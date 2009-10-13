Used 1995 Acura TL for Sale Near Me

  • 1998 Acura TL 2.5
    used

    1998 Acura TL 2.5

    202,199 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,858

    Details
  • 1999 Acura TL 3.2
    used

    1999 Acura TL 3.2

    191,512 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

    Details
  • 2000 Acura TL 3.2
    used

    2000 Acura TL 3.2

    90,825 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2000 Acura TL 3.2
    used

    2000 Acura TL 3.2

    136,368 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2001 Acura TL 3.2 in Gold
    used

    2001 Acura TL 3.2

    188,786 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,030

    Details
  • 2001 Acura TL 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2001 Acura TL 3.2

    150,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,997

    Details
  • 2002 Acura TL 3.2 in White
    used

    2002 Acura TL 3.2

    130,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,495

    $1,341 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Acura TL 3.2 in Red
    used

    2002 Acura TL 3.2

    139,996 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,700

    Details
  • 2002 Acura TL 3.2 Type-S
    used

    2002 Acura TL 3.2 Type-S

    185,528 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,602

    Details
  • 2002 Acura TL 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2002 Acura TL 3.2

    85,265 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $6,788

    Details
  • 2002 Acura TL 3.2 Type-S in Black
    used

    2002 Acura TL 3.2 Type-S

    247,963 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,849

    Details
  • 2002 Acura TL 3.2 in Red
    used

    2002 Acura TL 3.2

    112,109 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2003 Acura TL 3.2 in Black
    used

    2003 Acura TL 3.2

    100,190 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,480

    $3,084 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Acura TL 3.2 in Black
    used

    2003 Acura TL 3.2

    193,326 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $2,000

    $1,661 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Acura TL 3.2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Acura TL 3.2

    117,312 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,999

    $1,192 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Acura TL 3.2 in Black
    used

    2003 Acura TL 3.2

    219,024 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2003 Acura TL 3.2 Type-S in Silver
    used

    2003 Acura TL 3.2 Type-S

    109,895 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2003 Acura TL 3.2 Type-S in Black
    used

    2003 Acura TL 3.2 Type-S

    228,026 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details

TL Review
Pimplogic,10/13/2009
I bought the car for $2,000 cash, it already had 192,000 miles. I have had no problems, it performs great, has plenty of power and luxury, great features, is a smooth, fun, comfortable ride.
