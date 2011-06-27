  1. Home
2005 Acura TSX Review

Pros & Cons

  • An engine that loves to rev and sounds good doing it, sharp handling, slick six-speed manual transmission, upscale interior look and feel, long list of standard equipment, top-of-the-line navigation system for those who want it.
  • Forgettable styling, not much power until the engine gets revved up.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Between its long list of high-end features, well-trimmed interior, agile handling and willing engine, the TSX is one of the best values on the market when it comes to affordable sport sedans.

2005 Highlights

Acura adds XM Satellite Radio, heated door mirrors and a four-way power passenger seat to the standard features list. The steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls are now illuminated.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Acura TSX.

5(85%)
4(12%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
232 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 232 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2005, but still very relevant!
sternerd,09/13/2014
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
Found a used TSX from an owner who babied it since he bought it in 2004; only 55k miles. It still looks and runs like it's brand new. Love how it handles, and love the interior. Has some pep, but I find it relatively quiet. Very sleek and stylish, almost timeless, and I think it looks better than a lot of cars that are new. As other reviewers have mentioned, I've alot had a lot of compliments. For an 11-year old car (and counting), it's pretty impressive that it still looks and feels like a newer car. Downside is the premium gas. Thankfully, not filling up often so cost offsets. 24/32 MPG. **Update 3/13/16** Can't add anything else that's already been said. Still love it. I was going to get rid of it since I now take the bus to work 5 days a week, but my girlfriend convinced me to keep it because of how much she likes it.
Great all round performer
jamesoil,05/22/2006
This car has been an excellent replacement for my BMW 3 series. I was sceptical at first but have come to realize that BMW is not the be all and end all in sport sedans. Great price good fuel economy and fully loaded base model made this an easy decision. Handles all weather conditions well. I live in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and see summer conditions as well as extreme winter driving conditions every year. The traction control in this car puts me at par with any SUV on paved icy and snow covered roads. This is a fine entry level compact sports/luxury sedan. Many reviewers have said that a 4 cylinder 200hp engine is not enough power. I disagree. Remember this is an entry level sports sedan.
After 4 yrs & 72k miles, still perfect!
Ralph,08/16/2009
My wife and I bought this car used in 2007 with 32k miles. This is the best car we have ever purchased. Interior is very comfortable. Exterior is very stylish. We have the 6-speed manual and this car gets 26city/34hwy mpg consistently. I commute 45 miles to and from work everyday. This car is very quiet and handles great on the road, rain or shine. I just replaced the original tires at 65k miles. The H.I.D. headlights make it very easy to see at night (they light up the entire road!). The one issue that I had with the car was having to replace the passenger door lock actuator at 44K miles. Other than that, flawless.
great value small sized sport sedan
Chris G.,04/06/2016
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
Great vehicle when purchased used. Bought this to replace a Honda Accord V6 Sedan. The TSX it's a great commuter vehicle. Very comfortable, good MPG for the model year, great handling. Has been very reliable and all indications show that it will be a great car for a long time. One negative comment that other reviewers have mentioned is the Premium Fuel requirement. This is a false statement. The owner's manual states that premium fuel is recommended for rated performance. That being said, I've put over 38k miles on this vehicle and only used regular unleaded fuel. Not one issue! The only negative is the red paint that is mentioned by other reviewers. The paint is fading to pink, but the paint finish is still very good. So if you are looking at this generation TSX, definitely avoid the red unless it has been repainted.
See all 232 reviews of the 2005 Acura TSX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2005 Acura TSX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2005 Acura TSX

Used 2005 Acura TSX Overview

The Used 2005 Acura TSX is offered in the following submodels: TSX Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), 4dr Sedan w/Navigation System (2.4L 4cyl 5A), 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), and 4dr Sedan w/Navigation System (2.4L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Acura TSX?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Acura TSX trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Acura TSX Base is priced between $3,900 and$3,900 with odometer readings between 212580 and212580 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Acura TSXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Acura TSX for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2005 TSXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,900 and mileage as low as 212580 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Acura TSX.

Can't find a used 2005 Acura TSXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura TSX for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,762.

Find a used Acura for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $14,436.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura TSX for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,002.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,784.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Acura TSX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

