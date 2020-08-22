Used 2010 Acura TSX for Sale Near Me

Took the 2010 TSX for a nice cruise today, and I love how this engine loves to rev! The handling of this car is phenomenal, no body roll at all, and corners really well! To put it into perspective, you know those on ramps that curves and then merges on to the free way, normally I could attack the curve at 45 mph with your ordinary family sedan, then wait until my line straightens to actually speed up. With this car, 65-70 MPH on the curves--no problems, no body roll. The car stays planted and flat throughout the hairpin, very confidence inspiring! It's amazing how it handles like a RWD car! Perhaps that was the point? Love how the rpm climbs so fast, especially when u hit VTEC! Soon to get Hondata FlashPro for it, which engages VTEC at 4500 rpm! And shifts red line to a lofty 8000 rpm, that's a Type-R! Interior fit and finish is excellent. The seats are super comfortable and keeps the lateral G's in check (as in hugs you when you make tight turns at speeds). The reinforced structural rigidity not only makes this car super responsive in the turns, it makes you feel very safe knowing that you're inside a roll cage! The audio system is top rate and sounds absolutely amazing! Minor Gripes: the electronic steering feels numb at first, but once you get used to it, it's not so bad. Just a minor annoyance since you have no clue what the tires are doing, because no feed back through the steering column. Any tire slippage will come by as a surprise. No back up camera or GPS, not a deal breaker. Don't need a back up camera in a small car, it's not a truck! And Waze on your phone does a fine job of Navigation. Brakes would be adequate for most; however for me--it leaves a lot to be desired; nothing a little upgrade in brake pads and lighter wheels couldn't fix. You wouldn't notice it unless you've rode motorcycles all your life or drive a lighter car like the Honda Fit modded with lightweight wheels that has the stopping distance of a Sports Bike. I would say the Toyota Sienna and the TSX have similar stopping power. Bottom line 8.9/10 I would recommend this car, because it does everything exceptionally well stock! It's also one of the very few Hondas, if not the last Hondas/Acuras still built 100% in Japan so it's high quality and super reliable! With a Timing Chain instead of a Belt, maintenance is also minimal. Can't beat the value!

