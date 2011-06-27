Found a used TSX from an owner who babied it since he bought it in 2004; only 55k miles. It still looks and runs like it's brand new. Love how it handles, and love the interior. Has some pep, but I find it relatively quiet. Very sleek and stylish, almost timeless, and I think it looks better than a lot of cars that are new. As other reviewers have mentioned, I've alot had a lot of compliments. For an 11-year old car (and counting), it's pretty impressive that it still looks and feels like a newer car. Downside is the premium gas. Thankfully, not filling up often so cost offsets. 24/32 MPG. **Update 3/13/16** Can't add anything else that's already been said. Still love it. I was going to get rid of it since I now take the bus to work 5 days a week, but my girlfriend convinced me to keep it because of how much she likes it.

