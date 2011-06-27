2007 Acura TSX Review
Pros & Cons
- High-revving engine that sounds oh-so good, razor-sharp handling, slick six-speed manual transmission, very refined and upscale interior, lots of standard equipment.
- Engine's torque output is a little underwhelming.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2007 Acura TSX is one of the best values on the market when it comes to entry-level luxury sport sedans. While other import brands may carry more cachet, it's hard to beat the TSX's attractive interior, high-end features and enjoyable driving dynamics.
Vehicle overview
The 2007 Acura TSX is the brand's entry-level sedan. As such, it's aimed at buyers who grew up with the boom of the sport compact scene and were raised on Japanese cars but now need a more functional and roomier vehicle to match their changing lives.
Based on the European market Honda Accord, the TSX went through a slight refreshing last year, with a small bump in horsepower from 200 to 205, minor exterior revisions, a hands-free cell phone wireless interface and an auxiliary media jack. Some potential buyers might be surprised to learn that the 2007 Acura TSX still comes with a four-cylinder engine only. This is a luxury-branded car, and even the Accord can be had with a V6, right? But from Acura's standpoint, the four-cylinder has advantages in weight reduction and price while still making competitive amounts of power.
The TSX mainly competes with lower-end versions of the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series, as well as the Lexus IS 250 and Volvo S40. Frankly, we think this car is just a blast to drive, even with its minor shortcomings in engine power. Overall, it's worth strong consideration.
2007 Acura TSX models
The 2007 Acura TSX entry-level sports sedan seats five and comes in only one trim level. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, xenon HID headlights, leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a moonroof, power accessories, a power driver seat and a premium sound system. The only factory option is a navigation system, which is simple to use, intuitive and recognized as one of the best in the industry.
Performance & mpg
The entry-level luxury sedan comes with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 205 hp and 164 pound-feet of torque. Transmission choices include a six-speed manual or a five-speed automatic with Sequential Sportshift. Fuel economy is impressive: TSX rates 22 city/30 highway with the manual, and 22 city/31 highway with the automatic.
Safety
The 2007 Acura TSX boasts a long list of standard safety equipment including four-wheel antilock brakes with brake assist, traction control, side airbags for front passengers, front and rear side-curtain airbags and a tire-pressure monitoring system. In frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS, the TSX received a "Good" rating, the highest possible, and an "Acceptable" rating in side-impact testing. In NHTSA testing, the TSX earned a perfect five-star rating on all counts except for rear side impacts, where it received four stars.
Driving
The TSX is sophisticated and super fun, like a sports coupe in a tuxedo. While the four-cylinder engine is a tad underpowered and seriously lacking torque, once you get it revved up, it really delivers. We love the six-speed manual transmission as it makes you feel like a pro driver with its short, precise shifts. Amazingly, we can't complain much about the automatic either. Handling is sharp, the steering is quick, the sports-tuned suspension reduces body roll and the car feels solid and safe. During less spirited driving, the TSX makes good on its promise as a luxury brand and provides a solid, compliant ride that always feels just right.
Interior
Inside, the 2007 Acura TSX offers an attractive, upscale interior that is very contemporary. The gauges are brightly lit and easy to read, the leather seats are comfy and supportive and rear legroom is surprisingly spacious. Although TSX claims to seat five, read between the lines and know that a fifth passenger will suffer in the center seat.
