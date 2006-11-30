Used 2007 Acura TSX for Sale Near Me
- 170,477 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,480$960 Below Market
Chariot Auto Sales - Clearfield / Utah
**CERTIFIED**FREE 3 MONTH/3000 MILE WARRANTY**In house financing available. Good Credit Bad Credit or No Credit. No problem.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96837C016917
Stock: 20215-0
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,453 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495$719 Below Market
Car World - Tucson / Arizona
2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details! We have over 200 cars and trucks for you to choose from. Ask about our Guaranteed pre-approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96987C005050
Stock: 8877
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 138,739 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$6,990$497 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. It has passed AutoNation's mechanical inspection, Virginia Safety inspection, and Emissions test. It's ready for YOU to test drive, come on by an check it out at AutoNation Honda Dulles. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96837C020806
Stock: 7C020806
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 175,344 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,950
Kerry Toyota - Florence / Kentucky
New In Stock*** Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Curtain airbags...Other features include: Leather seats, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Sunroof...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96877C000106
Stock: 33154B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 116,092 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,000$630 Below Market
Selective Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
***BRUISED OR DAMAGED CREDIT-WE CAN HELP! WE SPECIALIZE IN BANK LOANS FOR BAD CREDIT...WE ACCEPT ALL APPLICATIONS*** Clean CARFAX. Silver 2007 Acura TSX **TURN BY TURN NAVIGATION** **SUNROOF/MOONROOF** **LEATHER INTERIOR** **HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR** **NEW TIRES** **GREAT GAS SAVER** **SUPER LOW MILES** **LOCALLY OWNED & TRADED** Navigation System. Odometer is 25347 miles below market average! **APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.SELECTIVE-MOTORS.COM FOR A FAST EASY APPROVAL! BANKRUPTCY = OK.....LATE PAYMENTS = OK.....REPOSESSIONS = OK.......APPLY TODAY AND DRIVE TODAY!!***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96927C020661
Stock: 1306
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,399 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
MINI of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. MINI of Las Vegas is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2007 Acura TSX Navi only has 155,005mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2007 Acura TSX. One of the best things about this Acura TSX is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Acura TSX Navi. Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96937C014626
Stock: 7C014626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 101,770 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,901
Toyota of Batavia - Batavia / New York
Are you thirsting for a wonderful value in a vehicle? Well, with this marvelous 2007 Acura TSX, you are going to get it... One of the best things about this Sedan is something you can't see, but you'll be thankful for it every time you pull up to the pump* Runs mint!!! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee. Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Curtain airbags...Other features include: Leather seats, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Heated seats...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96877C014782
Stock: 20351A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 155,632 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,199
KB Auto Emporium - Glen Burnie / Maryland
<div style=color:#000000;text-transform:none;text-indent:0px;letter-spacing:normal;font-family:arial;font-size:small;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;word-spacing:0px;white-space:normal;orphans:2;widows:2;background-color:#ffffff;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-color:initial;> <div style=color:#000000;text-transform:none;text-indent:0px;letter-spacing:normal;font-family:arial;font-size:small;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;word-spacing:0px;white-space:normal;orphans:2;widows:2;background-color:#ffffff;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-color:initial;> <div style=font-family:arial;font-size:small;background-color:#ffffff;> Vehicle Runs Well, Regularly maintained, Must test drive, Drives great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96957C017236
Stock: T017236
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 188,333 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
Stevenson Hendrick Mazda Wilmington - Wilmington / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner. EPA 31 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio.WHY BUY FROM USThere are numerous reasons why drivers choose Stevenson Hendrick Mazda Wilmington. Proudly serving Wilmington, Leland NC, Boiling Spring Lakes and Hampstead NC, our teams of sales advisors, service technicians and financing experts are trained with one focus in mind: addressing each of your needs with the utmost respect, care and attention to detail.EXPERTS RAVE"It's hard to find a better value in the entry-level luxury sedan market than the Acura TSX. This Acura's blend of attractive styling, refinement, high-tech features and fun driving dynamics at a low price is tough to beat." -Edmunds.com. Edmunds Consumers' Most Wanted Sedan Under $30,000. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.$699.00 Dealer Administrative Charge is not included in advertised price. All prices and offers are before state, city and county tax, tag, title and license fees. Out of state buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Online
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96827C019579
Stock: Z11201A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 199,031 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Port City Auto Sales - Baton Rouge / Louisiana

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96817C018052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 185,837 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Power Ford Lincoln - Newport / Oregon

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96817C004538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,329 miles
$5,489
Honda of Abilene - Abilene / Texas
TSX trim. Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Multi-CD Changer, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Edmunds Consumers' Most Wanted Sedan Under $30,000. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Alarm, Electronic Stability Control. Acura TSX with Alabaster Silver Metallic exterior and Ebony interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 205 HP at 7000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "It's hard to find a better value in the entry-level luxury sedan market than the Acura TSX. This Acura's blend of attractive styling, refinement, high-tech features and fun driving dynamics at a low price is tough to beat.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. WHY BUY FROM US: Honda of Abilene sells new and used Honda cars, Honda trucks & Honda SUVs in Abilene, TX. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Plus TT&L and fees. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96837C012527
