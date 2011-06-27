Estimated values
2011 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,153
|$9,479
|$11,161
|Clean
|$6,645
|$8,792
|$10,328
|Average
|$5,631
|$7,419
|$8,662
|Rough
|$4,616
|$6,046
|$6,996
Estimated values
2011 Acura TSX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,402
|$11,040
|$12,950
|Clean
|$7,806
|$10,240
|$11,984
|Average
|$6,614
|$8,641
|$10,050
|Rough
|$5,422
|$7,041
|$8,117
Estimated values
2011 Acura TSX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,366
|$9,810
|$11,580
|Clean
|$6,843
|$9,100
|$10,715
|Average
|$5,798
|$7,678
|$8,987
|Rough
|$4,753
|$6,257
|$7,258
Estimated values
2011 Acura TSX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,593
|$9,904
|$11,580
|Clean
|$7,054
|$9,187
|$10,715
|Average
|$5,977
|$7,752
|$8,987
|Rough
|$4,899
|$6,317
|$7,258
Estimated values
2011 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,614
|$10,871
|$13,217
|Clean
|$7,074
|$10,083
|$12,230
|Average
|$5,993
|$8,509
|$10,257
|Rough
|$4,913
|$6,934
|$8,284
Estimated values
2011 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,799
|$8,606
|$9,920
|Clean
|$6,317
|$7,982
|$9,180
|Average
|$5,352
|$6,736
|$7,699
|Rough
|$4,388
|$5,489
|$6,218