Used 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon for Sale Near Me

TSX Sport Wagon Reviews & Specs
  • 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon in White
    used

    2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon

    92,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2013 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2013 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Technology Package

    54,875 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,995

    Details
  • 2013 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Technology Package in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Technology Package

    95,096 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,800

    Details
  • 2013 Acura TSX Sport Wagon in Gray
    used

    2013 Acura TSX Sport Wagon

    98,024 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $12,500

    Details
  • 2012 Acura TSX Sport Wagon in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Acura TSX Sport Wagon

    41,316 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,766

    $1,640 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2012 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Technology Package

    57,141 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,499

    Details
  • 2012 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Technology Package in Silver
    used

    2012 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Technology Package

    105,098 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,988

    Details
  • 2012 Acura TSX Sport Wagon in White
    used

    2012 Acura TSX Sport Wagon

    76,237 miles
    Good Deal

    $13,988

    $932 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Technology Package in Black
    used

    2012 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Technology Package

    131,705 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $10,990

    $357 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Technology Package in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Technology Package

    69,326 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $14,450

    $293 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Acura TSX Sport Wagon in Dark Red
    certified

    2012 Acura TSX Sport Wagon

    25,672 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,504

    Details
  • 2012 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Technology Package in White
    used

    2012 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Technology Package

    70,523 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2012 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Technology Package in White
    used

    2012 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Technology Package

    89,092 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,944

    Details
  • 2011 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Technology Package in Black
    used

    2011 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Technology Package

    79,051 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,298

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Acura TSX Sport Wagon

Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Drive One!
TSXOwner,05/29/2017
4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
This car just feels well-built, considerably better than the ''09 Subaru Outback Limited we had. The engine, while not perfectly refined, is adequately quiet and smooth. The ride is a strong point, firm without being harsh, a delicate balance. I'd read complaints that the car wasn't fast enough, but we find it quite quick, so drive one before judging it by that. Definitely a sporty feel without compromising comfort. The greenhouse design, on the sleek side, leaves a little to be desired as far as outward visibility. The dashboard was much better in person than it looked in pictures; it's uncluttered, and the controls are well-integrated. There's a very slight rattle coming from the flip-down sunglass holder, but otherwise the car feels bank-vault solid. We average 28.5 mpg on road trips at highway speeds of 80 mph. The car's been trouble-free. UPDATE 11/17/17: The car’s still as solid-feeling and trouble-free as the day we bought it. The build quality is amazing. If you research this model, it’s known as being among the most reliable of its time, and that’s proving to be the case. UPDATE 5/30/18: We've put a lot of miles on the TSX Sport Wagon and it's been 100% reliable. We do wish it had the backup camera. The way the car's designed it's difficult to tell how close you are to something when you're backing up. But no squeaks or rattles have developed and all of the interior and exterior materials have held up perfectly. The TSX is a paragon for how cars should be built.
