Aug 2019 Update: 158k miles and still purring with original clutch. I replaced the suspension one year ago and this vehicle just looks and drives so well for its nearly 11 year age. For a great value and fun drive, find a used TSX with 6-speed manual and enjoy. Just check that the oil consumption recall was fixed or that the model year is after they fixed the issue at the factory. Feb 2017 Update: My TSX is still going strong, but it turns out the oil consumption issue became a problem, consuming more than a quart per 1000 miles. Although it was a tedious process, Acura ended up replacing the piston rings as part of their extended warranty due to this known issue. No more burning oil and my engine has a new life at 116,000 miles. Used car seekers should check if TSXs of this vintage have had the warranty work done, especially on manual transmission models which are more prone to this problem. If the exhaust tips are sooty then the car is burning oil. Original review 2016: I am the original owner a black, 4cyl TSX with 6 speed manual transmission. It now has 96k miles of more than half highway miles. Oddly enough, I'm more pleased with the car as it ages. Why? Because it's still performing very well, despite the expectation for an older car to start acting up. Power is good, handling is still tight, no rattles, the auto climate control is spot on. The 6 speed short shifting manual mated to a smooth clutch that doesn't buck in slow traffic is pleasure to drive. Manual lovers would like this car, and the engine is happy to rev. Fuel economy has been 30 mpg with my type of driving. This is excellent for a car with decent power. The TSX handles pretty well in snow when mated with good all-season or winter tires. I am very happy with Continental PureContact Eco+ DWS. They drive well in snow and the traction control, when needed, works in concert with these to provide good control. I used to have Bridgestone Pole Position, which handled even better in dry and wet conditions but were horrible in snow. Surprisingly, the Continentals actually have improved fuel mileage by at least 1 mpg, as they claim. Rear seats are more suitable for smaller people. The door opening is a little tight getting in, but the seats are very comfortable once in. Child seats are a pain to use because of the bucket shape and the closeness of the latch. Now that my kids are beyond that, we happily use the TSX for our family of 5 over our Odyssey, especially when parking will be tight. My few issues: Bluetooth function for the non-Nav version is clunky so I prefer to use my ear bud for making calls. I have a vent-mounted phone holder to make calls easier and to facilitate using GPS on my phone. 91 octane is tough to find so one usually has to pay for 93 octane. This is the price for getting 200 hp out of a 4 cylinder engine. This model year had brakes that wore prematurely but that is not an issue after I replaced them with non-OEM pads. I had to have the clutch master cylinder (small cylinder located at the clutch pedal) replaced at about 85k miles. Acura granted me a discount for this service when I complained that it was premature. The clutch is still in great shape. Last, but not least, the engine consumes oil. Acura has extended the engine warranty to 8 yrs/125k miles. Their threshold for warranty work (changing piston rings) is burning more than 1 qt per 1000 miles. My engine consumes about 1/2 qt. I wonder if this issue occurs because people followed the maintenance minder for oil changes. I was driving 8k miles or even more before it would call for oil changes. I think following that was a mistake. I'm living with it and it does not seem to be getting worse now that I change oil at 5k miles. I expect my TSX to continue to age well, and plan to pass it down to my kids when it's about 10 yrs old with 150k+ miles.

