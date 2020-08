Used 2011 Acura TSX Sport Wagon for Sale Near Me

Ourisman Lexus of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland

2011 Acura TSX 2.4 Technology Crystal Black Pearl NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, MOONROOF, LOW MILES, LOCALLY OWNED. CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 23640 miles below market average! Market research pricing insures you the best value on any car that you purchase from Ourisman Lexus. We strive to provide you all the information you need to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from Ourisman Lexus. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification charges to their price quotes. Our advertised price is transparent. Just add tags, taxes and processing charges.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JH4CW2H63BC001725

Stock: TC001725

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020