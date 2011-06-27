  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(66)
Appraise this car

2008 Acura TSX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp handling, soundtrack of high-revving engine, excellent highway gas mileage, tremendous value, refined yet high-tech interior.
  • Underwhelming engine torque, average braking performance.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It's hard to find a better value in the entry-level luxury sedan market than the 2008 Acura TSX. Other import-brand models may impress the neighbors more, but this Acura's blend of attractive styling, refinement, high-tech features and fun driving dynamics at a low price is tough to beat.

Vehicle overview

To put it in "Sex and the City" terms, the 2008 Acura TSX may look more like the classy, refined Charlotte, but it can behave more like saucy Samantha -- an always-willing partner on twisty, backcountry roads. The TSX's fully loaded features list and smart electronics would even appeal to the rational, all-business Miranda. It has nothing to do with Carrie, though. She's just nuts.

Although in the final year of its product cycle before next year's redesign, the current TSX has aged as gracefully as the "Sex and the City" women. It still represents one of the best values around, as constant updates through the years have kept the TSX's standard and optional feature lists fresh. Thankfully unchanged is its excellent handling, and the TSX is still more entertaining than other entry-luxury front-drive sedans and even approaches some rear-drive models in this regard.

The TSX's familiar Achilles heel, however, continues to be its engine. The high-revving four-cylinder provides above-average fuel economy for this segment, but those looking for V6-like power delivery may find the VTEC four-cylinder tough to love. In our experience, the slick-shifting six-speed manual transmission suits the engine's demeanor better than the five-speed automatic, though dealers don't order many of these in this automatic age.

Even so, the 2008 Acura TSX exists as a happy medium in a crowded entry-level sport sedan field that stretches from the fully loaded Nissan Altima and VW Jetta GLI to the BMW 3 Series and Lexus IS 250. While there may be models that are faster, more luxurious, more fuel-efficient, better-handling and less costly than the TSX, a scant few (if any) offer such a brilliant mix of it all. Perhaps in a way, this charming little Acura would apply to Carrie -- a woman who, above all else, wants it all.

2008 Acura TSX models

The 2008 Acura TSX comes in one body style and one fully loaded trim level. Standard equipment includes 17-inch wheels, xenon headlamps, foglights, leather upholstery with heated front buckets, an eight-way power driver seat with memory, a four-way power passenger seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a sunroof, Bluetooth connectivity and a premium audio system with in-dash six-CD changer, satellite radio and auxiliary input jack. The lone option is Acura's superb voice-activated touchscreen navigation system that includes Zagat restaurant ratings and voice commands for the audio and climate systems.

2008 Highlights

The Acura TSX soldiers into 2008 with no significant changes.

Performance & mpg

There is only one engine available for the 2008 TSX, a 2.4-liter inline-4 that produces 205 horsepower and 164 pound-feet of torque. Buyers have a no-cost choice between a five-speed automatic with automanual shifting and an excellent six-speed manual. The manual is better suited to the engine's personality, as the more direct control it provides helps to compensate for the lack of low-end power. Although this compact front-driver can feel sluggish off the line, the TSX does the 0-60-mph sprint in less than 7 seconds. Plus, it returns very good gas mileage for 2008 with 20 mpg city/28 mpg highway.

Safety

The 2008 Acura TSX boasts a long list of standard safety equipment including antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, side airbags for front passengers, and front and rear side-curtain airbags. In frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the TSX received a "Good" rating, the highest possible; it received an "Acceptable" rating in side-impact testing. In National Highway Traffic Safety Administration testing, the TSX earned a perfect five-star rating on all counts except for rear side impacts, where it received four stars.

Driving

Good luck finding a better-handling front-wheel-drive car in the entry-luxury segment than the 2008 Acura TSX. Steering is quick and sharp and responds to commands better than Lassie. Body roll is kept well under control, too, and the ride is comfortable and compliant enough for those who'll confine their driving activities to commuting and running errands. The brakes are slightly less impressive, as stopping distances are rather long for this class while pedal feel is lacking in progression.

Still, our only significant beef with the TSX is its lack of beef, or rather low-end torque -- particularly when compared to the small six-cylinders offered in other entry-level luxury sedans. At low rpm and when taking off from a traffic light, the engine can feel gutless, but once revved past 3,500 rpm toward its 7-grand redline, this VTEC power plant comes to life with an almost turbolike fury. Folks used to historically peaky Honda engines will feel right at home in the TSX, but those accustomed to the buttery smooth torque of a Lexus V6 or Audi/VW turbocharged four-cylinder may be disappointed.

