Vehicle overview

To put it in "Sex and the City" terms, the 2008 Acura TSX may look more like the classy, refined Charlotte, but it can behave more like saucy Samantha -- an always-willing partner on twisty, backcountry roads. The TSX's fully loaded features list and smart electronics would even appeal to the rational, all-business Miranda. It has nothing to do with Carrie, though. She's just nuts.

Although in the final year of its product cycle before next year's redesign, the current TSX has aged as gracefully as the "Sex and the City" women. It still represents one of the best values around, as constant updates through the years have kept the TSX's standard and optional feature lists fresh. Thankfully unchanged is its excellent handling, and the TSX is still more entertaining than other entry-luxury front-drive sedans and even approaches some rear-drive models in this regard.

The TSX's familiar Achilles heel, however, continues to be its engine. The high-revving four-cylinder provides above-average fuel economy for this segment, but those looking for V6-like power delivery may find the VTEC four-cylinder tough to love. In our experience, the slick-shifting six-speed manual transmission suits the engine's demeanor better than the five-speed automatic, though dealers don't order many of these in this automatic age.

Even so, the 2008 Acura TSX exists as a happy medium in a crowded entry-level sport sedan field that stretches from the fully loaded Nissan Altima and VW Jetta GLI to the BMW 3 Series and Lexus IS 250. While there may be models that are faster, more luxurious, more fuel-efficient, better-handling and less costly than the TSX, a scant few (if any) offer such a brilliant mix of it all. Perhaps in a way, this charming little Acura would apply to Carrie -- a woman who, above all else, wants it all.