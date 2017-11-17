Used 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon for Sale Near Me
- 92,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,995
- 54,875 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,995
- 95,096 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$12,800
- 98,024 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,500
- 41,316 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,766$1,640 Below Market
- 57,141 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,499
- 105,098 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,988
- 76,237 miles
$13,988$932 Below Market
- 131,705 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,990$357 Below Market
- 69,326 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,450$293 Below Market
- certified
2012 Acura TSX Sport Wagon25,672 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,504
- 70,523 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,995
- 89,092 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$13,944
- 79,051 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,298
Consumer Reviews for the Acura TSX Sport Wagon
TSXOwner,05/29/2017
4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
This car just feels well-built, considerably better than the ''09 Subaru Outback Limited we had. The engine, while not perfectly refined, is adequately quiet and smooth. The ride is a strong point, firm without being harsh, a delicate balance. I'd read complaints that the car wasn't fast enough, but we find it quite quick, so drive one before judging it by that. Definitely a sporty feel without compromising comfort. The greenhouse design, on the sleek side, leaves a little to be desired as far as outward visibility. The dashboard was much better in person than it looked in pictures; it's uncluttered, and the controls are well-integrated. There's a very slight rattle coming from the flip-down sunglass holder, but otherwise the car feels bank-vault solid. We average 28.5 mpg on road trips at highway speeds of 80 mph. The car's been trouble-free. UPDATE 11/17/17: The car’s still as solid-feeling and trouble-free as the day we bought it. The build quality is amazing. If you research this model, it’s known as being among the most reliable of its time, and that’s proving to be the case. UPDATE 5/30/18: We've put a lot of miles on the TSX Sport Wagon and it's been 100% reliable. We do wish it had the backup camera. The way the car's designed it's difficult to tell how close you are to something when you're backing up. But no squeaks or rattles have developed and all of the interior and exterior materials have held up perfectly. The TSX is a paragon for how cars should be built.
