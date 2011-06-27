Used 1999 Acura NSX Consumer Reviews
My 99 NSX
I bought this car after about 2 years research. I had looked at Porsches and Corvettes. The build quailty and the reliability and just how fun it is to drive this car sold me. Great performance, great handling and it is even very comfortable on those long drives. Plus I think the lines of the car look wonderful, people are always coming up to me and asking about the car or making a positive comment about it. Great car
Best not-a-station-wagon car ever made
This silver NSX-T has been our daily driver for ten years. Unless you're hauling goats to a vet, this is the best way for two people to get from here to there we've found in a pretty long life. We've owned a dozen cars in fifty years together. Over half were sports cars. Getting out can be a challenge at our age. Otherwise we've never had a car so satisfying in every way. I raced Formula Ford and I'm an aerospace engineer. This is a superbly designed car in all ways. We only get 21 mpg, but Corvette friends grimace at that. Our first clutch lasted 97K and both have been a pleasure to use. Headroom's fine for a 6 footer and someone has a tall mod.
Killer Kaiser!
The clutch is too difficult but otherwise, my Kaiser Silver NSX-T is just stunning! It is the same experience as a race car with the civility and dependability of a Honda!
nsx
I love the car it is everything I though it would be. The build quality is excellent maybe the best cat I have owned
Sponsored cars related to the NSX
Related Used 1999 Acura NSX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2020 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Acura ILX 2019
- 2019 NSX