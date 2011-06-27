Used 1995 Acura TL Consumer Reviews
TL Review
I bought the car for $2,000 cash, it already had 192,000 miles. I have had no problems, it performs great, has plenty of power and luxury, great features, is a smooth, fun, comfortable ride.
Best kept secret in Japanese comfort and reliability
I purchased our 95 Acura TL 2.5 with 165,000 miles on it from a little old lady and she had just had the timing belt and water pump replaced. It now has 171,000 and this car runs perfect, pwr steering is better than our new challenger,brakes perfectly with its 4wdb, interior is comfortable, engineering wise its rock solid. It really is a pleasure to drive this car long or short distances. I wouldn't hesitate to buy another wel taken care of TL. The 2.5 engine is very smooth, starts right up, has pretty good power and is very quiet, what more would you want out of a old Japanese VIP car? So far it's been a very good buy, and even if the engine does blow up ill put another 1 in and keep on .