Interior

Even though the TSX debuted back in 2004, it still features one of the nicest interiors in its class. Both attractive and well-made, the cabin toes a line between traditional luxury and a modern, high-tech aesthetic. Controls are straightforward and easy to use, even when equipped with the optional navigation system. When so equipped, some of the climate and audio controls are integrated into the 7-inch touchscreen, but most major functions can be adjusted via redundant controls, thus eliminating the need to sift through numerous on-screen menus. The interior is also plenty roomy, offering almost the same amount of front and rear-seat legroom as the uplevel TL, and lagging only in rear, middle-seat comfort. Trunk space measures 13.2 cubic feet, a bit below average for this type of car.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Acura TSX.

5(91%)
4(9%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
66 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 66 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Japanese Alfa Romeo Sedan
sportscarnut,02/25/2010
The 2006-2008 TSX has perfect balance of performance, luxury, and economy. My 2 previous cars were an M3 and M5 BMW. I was honestly not expecting to like this car when I first drove it, but I love it. It has the most balanced handling of any front drive car I have ever driven. You can almost throttle steer it through a corner. The engine revs like a Ferrari V8, and the car feels much faster than the numbers indicate. The 2006-2008 cars have a markedly improved performance due to a larger throttle body and intake system, and the updated front/rear fascia and rocker covers make it look substantially sportier. All the controls are perfectly placed, and the fit-and-finish are outstanding.
A German car born in Japan
Andy,11/11/2015
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
What a Car! One of Honda's best!! I purchased a used 08 TSX with over 100k as a daily. Drives better much much then my brand new 2015 Honda accord. This TSX is made in Japan and the new Accord in Ohio, just goes to show the difference in quality. Excellent handling and performance. Its a real drivers car, quality interior not cheap plastics like the new accord. You feel you have the power of a V6 with that Vtec 4 cylinder. I have owned a BMW 3 series, A4, A6 and a C300. But this car is on par with all the other german rivals if not much better definitely then the 3 series e90 I had before the TSX. It handles like a dream and corners just great, even though it is not RWD. It is very very tight on corners! I have driven this up the mountains and on bends and handles perfectly. The reliability is just great as it is a Honda. This engine is bullet proof, one of Hondas best engines. I have seen 250K on these cars and they still drive great. Great Sound system, HID lights and Very comfortable seats! This car is a hidden gem. You hardly see any on the roads, most people dont know about this brand and model that Honda has produced for its europe market but rebranded as Acura for the USA. If you can get a low mileage (100k) with service history BUY IT!! you wont be disappointed as they will go past 250k flawlessly . They Look great and modern and I got a lot of compliments too even though it was a 2008.
The Almost Perfect Car
Scundo,07/30/2009
I know there are a lot of complaints about the low end torque. Let's put things in perspective though. It's a 2.4L 4 cylinder putting out 205 naturally aspirated horsepower. It does it in an extremely smooth manor too. Isn't that how a sport luxury sedan engine should perform? After driving everything from fire-breathing pushrod v8's to boxer 4's all I can say is this engine is a jewel. Honda/Acura builds the best 4 cylinders. Period. Smooth, powerful, economical. The gearing on the 5 speed auto is excellent. The interior is flawless. Everything where it should be and it's very comfortable. Awesome handling. Steering is perfectly weighted. Drive by wire throttle is very slick.
Best car I have ever owned
otp1971,05/20/2010
Bought this for my wife in late 2007, this car has been a great car, exactly what we were hoping for. The reviews kept pointing toward this car and I am very happy we purchased. The lease ends in a couple months and we are torn between keeping this car and leasing the 2010 RDX. It can't be beat for the price, if you consider quality, features and Luxury Brand. Not the quickest car on the road, but still a lot of fun to drive and feels quicker than numbers indicate. We have the black with parchment and wood interior, a great combo. The MPG are decent if you drive normal, last tank was 26 MPG with 60/40 HWY/CITY. I would highly recommend this car and the Honda products.
See all 66 reviews of the 2008 Acura TSX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2008 Acura TSX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2008 Acura TSX

Used 2008 Acura TSX Overview

The Used 2008 Acura TSX is offered in the following submodels: TSX Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A), 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), and 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M).

