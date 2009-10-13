Used 1995 Acura TL for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Cerritos - Cerritos / California

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. SAVE ** AutoNation Toyota Cerritos is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2002 Acura TL only has 139,982mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Beautiful color combination with Firepepper Red Pearl exterior over Parchment interior making this the one to own! There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Acura TL . It is incomparable for the price and quality. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. Click for more information, Call to set up an appointment, or better yet, come on down to Toyota of Cerritos and get behind the wheel for a test drive today! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Acura TL 3.2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 19UUA56612A000398

Stock: 2A000398

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020