2005 Acura TSX Review
Pros & Cons
- An engine that loves to rev and sounds good doing it, sharp handling, slick six-speed manual transmission, upscale interior look and feel, long list of standard equipment, top-of-the-line navigation system for those who want it.
- Forgettable styling, not much power until the engine gets revved up.
Other years
List Price
$3,900
Used TSX for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Between its long list of high-end features, well-trimmed interior, agile handling and willing engine, the TSX is one of the best values on the market when it comes to affordable sport sedans.
2005 Highlights
Acura adds XM Satellite Radio, heated door mirrors and a four-way power passenger seat to the standard features list. The steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls are now illuminated.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Acura TSX.
Most helpful consumer reviews
sternerd,09/13/2014
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
Found a used TSX from an owner who babied it since he bought it in 2004; only 55k miles. It still looks and runs like it's brand new. Love how it handles, and love the interior. Has some pep, but I find it relatively quiet. Very sleek and stylish, almost timeless, and I think it looks better than a lot of cars that are new. As other reviewers have mentioned, I've alot had a lot of compliments. For an 11-year old car (and counting), it's pretty impressive that it still looks and feels like a newer car. Downside is the premium gas. Thankfully, not filling up often so cost offsets. 24/32 MPG. **Update 3/13/16** Can't add anything else that's already been said. Still love it. I was going to get rid of it since I now take the bus to work 5 days a week, but my girlfriend convinced me to keep it because of how much she likes it.
jamesoil,05/22/2006
This car has been an excellent replacement for my BMW 3 series. I was sceptical at first but have come to realize that BMW is not the be all and end all in sport sedans. Great price good fuel economy and fully loaded base model made this an easy decision. Handles all weather conditions well. I live in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and see summer conditions as well as extreme winter driving conditions every year. The traction control in this car puts me at par with any SUV on paved icy and snow covered roads. This is a fine entry level compact sports/luxury sedan. Many reviewers have said that a 4 cylinder 200hp engine is not enough power. I disagree. Remember this is an entry level sports sedan.
Ralph,08/16/2009
My wife and I bought this car used in 2007 with 32k miles. This is the best car we have ever purchased. Interior is very comfortable. Exterior is very stylish. We have the 6-speed manual and this car gets 26city/34hwy mpg consistently. I commute 45 miles to and from work everyday. This car is very quiet and handles great on the road, rain or shine. I just replaced the original tires at 65k miles. The H.I.D. headlights make it very easy to see at night (they light up the entire road!). The one issue that I had with the car was having to replace the passenger door lock actuator at 44K miles. Other than that, flawless.
Chris G.,04/06/2016
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
Great vehicle when purchased used. Bought this to replace a Honda Accord V6 Sedan. The TSX it's a great commuter vehicle. Very comfortable, good MPG for the model year, great handling. Has been very reliable and all indications show that it will be a great car for a long time. One negative comment that other reviewers have mentioned is the Premium Fuel requirement. This is a false statement. The owner's manual states that premium fuel is recommended for rated performance. That being said, I've put over 38k miles on this vehicle and only used regular unleaded fuel. Not one issue! The only negative is the red paint that is mentioned by other reviewers. The paint is fading to pink, but the paint finish is still very good. So if you are looking at this generation TSX, definitely avoid the red unless it has been repainted.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Acura TSX features & specs
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 6800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the TSX
Related Used 2005 Acura TSX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2020 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Acura ILX 2019
- 2019 NSX