Stock: 19523HV
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- used
2006 Acura TSX205,898 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,990$1,503 Below Market
Tooele Chevrolet Buick - Tooele / Utah
7 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE / 30 DAY EXCHANGE on eligible pre-owned vehicles. One Low Upfront Price... no haggle, no hassle! 2006 Acura 4D Sedan, 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC, 5-Speed Automatic with Sequential SportShift, FWD, Gray, Quartz Leather, AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio Prem Sound System, Front dual zone A/C. Clean CARFAX. 22/31 City/Highway MPG Tooele Motor Company - A New Company, A New Philosophy OUR 7 BRAND PROMISES: - One Low Price, Plain & Simple Always - Relaxed Shopping Experience - Financial Solutions for Today and Your Future - Real Cash Value for your Trade - The Right Vehicles at the Right Time - You Cant Buy the Wrong Vehicle - Dependable Service to Meet Your Needs Non-Commissioned Professional Sales Staff, so you can expect a no-pressure, relaxed car buying experience from start to finish. Actual price may differ for various reasons, including but not limited to, manufacturer eligibility requirements, manufacturer rebates, special limited time offers, and dealer incentives. Listed price for the vehicle does not include government fees, taxes, $297.50 document fee, title and licensing fees. All prices, specifications and are availability subject to change. Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on our website, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Not responsible for typographical errors. Always contact dealer for most current information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura TSX with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96866C023066
Stock: C1451E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 131,973 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,979$1,377 Below Market
Alpine Motors - Ponderay / Idaho
Nice Acura TSX loaded
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96908C007747
Stock: 60571
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 170,221 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$4,000$2,595 Below Market
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES--THIS ACURA TL HAS SPORTY COMFORTABLE AND HAS A ELEGANTE DESIGNE WITH MULTIPLE COMFORT AND TECH FEATURES----REVERSE SENSORS--WHITE exterior and BLACK Leather interior .Features include: ----power seat--heated seats--CD player--power sunroof--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151 Vehicle Options (2) accessory pwr outlets Dual heated pwr mirrors w/integrated turn signals Locking 60/40 split fold-down rear seat 17 x 7 alloy wheels Dual trip meters Locking glove compartment w/light 2.4L DOHC PGM-FI 16-valve i-VTEC 4-cyl engine Dual-zone automatic climate control Maintenance interval reminder 3-point front/rear seat belts w/front height adjustment load limiters pretensioners Exterior temp indicator Multi-info display 5-speed sequential SportShift automatic transmission w/OD grade logic control & lockup torque converter Fog Lights Overhead map lights 8-way pwr driver/4-way pwr passenger heated bucket seats w/driver side adjustable lumbar support Front & rear stabilizer bars Overhead sunglass holder Adjustable front & rear outboard headrests Front center console w/adjustable armrest storage compartments coin holders P215/50VR17 all-season tires AM/FM sound system w/6-disc in-dash CD changer-inc: (8) speakers 360 watts Front door storage compartments Perforated leather seats trim Ambient cabin lighting Front side window defroster Pwr moonroof w/tilt & key-off operation Auto-dimming rearview mirror Front wheel drive Rear window defroster w/timer Body color door handles w/chrome trim Front/rear body-color bumpers Rear-seat center armrest Cargo area light Front/rear crumple zones Remote trunk/fuel door release Carpeted front/rear floor mats Front/rear side curtain airbags Side-impact door beams Child proof rear door locks Heat-rejecting green-tinted safety glass Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wiper Collapsible steering column HomeLink remote control system Theft-deterrent system w/electronic immobilizer Compact spare Independent double wishbone front suspension Tire pressure monitoring system w/location indicators Drive-by-wire throttle system Independent multi-link rear suspension Titanium finish or wood grained interior trim Driver & front passenger dual stage front air bags Integrated dual outlet exhaust Torque-sensing variable pwr rack & pinion steering Driver & front passenger seatback pockets Integrated glass antenna Transmission shift interlock Driver & front passenger side airbags w/passenger position sensors LATCH child seat mounting system Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes Driver & front passenger visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Leather wrapped gearshift knob Xenon high intensity discharge (HID) headlights w/auto-off Dual front & rear cup holders LED backlit gauges w/progressive illumination XM satellite radio *Available in 48 contiguous United States* *Free for the first 90 days*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96828C021558
Stock: 691MIL170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 164,713 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Car come Run and drive, We repaired the Front And Rear Bumper only - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96818C020286
Stock: 020286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-08-2020
- 49,781 miles
$9,400$1,534 Below Market
Schaumburg Honda - Schaumburg / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2008 Acura FWD TSX Navigation Carbon Gray Pearl 5-Speed Automatic with Sequential SportShift Clean CARFAX. LOW LOW MILES AT JUST 49781. With some available options like 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio Prem Sound System, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and XM Satellite Radio. 20/28 City/Highway MPG At Schaumburg Honda Automobiles we have the perfect Honda for you. It doesnâ t matter if you are from Schaumburg, Elmhurst, Chicago, Crystal Lake, Skokie, or any part of Northeastern Illinois, we have just the Honda vehicle that you are looking for. New Honda, Used, Preowned, Certified. We have cars under 10k and some under 5k.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96998C012770
Stock: 94139A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 112,571 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,495$837 Below Market
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Check out this 2008 Acura TSX 2.4L. Gets up to 28mpg. 2 owner Acura! Has over 18 service records. It has many options including premium alloy wheels, leather seats, heated seats, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, power sunroof, cruise control, and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CL96848C016278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
