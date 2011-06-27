Used 2004 Acura TL Consumer Reviews
I could drive this car forever, literally!
My 2004 Acura TL is by far my favorite car I ever owned. I bought this car with over 100k on it while in college and I am still in love with it. 12 years later this car still gets complemented and random people feel the need to try and race me. Unfortunately a few days ago I totaled my car (not racing). It's completely destroyed but I walked away with just a few bruises. I absolutely love this car due to its power, style, and now the safety of the car. As replacement I'll be getting another TL only newer. Buy Acura, Love Acura!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A beauty which rivals new cars.
The 2004 Acura TL is an anomaly: a car which is beautiful, comfortable, practical, and fun. The VTEC engine is punchy and quick, and the exhaust note is fantastic. Meanwhile, the leather bucket seats are remarkably comfortable with its heating capabilities, lumbar support, and cushy leather. The interior is premium for the price with much of the surfaces being leather wrapped or brushed aluminum. The back seat is tiny, but only to make room for a massive trunk that holds a bookshelf, a sleep in bag, and emergency kit, a thick coat, a marching band uniform, and groceries. This car is very practical despite its looks and performance. The car handles adequately, but it suffers from massive understeer and "boatiness": the TL would benefit from AWD, which would help with the understeer. Other than that, the TL is a fantastic performer with its shockingly quick launch and acceleration, comfortable suspension, and 160 MPH top speed. The best part of the car, though, is the styling. This car is beautiful from every angle- especially the rear end which rivals BMWs and Audis of the same era. If you're looking for the best value for money, look no further than the 2004 Acura TL.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Cracked dashboard-
By doing a little research found that their is a problem with 04-05 TL's dashboard cracking around the passenger AIRBAG. You can do a internet search to see the details. So car re-sale value will tank.
Love this car!
I recently (a day ago) got rear ended by a 1990s f150 doing about 40 or so MPH (I was stopped at a red light). I got hit into the mini van in front of me. My trunk is bent like tin foil, my back windshield is blown all out, and the car looks like hell. Through all that, I am safe. I have no pain (went to the hospital to check the internals). I thank God, I was hit rather then some family in a Smart car with a kid in there. I loved that car, and will be getting another TL as soon as possible. I am having a hard time explaining how thankful I am that I decided to buy this car.
2004 Dynamic
I bought my TL new in early 2005 and it has been dealer serviced with 110,000 kms at the moment. I have had nothing to service of significance except a new battery and a front brake job. I have regularly treated the leather and it still looks like new. The best tires I have found for the vehicle are Continental Extreme Contacts. Unfortunately my in-dash cd player stopped working last year and I had Future Shop connect an ipod cable to the system for running my music in the car on trips. I have had 4 acuras in my family (2 TLs and 2 Integras) and they have all been trouble free. They are indeed well designed and well built vehicles.
Sponsored cars related to the TL
Related Used 2004 Acura TL info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2020 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Acura ILX 2019
- 2019 NSX