and enjoyable driving dynamics.

Vehicle overview

The 2007 Acura TSX is the brand's entry-level sedan. As such, it's aimed at buyers who grew up with the boom of the sport compact scene and were raised on Japanese cars but now need a more functional and roomier vehicle to match their changing lives.

Based on the European market Honda Accord, the TSX went through a slight refreshing last year, with a small bump in horsepower from 200 to 205, minor exterior revisions, a hands-free cell phone wireless interface and an auxiliary media jack. Some potential buyers might be surprised to learn that the 2007 Acura TSX still comes with a four-cylinder engine only. This is a luxury-branded car, and even the Accord can be had with a V6, right? But from Acura's standpoint, the four-cylinder has advantages in weight reduction and price while still making competitive amounts of power.

The TSX mainly competes with lower-end versions of the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series, as well as the Lexus IS 250 and Volvo S40. Frankly, we think this car is just a blast to drive, even with its minor shortcomings in engine power. Overall, it's worth strong consideration.

2007 Acura TSX models

The 2007 Acura TSX entry-level sports sedan seats five and comes in only one trim level. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, xenon HID headlights, leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a moonroof, power accessories, a power driver seat and a premium sound system. The only factory option is a navigation system, which is simple to use, intuitive and recognized as one of the best in the industry.

2007 Highlights

Nearly at the end of its life cycle, the Acura TSX adds a tire-pressure monitoring system to its already long list of standard safety equipment.

Performance & mpg

The entry-level luxury sedan comes with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 205 hp and 164 pound-feet of torque. Transmission choices include a six-speed manual or a five-speed automatic with Sequential Sportshift. Fuel economy is impressive: TSX rates 22 city/30 highway with the manual, and 22 city/31 highway with the automatic.

Safety

The 2007 Acura TSX boasts a long list of standard safety equipment including four-wheel antilock brakes with brake assist, traction control, side airbags for front passengers, front and rear side-curtain airbags and a tire-pressure monitoring system. In frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS, the TSX received a "Good" rating, the highest possible, and an "Acceptable" rating in side-impact testing. In NHTSA testing, the TSX earned a perfect five-star rating on all counts except for rear side impacts, where it received four stars.

Driving

The TSX is sophisticated and super fun, like a sports coupe in a tuxedo. While the four-cylinder engine is a tad underpowered and seriously lacking torque, once you get it revved up, it really delivers. We love the six-speed manual transmission as it makes you feel like a pro driver with its short, precise shifts. Amazingly, we can't complain much about the automatic either. Handling is sharp, the steering is quick, the sports-tuned suspension reduces body roll and the car feels solid and safe. During less spirited driving, the TSX makes good on its promise as a luxury brand and provides a solid, compliant ride that always feels just right.

Interior

Inside, the 2007 Acura TSX offers an attractive, upscale interior that is very contemporary. The gauges are brightly lit and easy to read, the leather seats are comfy and supportive and rear legroom is surprisingly spacious. Although TSX claims to seat five, read between the lines and know that a fifth passenger will suffer in the center seat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Acura TSX.

5(88%)
4(11%)
3(1%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
80 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The TSX is perfect
ponchohasacar,11/30/2006
The Acura TSX was, for lack of a better word, perfect in all respects. The price was very reasonable and the amount of standard features were amazing to say the least. I could not have bought a better car for a better price, simply put. The handling is a dream come true and in Bakersfield heated seats in the winter are a must. The duel climate control tailors itself to any temperature I desire. The powerful yet efficient 205 horse power engine provides the perfect balance of torque and fuel mileage. I would suggest the 07 Acura TSX to any one looking for a luxury car that outperforms bmw and mercedes with the price tag not much more than a honda accord.
Great Car, Great Value, Great Fun - TSX
Howard,01/01/2007
I bought TSX a month ago to replace 02 Accord. From the number, the engine size increased from 2.3L to 2.4L, power and fun are a huge step up. The TSX displays a marvelous balance between smooth power delivery, sure footed handling, responsive steering, and luxury comfort. The TSX is great fun to drive. After I managed the SportShift mode, it's even more fun than before. Besides fun, it comes loaded with just about every feature standard. I like Xenon lights, bluetooth handsfree link, memory power leather seats, XM radio, sound system, and all interior design. Highly recommend this vehicle.
Happy TSX Owner
Kim,12/20/2006
Best value for the price. Loaded with standard features that are optional on other cars in the same class. This car has an "understated elegance". I would highly recommend the TSX to anyone in the market for a new vehicle who wants subtle sportiness with luxury.
Awesome
Ara,01/16/2007
Sold my 2k Celica and got an 07 TSX. Perfect transition. It's a bit larger with 4 doors, and has much more power. I actually use every feature it's got and it's awesome. I never need to take my phone out of my pocket or reach over for any controls. Everything can be controlled by either voice, steering wheel, or headunit. At first I thought the gearing was weird, but in the city it's perfect because you can do most of your driving in 3rd or 4th to reduce shifting. You don't need the iPod connector because it has an AUX jack standard. Seats heat up extremely fast.
See all 80 reviews of the 2007 Acura TSX
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2007 Acura TSX

Used 2007 Acura TSX Overview

The Used 2007 Acura TSX is offered in the following submodels: TSX Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A), 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), and 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Acura TSX?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Acura TSX trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Acura TSX Base is priced between $6,990 and$7,199 with odometer readings between 138739 and155632 miles.

Which used 2007 Acura TSXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Acura TSX for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2007 TSXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,990 and mileage as low as 138739 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Acura TSX.

Can't find a used 2007 Acura TSXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura TSX for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,761.

Find a used Acura for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,916.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura TSX for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,861.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $17,617.

