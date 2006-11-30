Used 2007 Acura TSX for Sale Near Me

278 listings
TSX Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 278 listings
  • 2007 Acura TSX in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Acura TSX

    170,477 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,480

    $960 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Acura TSX in White
    used

    2007 Acura TSX

    101,453 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,495

    $719 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Acura TSX in Black
    used

    2007 Acura TSX

    138,739 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $6,990

    $497 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Acura TSX in Black
    used

    2007 Acura TSX

    175,344 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2007 Acura TSX in Silver
    used

    2007 Acura TSX

    116,092 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,000

    $630 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Acura TSX in Red
    used

    2007 Acura TSX

    155,399 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2007 Acura TSX in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Acura TSX

    101,770 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,901

    Details
  • 2007 Acura TSX in Black
    used

    2007 Acura TSX

    155,632 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,199

    Details
  • 2007 Acura TSX in Silver
    used

    2007 Acura TSX

    188,333 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2007 Acura TSX in White
    used

    2007 Acura TSX

    199,031 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2007 Acura TSX in Black
    used

    2007 Acura TSX

    185,837 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2007 Acura TSX in Silver
    used

    2007 Acura TSX

    136,329 miles

    $5,489

    Details
  • 2006 Acura TSX in Gray
    used

    2006 Acura TSX

    205,898 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,990

    $1,503 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Acura TSX in Black
    used

    2008 Acura TSX

    131,973 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,979

    $1,377 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Acura TSX in White
    used

    2008 Acura TSX

    170,221 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $4,000

    $2,595 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Acura TSX in Black
    used

    2008 Acura TSX

    164,713 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2008 Acura TSX in Gray
    used

    2008 Acura TSX

    49,781 miles

    $9,400

    $1,534 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Acura TSX in Black
    used

    2008 Acura TSX

    112,571 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,495

    $837 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Acura TSX

Read recent reviews for the Acura TSX
Overall Consumer Rating
4.980 Reviews
Write a review
  • 5
    (88%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 3
    (1%)
The TSX is perfect
ponchohasacar,11/30/2006
The Acura TSX was, for lack of a better word, perfect in all respects. The price was very reasonable and the amount of standard features were amazing to say the least. I could not have bought a better car for a better price, simply put. The handling is a dream come true and in Bakersfield heated seats in the winter are a must. The duel climate control tailors itself to any temperature I desire. The powerful yet efficient 205 horse power engine provides the perfect balance of torque and fuel mileage. I would suggest the 07 Acura TSX to any one looking for a luxury car that outperforms bmw and mercedes with the price tag not much more than a honda accord.
Report abuse
