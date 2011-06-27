Vehicle overview

If the idea of a sporty, practical, affordable luxury car seems like one big oxymoron, that may be because you have yet to meet the 2013 Acura TSX. In fact, a big part of the compact TSX lineup's appeal is that this one model seems to check so many important boxes.

For starters, the TSX comes standard with quite a few upscale features, including xenon headlights, leather upholstery and heated front seats. Then there's the choice of a fuel-efficient four-cylinder or a more powerful V6 engine. Even the suspension manages to strike a likable balance between a supple ride and solid handling. Wrap it all up in stylish sheet metal outside and add a comfortable, high-quality interior and you have a car with a number of strengths.

These positives are tempered by a couple of shortcomings. Topping the list is the fact that the TSX can't match the serious performance potential of some of its more sporting European competitors. And while the interior is handsome and upscale, it lacks some of the high-end trappings common to luxury-oriented models. Given that, we'd recommend having a look at the admittedly pricier 2013 Audi A4 and 2013 BMW 3 Series, as well as the equally stylish 2013 Volvo S60.

Once you've gained that broader perspective, though, we think most buyers will find the 2013 Acura TSX to be an entry-level luxury car with a lot of good qualities. Even if those qualities do seem like they should be mutually exclusive.