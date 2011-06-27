Estimated values
2004 Acura TL 3.2 4dr Sedan w/Navigation System (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,491
|$3,430
|$3,957
|Clean
|$2,212
|$3,048
|$3,512
|Average
|$1,654
|$2,283
|$2,622
|Rough
|$1,096
|$1,519
|$1,732
Estimated values
2004 Acura TL 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,474
|$3,651
|$4,308
|Clean
|$2,197
|$3,244
|$3,823
|Average
|$1,643
|$2,430
|$2,855
|Rough
|$1,088
|$1,617
|$1,886
Estimated values
2004 Acura TL 3.2 4dr Sedan w/Navigation System (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,889
|$4,175
|$4,896
|Clean
|$2,565
|$3,710
|$4,345
|Average
|$1,918
|$2,779
|$3,244
|Rough
|$1,270
|$1,849
|$2,143
Estimated values
2004 Acura TL 3.2 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires and Navigation System (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,903
|$4,193
|$4,915
|Clean
|$2,578
|$3,726
|$4,362
|Average
|$1,927
|$2,791
|$3,257
|Rough
|$1,277
|$1,857
|$2,152
Estimated values
2004 Acura TL 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,748
|$3,993
|$4,690
|Clean
|$2,440
|$3,548
|$4,163
|Average
|$1,824
|$2,658
|$3,108
|Rough
|$1,209
|$1,768
|$2,053
Estimated values
2004 Acura TL 3.2 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,319
|$5,623
|$6,900
|Clean
|$2,948
|$4,996
|$6,124
|Average
|$2,204
|$3,743
|$4,572
|Rough
|$1,460
|$2,490
|$3,021