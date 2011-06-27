  1. Home
Used 2011 Acura TSX Consumer Reviews

Amazing

mikezpainter, 11/09/2011
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Bought in feb 2011, now 10 months & 16,000 miles later.... all i can say is simply amazing. I've heard good things about Acura but was sold from my first test drive. The handling of this car is by far better than most sports cars, & i've had my share in the past 35 yrs. I smile in the morning as i get out of the door looking forward to my 30 min drive. I look forward to freeways that merge so i can take the turn; i never decelerate and it asks for more. I also like the lumbar seats, my gas is over 20 atimes gets 24-26 when i can keep it at 65. Quiet, problem free, a dream car. I'm not usually at a loss 4 words so all i can say is i wish everyone could drive a car like this.

Great styling, value and lots of fun

gdh12, 03/03/2012
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

After owning a 2011 Acura MDX for about a year - and loving it - I went out and bought this TSX as a commuter vehicle. I guess you either like Acura styling or you don't - I happen to really like the unique and aggressive styling. After reading some reviews, I wasn't expecting much from the 2.4 L, 4 cyl. engine. I was pleasantly surprised when I test drove the TSX, however. The engine is peppy and quite responsive. I have no problems merging on the freeway or passing - in fact, I really look forward to it. The TSX handles great - I find myself searching for curves or reasons to swerve on the interstate. You get lots of features on the base TSX, which makes it an excellent value.

Happy

jembry, 09/07/2011
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I've only had my TSX for a few days but really like it. I was going to buy an Accord but liked the sportier driving attitude of the Acura. My last two cars were both German and although there is no substitute for the German car feel, I quickly tired of the reliability, and maintenance. The tech package really packs a lot of extras and has a great sound system. This car really has all of the features of cars costing thousands more while getting great gas mileage.

So Far So Good

borntobewild, 01/07/2011
25 of 34 people found this review helpful

Have only had the car 3 weeks now but so far very pleased with everything. The 2011's were advertised with improved sound insulation, improved DVD and a few tweeks here and there. We owned on 03 TL and my first TSX but very happy with our choice. Much sportier, and yet still oozes quality and upscale. Will update in a few weeks or months.

Excellent gas mileage

bluehat2, 08/13/2014
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I've been very pleased with this car thus far since purchasing in 2011. This is my second Acura after owning an Integra many years ago, and fourth Honda since owning Fords and Chevy's. The biggest thing I'm happy about is the gas mileage. It has been well above the stated MPG. On a recent 3 hour trip, I hit 41 MPG on the way down, then 39 MPG on the way back with conservative driving. I consistently hit 40 MPG on my weekly 1 hour commutes.

